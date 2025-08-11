13 Epic Photos from the Fishing Tournament that Pays Million-Dollar Checks (and Where an NBA Legend Finished Second)

Sign up for the Quick Strike Newsletter The hottest fishing news, tips, and tactics Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Huge money and big billfish were the theme of the 52nd annual White Marlin Open, which wrapped on Sunday in Ocean City, Maryland. More than 280 boats fished the weeklong tourney, and two of the top teams took home seven-figure paychecks. Michael Jordan was among those competing, and his crew landed just one pound short of a first-place finish.

Local angler Dan Gough, who grew up in Ocean City and fished aboard the Billfisher, was the overall big-money winner with a 72-pound white marlin. Gough had been fishing the event for more than three decades, and his crew won $3.9 million for the winning marlin.

Gough’s fish was just a pound heavier than the 71-pound white marlin landed by Jordan’s team. MJ’s 82-foot sport-fishing yacht, the Catch 23, has been a familiar sight at the White Marlin Open over the years, and they placed third in the white marlin division back in 2023. Although Jordan was onboard, their top catch was credited to angler Trey “Cricket” McMillan.

The weeklong tournament featured 282 boats and was based out of Ocean City, Maryland. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

An angler checks his gear before heading offshore from Ocean City. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

A white marlin gets weighed back at the docks. Only two of the event’s signature fish were caught during the tournament. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Ocean City local Dan Gough stands next to his winning fish, a 72-pound white marlin. Gough said he’s been fishing the tournament for 36 years. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Drew Osmeyer holds up the tail of the giant blue marlin he caught in the tournament. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

“I’ll play him in cards, cornhole, and fishing,” Gough told ABC-7 News, referring to the GOAT himself. “I’m not doing golf or basketball against him.”

Michael Jordan and his son (right) prepare to head out for the day. The NBA legend’s boat was flocked by fans wherever it went. Photo via Facebook

Michael Jordan and the Catch 23 crew with the 71-pound white marlin they caught. The fish was just one pound shy of winning it all. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

A close-up of MJ and some of the Catch 23 crew with their second-place white marlin. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Those two boats — the Billfisher and the Catch 23 — were the only ones to weigh in white marlin, which, as the event’s name implies, are the most valuable species. But other big fish were in the money as well, including a massive, 929.5-pound blue marlin. Angler Drew Osmeyer, fishing aboard the Barbara B, caught that big blue the first day of the tournament. The nearly half-ton fish brought the second-highest payout of the event: $1.27 million.

This 929.5-pound blue marlin was the biggest fish weighed at the tournament. It also brought the second-biggest paycheck of the tournament: $1.27 million. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Dressed for the occasion, an onlooker watches as a white marlin gets weighed at the dock. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Although white marlin and other billfish were the stars of the show, the tournament had separate divisions for other big-game species like dolphin (pictured), tuna, and wahoo. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Fans young and old cheer on the competitors at the 52nd annual White Marlin Open. Photo courtesy White Marlin Open

Other catches topping their divisions included a 188-pound tuna, a 49.5-pound wahoo, and a 32.5-pound dolphin.