The Best Climbing Pants of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

As rock climbers, we ask a lot of our climbing pants. We want them to protect our legs from the elements on bad weather days, sharp vegetation on bushwhack approaches, and coarse rock when it’s time to butt scoot off a boulder. But when we’re climbing, we mostly don’t want to notice them at all. We want pants that can handle high steps, drop knees, heel hooks, or any other weird leg contortion a climb might demand without limiting our range of motion. No one wants to fall off their project because of a wardrobe choice. And if all that wasn’t enough, we don’t want our pants to look dumb either. Most climbers use their climbing pants for all kinds of regular life activities, and we want our pants to still look like, well, pants. With such a high bar in place for a single piece of clothing, I set out to find some of the best climbing pants on the market that could meet all of the weird demands rock climbers place on them.

How I Tested the Best Climbing Pants

We tested the best climbing pants for performance, durability, and style.

I tested the best climbing pants by climbing in some of my favorite and most frequented places. Rock types ranged from coarse desert granite to soft red sandstone and included the plastic walls of my local rock gym. I tried the pants while climbing in the hot, direct afternoon sun as well as frigid early mornings with snow still on the ground. The main aspects of the pants I focused on were:

Performance

Climbing pants need to stretch and move with your body. Any decrease in range of motion is limiting your performance on the wall. It is imperative that your pants have some flexibility and aren’t holding you back.

Durability

The very nature of climbing puts clothes through the ringer. Climbers are often scraping across rock faces, scrambling around on huge boulder fields, or thrashing through thick underbrush in their pursuit of vertical thrills. And climbing clothing doesn’t usually come cheap so it’s essential to have pants that can hold up.

Style

This isn’t just for vanity. The reality is that climbing pants need to double as regular pants most of the time. No climber wants to buy two pairs of pants when one will do just fine. And it’s a pain to pack double the sets of pants in your luggage or van whenever you go on a climbing trip. Additionally, climbers are often squeezing their sessions at the gym or crag in between other chores or duties so you want to be able to fit in decently at a restaurant, grocery store, or your kid’s parent teacher conference without feeling like you’re wearing a sign that says, “Ask me about my project.”

Best Climbing Pants: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Outdoor Research Ferrosi Pants

Key Features

Material: Nylon blend soft shell fabric

Pockets: Zipper thigh pocket, drop-in hand pockets, back right zip pocket, back left drop-in pocket

Closure: Button waist with internal drawstrings

Weight: 13.1 ounces

Cinch cords at pant cuffs

Pros

Fabric is very stretchy to accommodate a range of climbing movement

Thigh pocket zips and sits below the leg of the harness

Look like normal pants when not climbing

Cons

Thigh pocket is a bit too big

When I first looked at the Outdoor Research Ferrosi pants I didn’t think I’d be impressed. It seemed like these pants were trying to do too much — I mean why would you need a drawstring waist on pants with a button and zipper? Then I put them on and warmed to them immediately thanks to how well they stretched. These pants will move with you on even the most gymnastic of boulder problems without pulling against you at all. The cinch cord at the pant cuff allows you to roll the pant leg up and keep it out of your way when you need to deploy some precise footwork.

The Ferrosis also work really well with a harness. Turns out that draw string allows you to dial in the fit, so the waist stays snugly under the harness, but the zipper button combo still allows you to wear it less snug and easily answer nature’s call on all day climbing outings. Additionally, the zipper thigh pocket is a must for pants on any multi-pitch outing. The pocket sits out of the way of the harness leg loop to keep your phone secure for taking pictures or checking route beta when you’re going to be up there for a while. My only complaint was that this pocket could be a little smaller as sometimes my phone could rattle around in there while climbing.

The fabric is plenty durable. I scraped these around for multiple days in the desert without any real tears to speak of. The material also makes them look like regular pants. I was able to unroll the pant leg and transition from crag to bar seamlessly at the end of a long day of climbing.

Best for Cold Weather: Arc’teryx Proton Pant

Key Features

Material: Grid fleece lined nylon blend

Pockets: Two drop-in pockets

Closure: Elastic waistband with drawstring

Weight: 10.8 ounces

Pros

Grid fleece provides insulation with some breathability

Fabric stretches well to accommodate most climbing movement

Simple design

Cons

Too warm on hot days

No drawstrings or elastic cuffs on pant legs

A lot of hard climbing happens when it’s nice and chilly out. The friction of the rock is better when it’s cold, allowing you to hold and stand on small edges for much longer. These conditions are also when the Arc’teryx Proton Pant shines. The pants are fantastic active insulation, utilizing a grid fleece lining to keep you warm when you’re standing around belaying, but offering breathability when you’re pulling hard and heating up.

The Protons have a great range of motion and breathability.

The pants feature a simple design with an elastic waistband and only two front pockets to keep the bulk down. They stretch well with most climbing movements and only slightly pulled the waistband down when I tried to place a foot above my head in overhanging terrain. In my experience, insulated pants are usually terrible for range of motion but these pants blew me away with how well they climbed and the warmth they provided.

The fabric held up well against most rock, but some prickly desert plants put small holes in them in a couple of spots. The Protons can also moonlight just fine as going out pants, but they do give off a bit of a pajama vibe so your post-climb venue should be pretty casual.

Best for Bouldering: LaSportiva Talus Pants

Key Features

Material: 94 percent recycled fabric

Pockets: Two front pockets and two back pockets

Closure: Button waist with drawstring

Weight: 12.9 ounces

Brush pocket

Pros

Fabric is very stretchy to accommodate a range of climbing movement

Material is durable

Cons

Don’t look like normal pants

Would prefer a waist with no button

No elastic cuffs on pant legs

The LaSportive Talus pant seems made for boulderers. Since boulderers often use their crash pads as backpacks by sandwiching their items in the middle of the pad, these pants have large open pockets so you can keep track of smaller knick-knacks on your hike to the boulder. They even feature a brush pocket so boulderers can climb up a bit, pull out their brush, and scrub excess chalk from a higher hold before they give the problem a real try.

The Talus climbing pants feature a brush pocket.

The Talus fabric stretches very well with dynamic powerful movements required while bouldering. I didn’t feel any kind of pull while climbing a problem with an overhanging traverse that required continuously bumping a heel hook above my head. Along with good stretchiness, the fabric is very durable, holding up well against Pacific NW brush and desert thorns alike.

These definitely look like climbing pants or at least some kind of sport pant. Going out in these, you might as well wear your harness and helmet to the bar and introduce yourself to everyone with your name followed by, “and I’m a climber.” Since that’s obviously the look LaSportiva was going for, I would have preferred if they went all in with performance features like elastic cuffs on the legs and just an elastic waistband rather than trying unsuccessfully to make them look like semi normal pants.

Best for the Gym: Outdoor Research Ferrosi Joggers

Key Features

Material: Recycled nylon blend softshell fabric

Pockets: Two front pockets and zippered right back pocket

Closure: Elastic waist with drawstring

Weight: 13.1 ounces

Elastic cuffs on pant legs

Pros

Fabric is very stretchy to accommodate a range of climbing movement

Elastic pant cuffs stay put when pulled up

Dries fast after sweating in the gym

Cons

No zipper thigh pocket

Elastic cuffs can look silly

The Outdoor Research Ferrosi Joggers are a simplified and streamlined version of the Ferrosi pants. The stretch of the joggers works with any climbing move you might try in the gym while the cuffed legs make hiking them up simple and easy. Since most rock gym sessions include some kind of traditional gym work out, I used these pants in the weight room, on the treadmill, and the stair stepper machine at my rock gym and found no issue with performance or the durability of the material.

While the elastic waistband and cuffed legs lend these pants an ease and smoothness to performance, the tradeoff is you end up looking like Peter Pan when you’re not climbing, so plan your after party accordingly.

Key Features

Material: Nylon blend softshell fabric

Pockets: Two front pockets, two back pockets, and zipper thigh pocket

Closure: Zippered fly with snap closure

Weight: 8.8 ounces

Integrated belt

Pros

Super light and breathable

Fabric is very stretchy to accommodate a range of climbing movement

Integrated belt works well with harness

Thigh pocket keeps things secure below harness leg loop

Cons

Less durable than other pants

No pant cuff or cinch cords

The Arc’Teryx Konseal Lightweight Pant feels so light and breezy, you might forget you’re wearing pants. The fabric easily moves with you during any climbing sequence and the integrated belt paired with a zipper thigh pocket perform well with a harness on.

Arc’teryx’s Konseal pants are breathable and stretchy.

But all this lightweight high-quality performance does come with some durability down sides. I ripped a decent sized hole in these pants after just two days of desert climbing on a scrambly descent. Normally, I would never opt for such a lightweight fabric in an area known for shredding clothing, but I figured I’d see if I could find the limit. I did. So choose your venue wisely when donning these pants.

The Konseal pants are lightweight, but don’t push them in the durability department.

These pants also look super sleek. I tested a black pair and granted, I probably don’t have the best eye for class, but I feel like someone could get away with rocking a suit coat and tie while wearing these things on a hot day and avoid any raised eyebrows.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Climbing Pants

The best climbing pants easily transition from crag to bar.

Every brand claims to have the latest, greatest, athlete-tested, 100 percent proven to make you climb harder pants on the market. And why wouldn’t they? I’ve seen how hard some of these designers work to get the details of they’re products just right. And we wouldn’t want to buy from a brand that couldn’t muster that kind of self-confidence anyway. But all that can make shopping choices a little bit overwhelming so here are some tips for future purchases:

Try Before You Buy

This might sound obvious, but sometimes the allure and ease of online shopping can get the better of all of us. Go to a store in person and try on some pairs of climbing pants, or order your top contenders online and return the rejects. We all have different bodies and require different fits. You’re definitely not going to climb your best in a pair of pants that fit poorly so trying them on can negate some guesswork.

Climbing Style

There are so many different types of rock climbing these days. Are you a gym climber? Ropes or bouldering? Sport or trad? Do you climb finger cracks or wide cracks? Overhanging or slab? Granite or limestone? I could go on, but it would only amuse me. So make sure to pick the pant that works for your style of climbing and the rock type you’re trying to climb. A boulderer in the gym is going to want something totally different from their pants than someone trying to scale a 1,000-foot alpine face.

Don’t Get Attached

We’ve all met the crusty old timer who’s duct taped seven holes in his climbing clothing because, “these were the best and then they changed them.” It’s OK. Styles change and new models come out. When you need to buy new climbing pants, go try out some new styles instead of committing to one type of pant and then complaining about the changes forever. The people producing these pants are actually trying to improve them, and if there is something not to your liking about a new pair, you can vote with your wallet. You might even find a new favorite pair that you didn’t know existed.

Final Thoughts

Through testing out the best climbing pants, I’ve come to realize just how demanding climbers are. It’s hard to produce a pant that can move with you, hold up to abuse, and look good at the same time. Most climbing pants will excel in one or two of these areas, but not likely all three. Hopefully this review will help you sift through the wide array of pants out on the market right now to find a pair that will work for your kind of climbing.