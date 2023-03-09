We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Written By Josh Honeycutt Published Mar 9, 2023 2:25 PM

Backpack sprayers are a common tool in the land manager’s arsenal, and these handy tools are ideal for small-scale spraying. A lot goes into deciding if you need one, and if you do, how to make the right selection.

I’ve spent hours planting and maintaining food plots, and that’s taught me that the right sprayer can make all the difference. South Carolina Wildlife Partnership State Director and Mossy Oak Gamekeepers Pro Staffer, Travis Sumner, manages about 2,000 acres, and he agrees. Most of the time, he’s using larger implements, such as a three-point hitch boom sprayer. However, in some instances, a backpack sprayer is just the right tool. So, who is the backpack sprayer for?

“Look at the amount of work to do on the property,” Sumner said. “What type or size of sprayer do you need to have to get the job done?” If your needs top out at 4 to 5 gallons of water, foliar fertilizer, or herbicide, then a backpack sprayer is a great choice. Then you just need to whittle down the sea of options to the right one for you.

That’s where this review comes in. I’ve done the leg work for you by using my years of land management experience to pick the best backpack sprayers for a wide range of use cases.

How I Chose the Best Backpack Sprayers

When analyzing available products, numerous factors were considered: affordability, capacity, design, component materials, power source, pump type, pump location, and weight. I used my years of experience in using sprayers and my prior experience with some models to make my final decisions on the best backpack sprayers.

Best Backpack Sprayers: Reviews & Recommendations

Key Features

Power Source: 12-volt battery

Power Capacity: 6-8 hours or 200 gallons (single charge)

Material: Plastic

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 70 psi

Weight: 15.62 pounds

Warranty: 1 year (for defective sprayer parts)

Price: $199.99

Pros

Very long battery life

Adjustable pressure knob

Affordable pricing

Cons

Only 70 psi max

8-hour charge

Weaker warranty

The PetraTools 4-Gallon HD4000 Battery-Operated Backpack Sprayer is an excellent option because of its long battery life. Lasting up to 8 hours, or 200 gallons, of continuous use on a single charge, it blows away the competitors. This is thanks to an 8-amp hour, lead-acid battery that produces power for much longer durations than smaller lithium options.

It sports a wide-mouth lid that makes liquid filling much cleaner and easier. The translucent tank with measurement markers also aids in filling. It even has a screen filter to keep dirt and other debris out of the tank. It comes with multiple nozzle attachments for added versatility.

Overall, this sprayer is easy to assemble, simple to use, very sturdy, and extremely maneuverable. It’s ideal for those needing a do-all backpack sprayer that offers top-shelf battery life. While it doesn’t offer as good of a warranty as comparable products, it outshines in numerous other categories.

Key Features

Power Source: Manual

Material: Brass

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 150 psi

Weight: 12.8 pounds

Warranty: 1 year

Price: $84.97

Pros

Good max psi

Easy to maintain

Durable 21-inch poly wand

Cons

Manual power source

Heavier than competing products with plastic components

The Field King 4-Gallon Sprayer offers an internal, no-leak pump design. This makes it safer to use with harmful chemicals. It also has an internal piston pump that delivers up to 150 psi, which is incredible, especially at a budget price point. That said, it can maintain a continuous 25 psi. In the pressure department, it outperforms other options much more expensive than it.

It also has a premium, lockable shut-off valve with brass components, in-line filter to reduce clogging, easy-access pump, and no-tools-needed seal changes. It comes with four nozzles, including an adjustable brass nozzle, two flat fans, and a foaming nozzle. So the Field King can do the work of both piston and diaphragm sprayers.

The 190328 model is a great selection for those wanting a budget-level sprayer. However, the 190348 model is virtually the same, except it offers better back support with a full back pad. It costs about $20 more, but for some, it’s worth the extra money.

Key Features

Power Source: Fuel

Power Capacity: 1.8 horsepower

Two-stroke engine that uses 50:1 Pre-Mix

Material: HDPE

Tank Capacity: 5 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 450 psi

Weight: 26 pounds

Warranty: 1 year

Price: $379.99

Pros

Twin tip nozzle

High pressure

Moderate spray distance

Cons

Heavier design

Less back padding

The Tomahawk 5-Gallon Backpack Sprayer is a powerful and versatile option for spraying everything from mosquito insecticide to liquid fertilizer. The versatility comes from its easy throttle control, 50 to 450 psi, and the Tomahawk’s wide range of attachments.

The most versatile attachment is the twin-tip nozzle, which produces small droplets in a wide spray pattern. If you need to spray tall trees or buildings, you can swap to the foundation gun, which can spray up to 30 feet. Or if you need a nice even spray of medium droplets, the fan tip nozzle is a great choice. One thing to note is that the sprayer comes with one nozzle, and extras are sold separately.

The 50 to 450 psi range and 25-foot hose length makes it possible to cover up to 1 acre in just 15 minutes. This model also boasts lower vibration levels, which is suitable for those who will be in the field for longer periods. It’s compatible with herbicides, pesticides, and insecticides.

This is a viable selection for most needing a fuel-powered backpack sprayer, but especially those wanting some of the unique features this one offers, such as the versatile nozzles and powerful 450 psi.

Most Comfortable: Kobalt 4-Gallon Plastic 40-Volt Battery-Operated Backpack Sprayer

Key Features

Power Source: 40-volt battery

Power Capacity: 2 amp hours (up to 120 gallons on one charge)

Material: Plastic

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 65 psi

Weight: 13.67 pounds

Warranty: 5 years

Price: $179

Pros

Concise

Good for cleaning and lawn chemicals

Incredible warranty

Cons

Not compatible with stain or ice melt

Lower max psi

The Kobalt backpack sprayer has easy controls and an extensive back padding design, and you can get it for a great price. The ergonomic shoulder and hip strap design makes this sprayer easier to use for longer periods. It also features a protective battery compartment, 55-inch rubber hose, 2-foot wand, 900 ml/minute sprayer rate, pressure release valve, and wand storage. It’s also rustproof for care-free maintenance.

It even sprays liquids up to 25 feet, which certainly comes in handy for spraying tall trees. The adjustable brass nozzle and the rest of the sprayer are durable. If you happen to break the Kobalt backpack sprayer it has a rare 5-year warranty.

Overall, this sprayer gets high marks in almost all categories except for max psi, which is only 65. Despite that, it still reaches up to 25 feet, is extremely comfortable, and has one of the best backpack sprayer warranties.

Key Features

Power Source: Manual

Material: Polyethylene

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 60 psi

Weight: 10.5 pounds

Warranty: 5 years

Price: $149.99

Pros

Great self-cleaning technology

Incredible warranty

Impressive price point

Cons

Lower max psi

Manual power

The Chapin 63900 requires less cleaning maintenance due to the patented JetClean pump technology. It uses a powerful burst of liquid through the tank filter with each downward pump stroke, effectively keeping the filter free of debris and clogging. It’s compatible with herbicides, pesticides, and most fertilizers.

The Chapin breaks the mold with its external pump, in a market where most sprayers have internal pump systems. It also includes a large opening with a filtration system to pour liquids effectively and safely into the tank. It even sports a durable wand handle with an ergonomic grip that feels more comfortable than most. This model has a 48-inch hose, stainless steel wand, and three nozzle types (fan, cone, and adjustable brass). The swing-away pump handle can be set up for right- or left-handed use.

While this sprayer does require cleaning, it is perfect for those who tend to fall short with this chore, as it can withstand less-effective cleaning maintenance than other options on the market.

Key Features

Power Source: Manual

Material: HDPE

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 150 psi

Weight: 13 pounds

Warranty: 5 year

Price: $129.99

Pros

Affordable

Good warranty

Compatible with wettable powders

Cons

Slightly heavier weight

Less comfortable hand grip

While the Husqvarna backpack sprayer produces a 150 psi maximum, it delivers a sustained 25 psi. It also features a 50-inch hose length and more. It’s quite comfortable to wear, especially compared to comparable products. Plus, storage is a breeze for this sprayer.

Furthermore, this sprayer is compatible with wettable powders, which sets it apart from many options on the market. This allows it to do the work of a piston and diaphragm backpack sprayer. It includes an easy-to-access pump style, which minimizes the time needed to clean it and change seals. The no-leak, internal-pump design makes it cleaner and safer to handle. For those needing these boxes checked, it’s an ideal selection for them.

Key Features

Power Source: 40-volt battery

Power Capacity: 2 amp hours (120 gallons per charge)

Material: Plastic

Tank Capacity: 4 gallons

Maximum Pressure: 70 psi

Weight: 17.01 pounds

Warranty: Unknown

Price: $219.99

Pros

Long-lasting battery

Moderate psi

Universal Batteries

Cons

Heavier design

Higher pricing

The Greenworks comes with five nozzle attachments: single head, double head, fan tip, four-hole tip, and adjustable spray tip. It also incorporates a lockable trigger, which minimizes fatigue and fosters even spray coverage. You can stretch it out with up to 26 feet of maximum spraying distance.

Another area this sprayer really shines is the back support and padding. It offers more comfort than most other options on the market. The padding is in the right spot and provides good support in key areas.

This is an even better choice for those who already run other Greenworks battery-powered tools, due to battery compatibility. It works well for spraying water, herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers.

Things to Consider Before Buying One of the Best Backpack Sprayers

Using backpack sprayers to spray water during a controlled burn. Realtree

There are many different things to consider when choosing a sprayer. While other factors exist, affordability, capacity, design, component materials, power source, pump type, pump location, and weight are the most important ones.

Affordability

In an age of heavy inflation, price matters more than ever before. Generally, backpack sprayers range from $25 to 500, but most options at the top end of that range aren’t quite worth the price tag (in my opinion).

Capacity

Each sprayer offers a different capacity. Those with greater capacities hold more liquid, translating to larger coverage areas and longer durations between refills. But the more liquid you add the heavier your backpack sprayer becomes.

Design

Different sprayers come with different designs. This is especially true for the tank. Various designs impact comfort, though. Design elements also impact the backpack straps, hose, wand, and nozzle.

Build Material

Sprayers are crafted from metal or plastic. Generally, metal ones are more durable, but are heavier to carry and cost more. Plastic options are less durable, but are lighter and cost less.

Power Source

Backpack sprayers are available in three power sources: battery, gas, or hand pump. Obviously, these things impact psi. Battery packs are the most common power source. It better controls psi and is generally more reliable in controlling output. Hand-pump sprayers require more physical labor to power the unit but are usually lighter to carry. Gas-powered pumps are more powerful, and spray farther, but are heavier and ultimately cost more.

Power Duration

How long a sprayer can last between refills or charging is an important thing to consider if you’re working on a big project.

Pump Type

There are two types of pumps. It’s important to select between piston pumps and diaphragm pumps based on specific needs. Piston pumps are more popular but aren’t ideal for abrasive sprays, which can cause leaks and other malfunctions. A diaphragm pump is better for sprays that aren’t compatible with a piston pump. Also, there are psi differences between the two. Diaphragm pumps produce a lower pressure.

Pump Location

Some pumps are located on the outside of the sprayer, which is easier to maintain and repair. However, they can lead to leaks, which can even get on the person. Others have pumps on the interior. This makes for more time-consuming repairs but is not as messy with leaks.

FAQs

Q: What is the best backpack sprayer to buy? This varies depending on specific needs. Affordability, capacity, design, component materials, power source, pump type, pump location, weight, and more, all impact what sprayer will be best for an individual. Q: What coverage area is a backpack sprayer best suited for? Generally, backpack sprayers are limited to those spraying less than one acre. Q: How easy are backpack sprayers to maintain? Backpack sprayers are quite easy to maintain, but this varies depending on pump type, pump location, power source, and component materials. Q: Where can I purchase backpack sprayers? Backpack sprayers can be purchased at farm, home, hunting, and garden stores, either in-store or online. Common retailers include Amazon, Farm and Fleet, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Tractor Supply Company (TSC), and independent (local) retailers. Q: How much should I spend on a backpack sprayer? Oftentimes, backpack sprayers range from $25-700. Cheaper ones offer fewer features, and in some cases, less quality. More expensive options tend to offer more features and better durability.

Why Trust Outdoor Life?

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

Final Thoughts

I’ve done the hard part of narrowing down the field to the best backpack sprayers, the only thing left to do is decide which of the best is right for you. Consider your needs and the features that best suit your property management.