California Man Charged with 48 Alaska Game Violations After Allegedly Falsifying License Info, Hunting Bears, Sheep, and Goats Without a Guide

On Wednesday the Alaska Department of Public Safety and State Troopers announced that 44-year-old Dustan Currier of Palo Cedro, California, is being charged with a whopping 48 hunting and fishing violations stemming from years of trips within the state. Details surrounding the case are limited since the investigation, which began in August, is ongoing; however, some of the charges are consistent with a nonresident who falsified Alaska residency in order to obtain resident hunting and fishing privileges.

On March 6, Alaska Wildlife Troopers served a search warrant at Currier’s residence and aircraft hangar in Fairbanks, where they seized his aircraft. Federal Aviation Authority records detail a CubCrafters Carbon Cub EX CCK-1865 under Currier’s ownership. The registered address on the bush plane is a P.O. Box in Fairbanks. (Used models sell for around $200,000 to $300,000.)

Currier’s Carbon Cub EX CCK-1865, similar to this plane, was seized in a search of his Fairbanks aircraft hangar. Photo by Chris Kennedy / Flickr

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife served concurrent search warrants at Currier’s residence in Palo Cedro. According to onX, Currier owns 9.5 acres with a home in the area, the tax address for which is in Palo Cedro. CDFW officers seized 10 big game animals Currier had “taken unlawfully” in Alaska. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Officers also assisted in the investigation.

The total list of charges against Currier includes:

3 counts, Falsify License Application

11 counts, Hunting without Hunting License

10 counts, Non-Resident Big Game Locking Tag Required

11 counts, Unlawful Possession/Transportation of Game

3 counts, Non-Resident take Brown Bear/Dall Sheep/Goat Without Licensed Guide

2 counts, Unsworn Falsification in the 2nd Degree

2 counts, False Statement on Permit Application

1 count, Falsify Commercial Fishing License

1 count, Fail to Return Permit Hunt Report

1 count, Fail to Submit Personal Use Report

1 count, Deer Season and Bag Limits

1 count, Pelagic Rock Fish Limit SE Alaska

1 count, King Salmon Limit SE Alaska

All charges are either misdemeanors or non-criminal violations. The penalty for a misdemeanor is up to a year in jail and a $25,000 fine. Additional non-criminal violations will result in further fines and fees, but no jail time.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s residency requirements, Currier would need to reside in Alaska with the “intent to remain indefinitely” to qualify for resident hunting and fishing licenses. He would also need to have maintained a home in Alaska for the last 12 months and not claim residency anywhere else. Currier’s arraignment will occur on April 2 in the Fairbanks Courthouse.