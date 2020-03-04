GEAR

FROM THE EDITOR

Outdoor Life was founded in 1898 with the mission to be the number one source for cutting-edge hunting and fishing information, the hottest new gear and gun reviews, and everything else you'd ever want to know about outdoor adventure, from survival tips (don't drink your own pee) to conservation policy (hint: hunting is conservation). More than 120 years later, we're still delivering.





Our roster of expert contributors will help you hunt bigger bucks, bugle in a bull elk, catch more bass, shoot more accurately and much, much more. We also conduct the most rigorous gear tests in the hunting and fishing industry, so you know our product reviews are honest and in depth. Count on us to help you pick out your next new rifle, shotgun, compound bow, riflescope, or crossbow. Still want more? We're also publishing the best wild game recipes, DIY projects, gift guides, and opinion pieces on outdoor news.