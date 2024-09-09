The 10 Best Sports Bras for Large Busts

Share







Few things are more demoralizing or frustrating for women with large breasts than trying to exercise in the wrong sports bra. Pinching, chafing, bouncing, bands that impact our ability to breathe … These are just the beginning of the many challenges we face. That’s why so many women have gone to the ends of the earth and back to find the best sports bras for large busts. I’m one of them.

Oftentimes, we end up making sacrifices in one way or another to create a system that works for us. We resign ourselves to wearing bras that look like PFDs or feel like kevlar. Some of us also do everything in our power to save money, since most high-impact sports bras are more expensive than their lighter-duty counterparts. In more meager times, I’ve layered my sports bras, I’ve tied knots in worn-out straps to shorten them, and I’ve lied to myself outright about not needing new ones — even though the bras I had never worked properly in the first place.

No more, I say. Here are the best sports bras for large busts.

How I Tested the Best Sports Bras for Large Busts

We graded the best sports bras for large busts on bounce, comfort, size inclusivity, and ease of use. Katie Hill

I’m a runner and self-labeled “exercise person” who wears a 32F. I put every bra in this list through a 2-mile run, followed by some combination of mountain climbers, Russian twists, and jumping jacks to determine how the bras held up (literally) through a variety of movements.

Based on how the bras performed through these tests, I graded all of them on a report card for bounce, comfort, size inclusivity, and ease of use.

Bounce

For the bounce rating, I judged how secure I felt in each bra relative to its competition. I can confidently say that all of these bras offer more protection from bounce than a standard T-shirt bra or *shudder* nothing at all. (For an idea of what that might feel like, here’s a video of four male runners knocking out their daily miles while wearing prosthetic breasts to better understand what women are up against.)

Comfort

I tested these bras without a shirt in the warmth of summer in Austin, Texas, to get an idea for how they perform in hot temps, how they feel, and whether I experienced any chafing. While bouncing creates its own kind of discomfort, I didn’t factor the bounce rating into the comfort rating.

Size Inclusivity

Bigger-chested women can have a hard time finding sports bras that actually run in their size. Most sports bras come in XS-XL sizes rather than true cup sizes to begin with, and the ones that do come in cup sizes often don’t accommodate for anything larger than a D-cup. The average American woman wears a size 40C, which pushes shockingly close to this ceiling.

I judged size inclusivity based on the size offerings for each bra, as well as how adjustable each bra is to create a perfect fit.

Ease of Use

Moving straps, hooks, velcro, and compression fabric can make the most effective sports bras difficult to get in and out of. That’s why I included an ease-of-use grade for each bra.

Best Sports Bras for Large Busts: Reviews & Recommendations

Report Card

Bounce: A+

Comfort: A

Size Inclusivity: A (28DD-H, 30-38 C-H)

Ease of Use: A-

Key Features

Patented Overband technology

85 percent polyamide, 15 percent elastane

Convertible straps

Hook and loop closure

Pros

Extreme bounce reduction

Thin, comfortable material doesn’t get in your way

High coverage for a more comfortable shirtless workout

Cons

Pricey

Move over, Isaac Newton. There’s a new sheriff of physics in town and her name is Mari, founder of Maaree and owner of the Overband patent that is changing the game for active women with big boobs.

The adjustable Overband technology eliminates bounce. Katie Hill

At first glance, this sports bra doesn’t look much different than most others on the market. But a closer look reveals a panel of fabric lining the neckline and anchoring downward to adjustable straps on the band. The result is gentle downward pressure on the top of the breast tissue, which cuts bounce drastically. This bra outperforms other, significantly bulkier options while keeping users cool and accommodating a broad variety of sizes. At $89, it’s on the expensive side, but the bra is guaranteed for a year and the brand offers free virtual fittings to help you find the perfect size.

Make sure you get fitted properly before purchasing this bra. In order for the overband to function properly, it needs to hit in the right places. Since so many women don’t actually know what their proper bra size is, shopping blind can land you in trouble here — or, at least, in need of a return label.

Best Wired: Panache Endurance Wired Sports Bra

Report Card

Bounce: A-

Comfort: B

Size Inclusivity: A+ (28B-40J)

Ease of Use: A

Key Features

Soft, non-padded cups

Padded underwire casing

Full coverage construction

Pros

Great bounce reduction

Flattering fit

Soft material

Convertible straps



Cons

Underwire can feel a bit restricting for some

Underwire sports bras are a polarizing subject. Some athletes find them to be really supportive and effective, while others find the wire construction digs into their rib cages. Panache seems to have figured out the underwire sports bra with the Endurance model, though. The wire is housed in a padded casing that rests comfortably against the ribs, rather than digging into them. Contrarily, the cups aren’t padded, which keeps this bra from feeling too bulky.

Panache also nailed the stretchless straps in this model. A lot of companies that make sports bras fail to recognize that putting too much elastic in the straps defeats the purpose of the bra itself. Stretchy straps add to the bounce problem more than they take away from it. But in the Endurance, the straps are soft, slightly padded, and accommodating without being stretchy.

So if you’re pro-underwire, this might be the right one for you. At $75, it’s an investment you won’t regret.

Report Card

Bounce: A-

Comfort: A-

Size Inclusivity: C+ (XS A-C through XL D-DD, 1XL D-DD though 3XL DDD)

Ease of Use: A

Key Features

Foam-injected molded cups give shape and support

Mesh paneling allows for extra breathability

Convertible straps hook to front of bra, rather than back

Pros

Surprising bounce support

Simple, streamlined construction disappears under shirts

Won’t break the bank

Cons

Sizes are vague

Elastic straps might not support bigger sizes

The Infinity 2.0 High from Under Armour surprised me. Out of the box, I was concerned about whether the flimsy-looking straps would stand up to the bounce test, but I’m pleased to say they proved me wrong. This bra has an intelligent, molded construction that locks breasts into place and holds them where they should be, rather than hoisting them to the moon. The band is strong and supportive without being constricting, and the mesh paneling helps you dump heat as you move.

The hooks of the convertible straps are in the front of the Infinity 2.0 for easy adjustments. Katie Hill

It’s never been easier to make a quick switch between racerback and H-back straps, thanks to the Infinity 2.0’s convertible strap hooks on the front of the bra just above the cups rather than on the back of the band. This thoughtful feature boosts the ease of use score.

The only challenges come from navigating the size chart and determining whether the straps would hold up in a 3X DDD model the way they did in a S D-DD model. But if you’re in a pinch and need a regular, nice, supportive sports bra from a nearby sporting goods store, you’re likely to encounter this useful option from this prolific brand.

Report Card

Bounce: B-

Comfort: A

Size Inclusivity: C (32C-40DD)

Ease of Use: B

Key Features

Molded cups with no-stretch mesh panel across front

Wide band with four hook-and-eye closures for support

Patented Power Plya Compression poly-spandex blend

Pros

Incredibly soft fabric and construction doesn’t chafe or rub

Ample compression provides moderate support

Wide, flat straps don’t dig

Cons

Not as much bounce support as I was hoping for

Feels bulky under shirts

Limited size range

At first look, I was really excited to try the Queen bra from Oiselle. The material was buttery, the straps looked so comfortable, and even the pattern and colors were really cute. I loved the bra just as much once I got into it, which was a little challenging due to the extremely compressive, wide band. It felt like a supportive hug, and the fit was extremely flattering. But once I got out on a run, I realized that, sadly, it doesn’t offer as much bounce support as it looks like it should.

I think part of the reason why this bra didn’t stem bouncing well is because, ultimately, the DD cup size is just barely too small for me. I spill out the top a little bit, which makes it really hard for the bra to do its job and limit vertical movement. So I’m officially relegating this bra to yoga, hiking, and gym workouts that don’t involve much running or jumping.

If you fall within Oiselle’s rather limited size offerings, this bra might work better to protect you from bounce than it did me. If that’s the case, then you’ll be hard-pressed to find a softer, more skin-friendly running bra than this one. The only way to know is to try it on.

Best for C-DD Cups: Oiselle Boom Bra

Report Card

Bounce: B-

Comfort: A

Size Inclusivity: C (32C-40DD)

Ease of Use: A-

Key Features

Fixed racerback construction with hook-and-loop band closure for adjustability

Padded straps

Molded cups

Pros

Full coverage keeps you contained

Mesh paneling allows for airflow

Soft, patented Power Plya Compression fabric doesn’t rub

Cons

Bounce support is lacking

Expensive

Limited size options

Similar to the Oiselle Queen bra, I was really excited to give the Boom bra a try. But once I got it out, I noticed a similar challenge to the Queen bra; ultimately, it just didn’t shut down bounce the way I had hoped it would.

The straps on the Boom are attached with hooks, but they aren’t meant to be be crossed. Katie Hill

The Boom bra is different from the Queen bra with a full-coverage front and padded straps fixed in a racerback shape. But the band still features a hook-and-eye closure for size adjustability. The adjustable, elastic portion of the straps also have a hook-and-eye attachment to the band, but I’m not sure they’re necessary as the straps can’t be comfortably crossed.

Once again, I ran into an issue of not feeling super supported by this bra on a run because I don’t think it fits me quite perfectly. I don’t want to penalize the bra for that issue, but the brand’s restricted size offerings means this bra will only work for a limited population of athletes. If you’re a true C, D, or DD cup, the Boom bra is worth trying on due to its dreamy fabrics and padded straps. Unfortunately, Oiselle’s return policy doesn’t allow any returns after 30 days, without tags, or if the product has been previously worn. Give it a good jog in place and some jumping jacks in front of a mirror, before committing.

Most Innovative: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra

Report Card

Bounce Reduction: A

Comfort: C+

Size Inclusivity: A (28A-50F)

Ease of Use: C

Key Features

Unique velcro straps and velcro chest band for optimal fit

Chest zipper with hidden, failsafe hook-and-eye closures

Zipper “garage” protects from chafing

Unlined, fabric cups

Pros

Extremely adjustable to find your perfect fit

High-strength velcro won’t budge during movement

Expansive size options

Cons

Takes a while to put on and fit properly

Velcro chest band either restricts breathing or is too loose

Velcro and zipper makes for bumpy look under shirt

The SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra made a name for itself on Instagram, where the algorithm constantly feeds me ads about how this is the last sports bra that athletes with large breasts would ever buy. I was intrigued by the adjustable chest band and straps that relied on velcro rather than hook-and-eye closures and other hardware. The women testing the bras in the ad looked locked in, even when sprinting on a treadmill.

The SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra straps use velcro for adjustability. Katie Hill

If bounce is the absolute bane of your existence, then I would say this bra does its job. But it does that job at the cost of general comfort and ease of use. The first challenge was with how little the chest band stretched, which became a challenge once I got deep into my run and my rib cage was heaving. Using a tape measure, I determined that my ribcage expands and contracts by about 4 inches when I’m breathing deep. The chest band, while extremely adjustable for a variety of sizes, doesn’t allow for that much variability once the velcro is stuck in place. This resulted in a dilemma: do I tighten it to the point of restricting deep breathing while keeping my boobs in place, or do I loosen it to allow for my chest to expand and lose that support?

This challenge was further complicated by the fact that getting into the bra is a major process. If you can commit three minutes to getting it hooked, zipped, and strapped into place, while paying close attention to align the velcro properly so it doesn’t rub on your skin, then it’s worth the time once you’re in it.

So if you don’t plan on breathing super heavy and can commit to getting into this bra, it will certainly keep you locked in place better than most. And with the broad array of sizes and adjustability, this bra is truly made for everyone, which is worth celebrating. Perhaps SheFit will continue to innovate its design and find ways to make it even better.

Best Pullover: 2XU Motion Racerback Bra

Report Card

Bounce: D

Comfort: A-

Size Inclusivity: D (XXS – XL)

Ease of Use: A-

Key Features

Claspless, pull-over design with elastic panel on chest band

Fixed racerback straps

Longline design with removable foam cups

Pros

Comfortable

Streamlined fit works well under shirts

Chest band hits lower on ribcage for more coverage

Cons

Not supportive enough to run or jump in

XXS-XL sizing is vague and limited in inclusivity

At some point in every large-busted woman’s life, she comes to the conclusion that some bras are just not for her. I came to this conclusion about pullover racerback bras a while ago, at least pertaining to their lack of compatibility with my running needs. But since this style of sports bra is so prevalent, I felt the need to include one in this roundup anyway.

The 2XU’s keyhole in the back provides ventilation. Katie Hill

If you’re going to buy a pullover racerback bra for yoga, hiking, gym sessions, or lounging, here’s one that’s worth your money. The flat elastic strap across the back is very comfortable, the keyhole allows some airflow in an otherwise sweaty area, and the longline style offers a little extra fabric and security for larger busts. The material is lightweight and breathable, and the V-neck shape is flattering. I found that this pullover offered more support than others I’ve worn in the past, albeit a marginal amount.

The number one rule of sports bra shopping is to understand the task at hand, and then find the right tools. If your tasks don’t involve running, jostling, or jumping, this bra is your monkey wrench.

Best Budget: Panache Boundless Non Wired Sports Bra

Report Card

Bounce: B+

Comfort: B

Size Inclusivity: A+ (28B-40J)

Ease of Use: A-

Key Features

Molded cups

Three hook-and-loop closure with convertible, padded straps

Full-coverage construction

Pros

Good bounce protection, especially when hooked into a racerback style

Molded cups give breasts a designated place to go, then wide band holds them there

Soft fabric is kind to skin

Affordable and size-inclusive

Cons

Bulky, especially under shirts

Extra coverage over cleavage traps heat

Panache sports bras are proof that the right products for your body do not have to break your bank account. That’s especially true for their Boundless bra, with its sturdy, molded construction, bounce reduction, and padded straps at just 42 British pounds, or just over $55. This is the cheapest bra in our roundup, and it’s also one of the most effective.

The molded cups and high-profile cut definitely help restrict vertical movement. The design fully encapsulates breast tissue for a supportive run or workout. With that said, the additional padded fabric high on the chest above the cups can feel a little bulky at first, since it’s meant to lay flush against your sternum. This can trap heat and sweat in warmer settings.

But if you can look past that bulkiness, this bra offers serious bang for the buck. And with sizes ranging from 28A to 40J, Panache strikes again as the most size-inclusive option.

Best for Recovery Days: Nike Alate High Support Sports Bra

Report Card

Bounce: F

Comfort: A+

Size Inclusivity: C (XS A-C through XL C-E)

Ease of Use: A

Key Features

Padded, molded cups with vented perforations

Convertible, lightly padded straps

Scooped V-neck

Pros

Extremely soft

Made with sustainable materials

Seamless construction means no chafing or pain points

Cons

Next to no bounce reduction, very unsupportive

Limited size offerings

This is the bra you put on after you’ve done your high-impact exercising, taken a shower, and are lounging for the rest of the day. Whatever attempts Nike made to create a high-support bra out of extremely stretchy and soft fabric and a low-cut neckline, they failed miserably at. What we get instead is a cloud-soft bra that looks nice, feels even better, and virtually disappears under shirts and against the skin.

Truthfully, I didn’t even bother taking this bra out for a run. I knew the minute I tried it on and did a few jumping jacks that it wouldn’t last a city block, despite it fitting as best as it was going to get. The challenge with how Nike sizes these bras is glaringly obvious. They use XS, S, M, and L to encompass a range of cup sizes, but a C cup and an E cup are two very different sizes with very different needs. The low-profile cut of the cups meant I spill out the top a bit and threatened to pop out completely during my jumping jacks.

I still love this bra for low-impact lifestyle wear. It won’t make it to the treadmill, and probably not even to a yoga class or a medium-impact workout. But when I’m in recovery mode, going for a nice walk, traveling, or living my life otherwise, it will be a go-to. And big-chested women need good bras for those days, too.

Worth Trying: Enell Sport High Impact Bra

Report Card

Bounce: A-

Comfort: B

Size Inclusivity: B+ (28E-54I)

Ease of Use: C-

Key Features

Front corset-style hook-and-eye closure

Full-coverage, posture-enhancing back

Patented Naturexx fabric wicks moisture with soft, satin finish

Pros

Very good at bounce reduction

Stays in place and offers optimal coverage

Shockingly comfortable in warm environment, despite density of fabric

Cons

Challenging to put on

Lacking adjustability

Might be a little maximalist for some

This high-impact offering from Enell could truly change the way some women view sports bras. The construction and material seriously cuts down on bounce, and the fabric is shockingly breathable, even if it does look like the same fabric your grandma’s bras were made of in the 1950s. The full-coverage back compels you to keep good posture, and the bra stays tidy in one place once it’s on.

However, getting this bra on can be a challenge. The front closure features 10 hook-and-loop clasps — and, if you’re packing into the right size, getting those first few hooks fastened requires that you take a serious gamble on their strength. But they held up fearlessly.

The Enell isn’t size adjustable. Katie Hill

Another challenge with this bra is the lack of size adjustability. Unlike our pullover option, which also lacks adjustable features, the main bodice of the Enell bra doesn’t stretch. The only part that has any give is the chest band, which is thick and strong. So if you’re dealing with a small ribcage and lots of breast tissue, or vice versa, you might find too much volume in some parts of the bra and not enough in others.

With all that said, if you’ve struck out with other options and want something that’s simple and straightforward, give the Enell high impact sports bra a try. For the right person, it could be a massive gamechanger. Have a soft tape measure at the ready when you go to order, due to their unique number sizing system. And worst case scenario, they offer custom sizing for all their sports bras, so if you really strike out, get one made especially for you.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Security

The number-one complaint I hear from bigger-chested women looking for effective sports bras is that, no matter what they try, they struggle to find solutions that actually keep their boobs in one place (or, at least, close to one place). Many options tend to rely on pancaking breast tissue to the rib cage in hopes of anchoring it there. But for women with larger cup sizes whose breasts can add literal pounds to their chests, squishing doesn’t accomplish much, and is often uncomfortable.

Enter sports bras with molded cups, thick rib bands with multiple hook-and-loop closures, underwires, and even one bra with a built-in strap that sits over the top of the breast tissue to secure it downward. These bras usually stand a much better chance of cementing tissue in place for a more comfortable run, ride, HIIT workout, or hike.

Comfort

The sad truth is that most women find all bras to be varying levels of uncomfortable. While sports bras can be preferable to regular T-shirt bras for their stretchier, more breathable fabrics and lack of underwire, they can also restrict breathing, rub and chafe during exercise, or have a dense construction that doesn’t allow for body heat to escape properly.

Ease of Use

At one point or another, every bigger-chested woman has been stuck in a sweaty sports bra, exhausted after a workout and unable to get herself out of the tight-fitting elastic. Jewelry, ear and facial piercings, ponytails, makeup, rotator cuffs, all are at risk when it comes to pulling some of these high-tech contraptions on and off.

FAQs

Q: How should a sports bra fit for large busts? A proper-fitting sports bra should contain all breast tissue and restrict its movement in a way that doesn’t weigh on your shoulders or back and still allows you to breathe comfortably. Most sports bras that work well for large busts have a racerback construction, which puts less strain on the shoulders and acts more like a harness. Q: What is considered large-chested? The average American woman wears a size 40C, so a D cup or higher is usually considered the standard for “large-chested.” Many sports bra companies offer a specific D-DD option in addition to an A-C option, which allows for women to shop sports bras with the same sized ribcage measurements but more volume in the cups. Q: Is it better to wear a sports bra tight or loose? This is the eternal challenge for bigger-busted women. Should a sports bra have enough room to contain your breast tissue but be a little too big in the band? Or should you opt for a tighter band and risk spilling out of the cups? The answer is neither. Luckily, most of these options come in true bra sizes, which means you can find a combination of a comfortable, secure band and spacious cups.

Final Thoughts on the Best Sports Bras for Large Busts

Thanks to these innovative sports bras, running, working out, hiking, horseback riding, and any other activity that involves lots of movement can be comfortable and enjoyable if you have a bigger chest. Find one that works for you and don’t let pain or insecurity slow you down.