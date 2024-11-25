The Best Barefoot Shoe Deals this Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
There’s no denying it: barefoot shoes are making a comeback. And with good reason, as even occasional use can help to strengthen your foot, prevent bunions, and reduce knee and hip pain. If you’ve been putting off investing in a pair, now is a great time, as all the top brands are having a sale. If you aren’t sure which one is right for you, check out our guide to the best barefoot shoes to learn more.
Xero
All shoes are 10% off
- Our testers have been especially impressed by the Scrambler, which I think is the best alternative for people fed up with the Altra Lone Peak durability issues.
Read Next: The Best Zero-Drop Running Shoes
Vivobarefoot
20% off when you send in a pair of old sneakers (any brand) through their Revivo program, which aims to keep shoes out of landfills.
- Gear editor Scott Einsmann has been testing their Tracker Forest while hunting and been impressed with its comfort and versatility.
Lems
22% off sitewide
Freet
Up to 50% off site-wide
Vibram
40% to 50% off select styles and colors
- The OG barefoot shoe is still one of the best. It does look ridiculous but if you want maximum barefoot feel this is still what you want.
Read Next: It’s Time to Give Barefoot Shoes a Try
Merrell
Sales on select styles and colors
Other Sales
While Whittin has some Black Friday sales showing, be aware that they’ve jumped their list price higher to claim a higher discount percentage. This is still a pretty good deal, but not as good as they are advertising.
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.