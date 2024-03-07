Outdoor Life Logo
Daiwa and Shimano Fishing Reels on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Save on highly recommended reels at Bass Pro Shops' best fishing sale of the year

By: Scott Einsmann

Posted on Mar 7, 2024 6:20 PM EST

1 minute read

Two of the biggest names in fishing reels are on sale at Bass Pro Shops’ Spring Classic. All of these reels are highly recommended by myself and OL contributors. Here’s what you can save on:

The Daiwa Tatula 100 baitcaster is on sale for $40 off. It’s now $140.

The Daiwa Fuego LT spinning reel is on sale for $20 off. It’s now $90.

The Shimano Stradic FL is on sale for 20% off. It’s now $180 to $190 depending on the size.

