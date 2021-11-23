Bass Pro’s Black Friday sale starts early this year with deals running November 22 to 28. You’ll find sales on crossbows, pellet grills, clothing, fishing reels, binoculars, guns safes, and more. Some of the year’s best deals on outdoor gear are happening this week. Stay tuned to this page for daily updates and a special Black Friday sale on November 26.

Bass Pro Shops Week of Black Friday Sale: November 22-28

Black Friday Fishing Deals

One of the best fishing reel deals this Black Friday is on the Johnny Morris Platinum Spinning Reel. It features a sturdy aluminum frame, a 6:0:1 or 5:7:1 gear ratio, and up to 13.5 pounds of drag. The 2000, 3000, and 4000 sizes will cover you for everything from crappie to giant blue cats. The week of Black Friday we can save $30 on the reel bringing it to just $100.

Also on the Bass Pro Black Friday sale is the Johnny Morris Platinum Baitcast Reel. This has been a top seller for Bass Pro, and it’s a solid performing reel. It’s an absolute work horse with a durable frame and drive gear. During the Black Friday sale you can get the real for $20 off bring the price to $180.

Another great deal is on the Bass Pro Shops Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag. With this Black Friday fishing deal you can keep tackle organized and easily transport it to your favorite fishing spot. During the week of Black Friday sale you can save 25% on the Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag.

Special Buy for $1,499.97: Lowrance HDS Carbon 3 in 1 Active Imaging

Black Friday Hunting Gear Deals

Good glass doesn’t have to cost a fortune. One of the best binocular deals of the week are on the Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD 10×42 Binoculars and bino harness package. You get Leupold quality for an absolute steal of $130.

Get 25% off all Redhead and Cabela’s hunting packs. Packs start at $11.24

Save up to $50 on trail cameras

Buy Killer Instinct Lethal 405 Crossbow Package with Dead Silent Crank for only $200

Black Friday Gun Safe Deals

Keep your firearms and valuables accessible and secure with this portable safe. During the Bass Pro Black Friday sale you can buy it for only $20.

Buy a Combination Lock Portable Security Safe for $19.99 or buy three for $39.97

Buy a Cabela’s Electronic Personal Safe for $69.97

Buy a Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe for $99.97

Special buy for $999.97: Cabela’s Flag Electronic Lock 46-Gun Safe

Bass Pro Black Friday Deals on Clothing

Some of the best hoodie deals are in the Bass Pro Black Friday sale. Save on brand name hoodies for the whole family and Bass Pro logo hoodies for men, women, and youth. They make great gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

$10 hoodies and discounted beanies for the whole family.

$20 logo hoodies for men, women, and youth

$12 classic, relaxed, or flex-fit denim for men

Bass Pro Black Friday Shooting Deals

Buy a Rangemaxx Tactical Gun Case Combo for $69.97

Bass Pro Black Friday Deals on Toys

Get 25% off Adventure Play Sets

Buy Giant Stuffed Animals for $15

Bass Pro Black Friday Deals on Pet Products

20% off select dog toys and treats

Bass Pro Camping Black Friday Deals

One of the best grills in the Cabela’s line is on sale during the Bass Pro Black Friday sale. This 24 inch Pellet Smoker is the perfect size for a patio or taking camping and tailgating.

Save $50 on the Cabela’s 24 inch Smoke Station Pellet Grill

Save $25 on a Bass Pro Shops 6.5 quart Aluminum Fish Fryer

Save $70 on a Cabela’s Coldsnap Latch 24 Can Cooler

Save on a Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Hard-Arm Chair

Save $15 on the Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Mesh Back Canopy Chair

Save $20 on 6-person Cabin Tent

Save up to $100 on Traeger Grills

What to Expect on Black Friday

Bass Pro will have a special Black Friday only sale. Here’s what to expect:

Deals on Fishing Gear

You can expect to see deals on Cabela’s or Bass Pro branded fishing rods and reels this Black Friday. In addition expect to see deals on fishing electronics and accessories. Bass Pro is holding some of their best fishing deals for Black Friday, so stay tuned for updates.

Deals on Optics

You’ll see binoculars and rifle scopes on sale this Black Friday. Expect deep discounts on name brands like Leupold and Vortex.

Deals on Clothing

Clothing is always a popular gift item, and you’ll find deals on winter clothing, sweatshirts, and logo wear this Black Friday.

FAQs

Q: What is Black Friday? Black Friday is a consumer holiday that takes place the day after Thanksgiving. On Black Friday retailers provide deep discounts on goods for holiday shoppers. The sales typically begin on midnight and extend throughout the day. Traditionally these sales were only available at brick-and-mortar stores, but more retailers now have online Black Friday deals in addition to their Cyber Monday deals. Q: When is Black Friday 2021? Black Friday 2021 is on November 26.



