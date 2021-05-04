Whether it’s a light breeze or a full-blown windstorm you face, a windbreaker is a year-round closet essential. They wear well in warm temperatures, layer nicely over fleece jackets or other thermal layers, and make the outdoors a bit more comfortable no matter the season. Here’s what to look for in a windbreaker, and a few recommendations.
- Fit: As with any outerwear, you want to be able to wear a windbreaker without your range of motion being restricted — and remembering that generally they’re not going to have any give, as other materials might. As long as you can move your arms as needed, you should be good to go.
- Material: Most windbreakers are either nylon or polyester. Nylon tends to be slightly lighter in weight, but it’s also the material more likely to make that swishing sound when you swing your arms. Polyester may be a smidge heavier, but is in general softer and quieter.
- Activity: How and where you’ll be needing your windbreaker matters as much as anything in determining which is the best one for you to buy. If you want it for outdoor activities, machine washability, a looser fit, and breathability should rank high. If you want it for normal about-town stuff, style can take priority without neglecting performance.
Our Picks for the Best Windbreakers for Men on Amazon
Top Pick Overall: Global Blank Men’s Lightweight Windbreaker Winter Jacket Water Resistant Shell
The Essentials MVP
This is the jacket version of your friend who’s comfortable in any situation. It’s casual, good for blustery and drizzly days, and simple enough to be worn daily. Global Blank
Also Great: Lentta Men’s Casual Slim Lightweight Softshell Zipper Windbreakers Bomber Jacket
Style and Performance
Want a breeze-blocking function in something that looks like, well, not what it is? Try this tailored option that you’ll want to toss on regardless of the weather. Lentta
Great for On the Go: Charles River Apparel Pack-N-Go Wind & Water-Resistant Pullover
Half-Zip With Front Pocket
Available from XXS to 5XL, this half-zip jacket is at the ready for any guy that needs a lightweight barrier from the elements. A front-zip pocket makes for convenient storage, and the drawstrings and elastic cuffs keep the breeze from sneaking in. Charles River Apparel
Also Consider: Columbia Men’s Flashback Windbreaker
Easy Wearing and Water Resistant
This jacket knows what it’s here to do, and does it well: keep you comfortable in gusty weather. A comfortable fit means it can go over other layers without restricting your movement, and the well-designed hood stays on and close to your head. Columbia