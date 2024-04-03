Walmart Now Delivering Live Bait Directly to Your Door (or Nearby Boat Ramp)

In a nod to all the early-rising anglers looking for a more convenient way to prep for a trip, Walmart will now deliver live nightcrawlers and red worms to your front door as early as 6 a.m. That’s right. Live bait.

The retail giant based in Bentonville, Arkansas, launched the new on-demand early morning delivery service in March. It allows consumers to order any of the tens of thousands of items found in-store with those items arriving as soon as 30 minutes after the order is placed. (Live bait can also be ordered as a late-night express delivery.) Walmart spokesperson Elizabeth DeLuca tells Outdoor Life that the service is already being utilized by people around the country looking for everything from diapers to drop shot rigs.

As far as the delivery options anglers have to choose from, Walmart’s two main live bait offerings are nightcrawlers and red worms. (Those looking for minnows, shrimp, shiners, and other live baits should still look to their local bait shop.) Some Walmart stores sell other baits like frozen shrimp, dough balls, and a wide selection of artificial lures, which along with rods, reels, and other tackle, can also be delivered to your door.

Worms are still the store’s mainstay. And perhaps not surprisingly, the retail chain offering ammunition, camping gear, and other basic outdoor supplies sells a huge amount of annelids. In a typical year, DeLuca says, Walmart will sell enough live worms to form a 14,200-mile-long chain if you laid them end to end.

The service is available at more than 3,000 stores nationwide, including all Supercenters. Expedited deliveries (between 30 minutes and an hour) cost between $5 and $10 depending on the location. And while most people will get their goods delivered straight to their homes, DeLuca says Walmart’s drivers can deliver to any valid address. This would include marinas, along with some boat ramps, parks, and other public fishing areas.

“So, if you are at a public boat dock and it’s on, say, 778 Smith Street, all you would have to do is go in the app and change your location,” DeLuca says.

She prefaces, however, that drivers can only come to locations on dry land, as Walmart does not currently have jet skis or jon boats in its delivery fleet.