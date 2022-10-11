We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Shoulder season—with the rain and muck and sleet—can do a number on your footwear, so it’s a good idea to refresh (and break in) your outdoor footwear before the winter season sets in. Outdoorsmen and women with wide feet know that KEEN has a comfortable fit, and the Targhee 2 is one of their most popular models. Like all hiking footwear, this one usually comes at a steep price, so if you know this shoe already works for you, this is a great time to snag a couple of pairs at over 30 percent off.

KEENs

Outdoor Life spoke to a number of hiking guides for our review of the best hiking boots for women, and not only did many of them recommend KEENs to their clients, but they also wore a pair themselves on guided trips. Before you purchase your hiking boots, remember that it’s advised to size up a half or whole size, to accommodate any swelling of the feet that can occur on longer hikes.