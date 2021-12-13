Ray Ruiz grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, and he learned to how to fish from his dad—an immigrant from Mexico. Back then, fishing was about the challenge and finding an escape from everyday life, but it was also about putting some food on the table. Now as a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ruiz is passing down his father’s knowledge by teaching others the basics of fishing. He specializes in finding big fish in urban waters, but he’s also at home on wilderness lakes and local farm ponds.

Here are his tips for filleting a fish and frying it up on the back of a tailgate. He’s utilizing Nissan’s All-New 2022 Frontier, which comes equipped with a rear bed power outlet, along with many other clever accessories and features. Consider this your guide to a modified shore lunch—and the freshest fish you could possibly find.