The Best Barefoot Shoe Deals this Black Friday

By Laura Lancaster

Posted 52 Minutes Ago

four pairs of barefoot shoes on a wooden floor with one shoe facing up one shoe facing down

There’s no denying it: barefoot shoes are making a comeback. And with good reason, as even occasional use can help to strengthen your foot, prevent bunions, and reduce knee and hip pain. If you’ve been putting off investing in a pair, now is a great time, as all the top brands are having a sale. If you aren’t sure which one is right for you, check out our guide to the best barefoot shoes to learn more.  

Xero

All shoes are 10% off 

  • Our testers have been especially impressed by the Scrambler, which I think is the best alternative for people fed up with the Altra Lone Peak durability issues. 

Vivobarefoot

20% off when you send in a pair of old sneakers (any brand) through their Revivo program, which aims to keep shoes out of landfills. 

  • Gear editor Scott Einsmann has been testing their Tracker Forest while hunting and been impressed with its comfort and versatility. 

Lems

22% off sitewide 

Freet

Up to 50% off site-wide

Vibram

40% to 50% off select styles and colors

  • The OG barefoot shoe is still one of the best. It does look ridiculous but if you want maximum barefoot feel this is still what you want. 

Merrell

Sales on select styles and colors

Other Sales

While Whittin has some Black Friday sales showing, be aware that they’ve jumped their list price higher to claim a higher discount percentage. This is still a pretty good deal, but not as good as they are advertising. 

 
