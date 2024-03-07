Daiwa and Shimano Fishing Reels on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Two of the biggest names in fishing reels are on sale at Bass Pro Shops’ Spring Classic. All of these reels are highly recommended by myself and OL contributors. Here’s what you can save on:

The Daiwa Tatula 100 baitcaster is on sale for $40 off. It’s now $140.

The Daiwa Fuego LT spinning reel is on sale for $20 off. It’s now $90.

The Shimano Stradic FL is on sale for 20% off. It’s now $180 to $190 depending on the size.