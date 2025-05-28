Sportsmen Know the Fishing IDs Sold with Morgan Wallen’s New Album Aren’t Real Licenses. But Some of His Fans Don’t

Country music’s biggest pop star, Morgan Wallen, is storming the charts again with his newest release, I’m The Problem. The mega-album features 37 tracks co-written by an army of 49 songwriters, and it’s currently dominating Billboard’s Top 100. But the physical CD and vinyl albums being sold at Target stores include a promotional hunt-and-fish gimmick that some shoppers find confusing.

According to the retail chain’s website, and a post that Wallen made the same day his record was released, these limited-edition collector’s albums are only available at Target. The vinyl version “comes with an exclusive hunting ID,” while the CD version “comes with an exclusive fishing ID,” Wallen explained in his post.

So, why the confusion? While many states sell hard licenses like these with wildlife artwork, buying a fishing or hunting license is an involved process that requires identifying personal data, like your driver’s license number. Still, at least a few Target shoppers have confused the gimmicky “IDs” with real hunting and fishing licenses. In one TikTok video that’s gotten more than 4 million views, the deal is hyped as “the best promotion you’ll ever see … you can hunt and fish while listening to him.”

“Almost bought it just to go fishing (sad face emoji),” another TikTok user wrote in a video caption posted May 16. Two other users responded, without noticeable sarcasm, that it was “so disappointing” and they “thought it was real too.”

That video was posted after another TikToker, @malibuhank, shared an unboxing video that focused on the fishing ID included with the $17 CD he bought. (He says he was shopping for groceries, but that “curiosity got the best of him” when he saw the fishing ID advertised on the album’s packaging.)

“Here’s the ‘fishing ID,’” he says with a chuckle. “Just a picture of two dudes fishing. And then a fake license on the back.”

A TikToker holds up the “fishing ID” that came with the Morgan Wallen CD he bought. Photo via TikTok

To be clear, these “IDs” are not legitimate hunting and fishing licenses. They are not valid in Wallen’s home state of Tennessee, or in any other state. They are promotional tchotchkes, knick knacks for the Wallen fans who like to hunt and fish.

As long as you’re aware that this is a promotional stunt — and most real hunters and anglers across the U.S. are — there’s really no problem with the plastic ID cards. On the one hand, there are worse things than pop stars (even those with checkered pasts) promoting hunting and fishing. But it might also lead a few clueless fans to go fishing without a real license. And that would be, as the album notes, the problem.