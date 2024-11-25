The Best Barefoot Shoe Deals this Black Friday

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

There’s no denying it: barefoot shoes are making a comeback. And with good reason, as even occasional use can help to strengthen your foot, prevent bunions, and reduce knee and hip pain. If you’ve been putting off investing in a pair, now is a great time, as all the top brands are having a sale. If you aren’t sure which one is right for you, check out our guide to the best barefoot shoes to learn more.

All shoes are 10% off

Our testers have been especially impressed by the Scrambler, which I think is the best alternative for people fed up with the Altra Lone Peak durability issues.

Read Next: The Best Zero-Drop Running Shoes

20% off when you send in a pair of old sneakers (any brand) through their Revivo program, which aims to keep shoes out of landfills.

Gear editor Scott Einsmann has been testing their Tracker Forest while hunting and been impressed with its comfort and versatility.

22% off sitewide

Up to 50% off site-wide

40% to 50% off select styles and colors

The OG barefoot shoe is still one of the best. It does look ridiculous but if you want maximum barefoot feel this is still what you want.

Read Next: It’s Time to Give Barefoot Shoes a Try

Sales on select styles and colors

Other Sales

While Whittin has some Black Friday sales showing, be aware that they’ve jumped their list price higher to claim a higher discount percentage. This is still a pretty good deal, but not as good as they are advertising.