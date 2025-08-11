13 Epic Photos from the Fishing Tournament that Pays Million-Dollar Checks (and Where an NBA Legend Finished Second)

Huge money and big billfish were the theme of the 52nd annual White Marlin Open, which wrapped on Sunday in Ocean City, Maryland. More than 280 boats fished the weeklong tourney, and two of the top teams took home seven-figure paychecks. Michael Jordan was among those competing, and his crew landed just one pound short of a first-place finish.
Local angler Dan Gough, who grew up in Ocean City and fished aboard the Billfisher, was the overall big-money winner with a 72-pound white marlin. Gough had been fishing the event for more than three decades, and his crew won $3.9 million for the winning marlin.
Gough’s fish was just a pound heavier than the 71-pound white marlin landed by Jordan’s team. MJ’s 82-foot sport-fishing yacht, the Catch 23, has been a familiar sight at the White Marlin Open over the years, and they placed third in the white marlin division back in 2023. Although Jordan was onboard, their top catch was credited to angler Trey “Cricket” McMillan.
“I’ll play him in cards, cornhole, and fishing,” Gough told ABC-7 News, referring to the GOAT himself. “I’m not doing golf or basketball against him.”
Those two boats — the Billfisher and the Catch 23 — were the only ones to weigh in white marlin, which, as the event’s name implies, are the most valuable species. But other big fish were in the money as well, including a massive, 929.5-pound blue marlin. Angler Drew Osmeyer, fishing aboard the Barbara B, caught that big blue the first day of the tournament. The nearly half-ton fish brought the second-highest payout of the event: $1.27 million.
Other catches topping their divisions included a 188-pound tuna, a 49.5-pound wahoo, and a 32.5-pound dolphin.