Helicopter Poacher Involved in Black-Market Tag Scheme Gets $180K in Fines, Lifetime Hunting Ban

A red helicopter flying low over Idaho sagebrush country in 2023 wasn’t just sightseeing. It was part of an illegal poaching operation that recently landed Karl Studer, a 43-year-old electrical co-op executive, some hefty fines, five years of probation, and a lifetime suspension of his hunting license.

Witnesses first drew attention to Studer when they reported the chopper buzzing mule deer at low altitudes on multiple days in 2023.

“The helicopter followed the deer for a mile and a half or so and was about 200 yards off the ground,” one hunter told investigators, according to Idaho News 6. “It was obvious the deer were running because of the helicopter.”

Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed the chopper’s activity using cellphone data and flight logs.

A 66-page affidavit from an IDFG senior conservation officer details a slew of allegations, including the purchase of hunting tags from multiple individuals for a total of $153,000. Hunting tags in Idaho are non-transferable.

Investigators also uncovered text messages among Studer, helicopter pilot Kevin Sielaff, and a man named Bobby Wilcox, indicating the group used the helicopter to scout and harass trophy-class mule deer. Photos and videos in Studer’s iCloud showed deer running from the aircraft according to court documents.

Also in Studer’s iCloud were two videos of Studer in possession of a live pronghorn. In one of the videos, “a pronghorn gasping with its head up in the back of a brown Toyota truck,” according to court documents. Studer is allegedly heard in the background saying, “Do you think you should go home and hang at the ranch?” while the injured animal struggles to breathe.

Studer initially faced seven felony charges, including conspiracy and multiple counts of unlawful killing, possessing, or wasting wildlife. In exchange for pleading guilty to a single felony of illegally killing a bull moose, he accepted the sentence and a lifetime hunting ban, 50 hours of community service, five years of unsupervised probation, and fines and court fees totaling approximately $180,000.

“Karl Studer is an arrogant man who has stolen from Idaho’s precious resources in a very inhumane and undignified way,” prosecutor Jethelyn Harrington told the court during sentencing.

“His blatant disregard and lack of respect for other hunters in Idaho is full-scale cheating, breaking rules that everyone else has to follow.”

Studer’s defense attorney argued for a mild five-year hunting license suspension, pointing to character statements from Studer’s friends and business associates.

Before sentencing, Studer apologized to the court, saying, “I’m ashamed of how we ended up here, never my intention. However, I fully accept responsibility for my actions and accountability for that.”

Judge William Hancock also outlined additional restrictions for Studer during sentencing, according to KMVT 11.

“You are not to accompany any hunter in the field, including any friend or family members, or any other hunting activity, or any capacity outside of your property.”