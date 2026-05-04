Ohio Bank Fisherman Catches a State-Record Crappie on His Way to Work

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Jesse Miller, 29, had to work the evening of April 1, but he snuck in some fishing before starting his shift as a delivery driver. Miller went to a spot on the bank of the Great Miami River near Middletown, Ohio. He put out a lightweight rod with a baited minnow under a float, and then he started casting with a rod rigged for smallmouth.

“I’d made a few casts and happened to look over at my other rod and saw the float go under,” Miller tells Outdoor Life. “It was in a spot near the wall of an old river dam. I got to the rod with the float, and there was a heavy fish on it.”

Miller says the fight wasn’t long. But the fish was bigger than he expected when he brought it up near the wall to land it.

Photo courtesy Jesse Miller Photo courtesy Jesse Miller

“I almost lost it because where I was standing on shore was about three feet from the old dam wall, and the fish was hard to grab,” says Miller. “I finally got it, and at first, I thought it was a white bass because it was so big.

“But the mouth was huge and I knew then it was a crappie. It looked like a white crappie on one side but different on the other side. I started counting the dorsal spines of the fish to see what kind of crappie it was, and then I figured maybe it was a hybrid.”

That’s when Miller gathered his gear, dashed to his car with his fish, and headed to a nearby Kroger store to have it weighed on certified scales. The fish weighed 4.30 pounds. But when Miller got home, he looked up the rules for submitting a state record. He saw that all fish must be weighed on certified scales and have an official printed certificate of weight. The rules also require witnesses to be present at the weigh-in, with their signatures on the record application.

So, Miller kept the fish alive in a cooler full of water and drove with his crappie to Zink Meat Market in the nearby town of Franklin. The scale showed 4.27 pounds, and he got a printed receipt and witness signatures.

@jessethefisherman Generational Ohio State Crappie. 🎣 Watch till the end to find out how old this crappie is! – My family has been crappie fishing for many, many generations, and I am proud to carry on the tradition. I can say sometimes these fish kept food on our table when times got tough. I hope I’ve made my ancestors proud with this one! – 4.30lbs White Crappie. 18.3 inches. Possible hybrid. I had this crappie inspected by some talented state fish biologists in Xenia, Ohio last week. It was an awesome educational experience. They clarified that this crappie is right around 11-12 years old based on the scales. They also clarified that her 6 dorsal spikes say white crappie, but her pattern and dimensions lean toward hybrid. I’m still in process to have it officially verified as the new record white crappie while waiting on the committee to potentially classifying a new species of hybrid crappie in Ohio.. It is one of the biggest crappie ever caught in the world with A.) Photographic/Video evidence B.) Inspection by the state C.) Weighed on a county audited scale. I had it weighed on TWO different Warren County inspected scales. This ain’t no fisherman’s tale. The lord has blessed me with this fish. Big shout out to Zink Meat Market in Franklin, Ohio for welcoming me in to use their scales, and also having the best steaks I’ve ever bought. Also big shout out to Jesus Christ! ✝️ After I caught this hog I kept her alive in a cooler with an aerator until I could have her weighed, and have all the boxes checked to submit it to the Outdoor Writers of Ohio. The application is a very strict respectable process. I still have it frozen until I am aloud to have it mounted. I’ll update this description when the process is all done. #crappie #fishtok #recordfish #crappiefishing #slab @bassproshops @Cabelas @MidwestOutdoorExperience @The_CrappieConnection @James Miller Fishing @🇺🇸 FISHING TIKTOKS @Paul Potter @Duck Commander @godwinguides @fincommander ♬ original sound – Jesse The Fisherman

“They clarified that this crappie is right around 11-12 years old based on the scales,” Miller explains in a TikTok video of the inspection process. “They also clarified that her 6 dorsal spikes say white crappie, but her pattern and dimensions lean toward hybrid.”

Miller then learned that Ohio did not have a record category for hybrid crappies — only white crappies and black crappies. He knew he had to have his fish inspected by state biologists, who would officially determine the species.

Read Next: ‘Super-Size’ Hybrid Striper Caught on a Crankbait Breaks Ohio Record

“It took a week for me to get to the Ohio DNR office in Xenia so biologists could look at my fish, so I had to freeze it,” he said. “When I got to the Xenia office state biologists Kipp Brown and Mike Porto verified it was a hybrid crappie. They sent their findings to Fred Snyder the chairman of the Outdoor Writers of Ohio, who keep state fishing records.”

Miller says a committee from OWO reviewed the state biologists report on his hybrid crappie and established a new state record category for the species. Because Miller’s fish is the first hybrid crappie submitted to OWO, it’s almost assured to become the first official state-record hybrid crappie.