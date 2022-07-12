Written By Alex Murphy Published Jul 12, 2022 7:15 AM

PrAna, an apparel company that has grown in popularity in recent years with the outdoor crowd, especially with rock climbing, yoga, and other activities, is also taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day Deals with some of their most popular hiking pants. prAna strives to make sustainable and responsible clothing for traveling and adventuring, and the Zion and Halle pants are no exception.

Key Features

Wide range of sizes

97% polyester, 3% spandex

Zion stretch DWR fabric

Product Overview

You can find multiple versions of the Zion pants, which include camo color patterns, convertible styles, and comfortable stretch fit pants. Most of these are on sale for between 20-25 percent off. Besides the variety of colors and styles, there’s also a large range of sizes to fit almost anyone. Many reviews say users appreciate the design and incredible durability of the Zions. These pants usually go for around $95, but at around $72 the Zions are one of the best hiking deals during Prime Day, and they make a great option for an affordable pair of hunting pants.

Key Features

100% cotton

Hand wash only

Snap closure

Product Overview

In the best hiking pants review, the women’s version of the Zion pants, the Halle, earned the most comfortable award. Staff writer Laura Lancaster wrote, “I wore the prAna Halle Pant II on multiple hikes this spring and found them to be the most comfortable in the lineup. This was thanks to a soft knit and a loose cut that was also flattering.”

prAna also strives to provide a more inclusive outdoor retail experience, and sizes of the Halle range from big and tall to petite, which offers options for just about anyone who wants to buy some active wear. Similar to the Zion, Amazon Prime Deal offers between 20-25 percent off depending on the particular size and design.