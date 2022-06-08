Written By Michael Pendley Published Jun 8, 2022 1:00 PM

Ideally, camping grill stove combos provide camp cooks the best of both worlds. Need to cook some burgers? Fire up the grill portion. Need to boil water for noodles? Use the camp stove side. With one of the best camping grill stove combos, you can whip up a variety of meals, in one convenient option, without taking up a ton of extra space or weighing down your camping box.

Things to Consider When Buying a Camping Grill Stove Combo

When you’re considering buying a camping grill stove combo, you’ll want to consider size, fuel type, ignition style, and ease of cleaning. These will depend heavily on what type of camping you’re doing and what resources you have available at your car/camp site.

Size

Camping grill stove combos are great when you want the convenience of having the best camping stoves and grill without the extra weight. If you can spare the weight, larger is always better when it comes to cooking surface area, particularly if you are cooking for more than two people. But size and weight play a huge role, depending on how far you have to carry your gear and whether that’s on your back, in a canoe, or on in the car. Balance your needs by choosing the largest stove you can get away without overburdening your carry capacity. For instance, the largest stove in my test is the Rainier 2X at 24 inches by 12 inches with a weight of 16 pounds. Cooking surfaces were similar on most grills, with most of them in the 13 inches x 10 inches range with a burner space for up to a 10-inch pot.

Fuel Type

All the stoves I tested used easy to carry 16.4-ounce propane cylinders, but the Primus Profile also has an available attachment (not included) that allows you to hook directly to standard gas grill style propane tanks for much longer run times without having to change out the smaller tanks. If weight isn’t a priority, then the larger tanks from your typical gas grills are much more economical than the 16.4 ounce tanks. Of course, these smaller tanks will be much more practical for most camping situations or if space is at a premium.

Ignition Style

All tested grills featured a push button ignition, which means you don’t have to carry extra matches or lighters. In the unlikely event that the push button ignition goes out while on a trip, I attempted and successfully lit all tested grills with both a match and a lighter.

Ease of Cleaning

No one wants to spend precious camping time cleaning a stove. Besides being unsanitary and attracting wildlife like bears, built up food drippings in a grill can catch fire and damage the stove and leave you without a means of cooking other than an open fire. Look for easy to clean cases and non-stick surfaces on grills. The Coleman Tabletop grill stove combo features a sliding grease tray that catches drippings from the grill, then slides out for easy cleaning and a smooth non-stick grill surface. Both were a nice touch and definitely cut down on cleanup time after preparing the best camping meals.

Wind and High Altitude Performance

If you spend much time in high altitude areas out west, then you already know some stoves don’t work well in thinner air. The Stansport Propane Grill and Stove Combo and the Bass Pro Shops High Output Propane Grill and Stove both came with either an additional regulator designed for better high altitude performance or a high output regulator for use in any altitude.

In windy areas, look for a stove/grill with folding wind blocks that surround 3 sides of the stove. The Primus unit featured taller side wind blocks than the other tested grills and the locking tabs worked well to hold them in place.

Best Overall: Camp Chef Rainier 2X

Key Features

Includes both non-stick grill and flat top griddle inserts

Combined 18,000 BTUs/hour for both burners

Push-button ignition

Three-sided wind screen

Holds up to 10” pot on burner

Carry bag

Why It Made the Cut

With an even heat under the grill portion and a non-stick cooking surface, the heavy duty Rainier 2X excelled with everything I cooked on it.

Pros

Extremely versatile unit

Included griddle surface

Carrying case keeps all parts packed together

Consistent performance even in windy conditions

Heavy duty stove top surface handles the weight of a full pot of water

Cons

Heaviest (16 pounds) unit tested

No channel for grease to drain from griddle

Product Description

Of all the tested units, this grill stove combo is one of the most well built. While all that extra metal comes with the price of a few extra pounds, if you are looking for a unit that will stand up to the rigors of camping for years to come, this is the stove for you. Even in a stiff breeze, the wind flaps worked well to keep an even flame. And they conveniently locked in place with the stove’s side latches. These were a nice improvement over some of the small clips of the other units.

The non-stick cooking surfaces are easy to clean, and the area under the grill is fully enclosed and smooth, with no nooks or corners, which makes it easy to wipe out with just a paper towel or two.

The included griddle made it easy to whip up a delicious breakfast on the Camp Chef grill stove combo. Michael Pendley

Cooking breakfast, toasting bread, and even grilling burgers and onions on the included flat top griddle is a breeze. The included carry bag makes transporting the stove easy and makes a handy spot to store the griddle when not in use. While a slide out grease tray would make for easier clean up, it only took a few minutes to wipe out the smooth chamber below the grill grates.

Best Budget: Bass Pro Shops High Output Propane Grill and Stove

Key Features

High output 10,000 BTU burner

13-inch x 10-inch grill with 8000 BTU burner

Stainless steel drip pan makes

Piezo igniter

High pressure regulator for high altitudes

Stainless steel top

Folding windscreens

Why It Made the Cut

The Bass Pro Shops High Output grill stove combo runs half the price of most of the other tested units with many of the same excellent features.

Pros

Budget friendly

Lightweight

Easy to clean drip tray area

Stainless steel top

Decent wind screens

Cons

Not as rugged as other tested units

No carry bag

No listed available griddle

Product Description

With a budget friendly price and lightweight construction, the Bass Pro Shops High Output Propane Grill and Stove merits serious consideration. The stainless steel top and functional wind panels should remain rust free for years. And at 12 pounds, this unit makes a great option if you’re counting pounds. While the grill grate consists of thinner material than some of the other tested units, it remained flat, even with relatively high heat for searing burgers. While the side wind screens did a good job at blocking wind from the flame, the locking tabs required a bit of work to fit into position.

The lighter weight and lower price are trade-offs for a slightly less rugged and finished build quality, but the unit should still stand up to years of camping use. The high pressure regulator held a steadier flame in windy conditions than some of the other stoves, which made this one ideal for high altitude, open conditions. And since it doesn’t come with a bag, a carry handle would be a nice addition. Still, for those campers looking for a budget option that allows you to grill or heat up soups and other foods on the burner, this one is a steal.

Best Easy Clean Up: Coleman Deluxe Tabletop Propane 2-in-1 Grill/Stove

Key Features

130-square inch grilling area

Stove fits 10-inch pan

20,000 total BTUs of total cooking power

High flow pressure regulator

PerfectHeat technology

Two adjustable burners

Folding panels

Rust-resistant aluminized steel cooktop

Removable grease tray

Push button start

Why It Made the Cut

Like the other stove/grill combos in the test, this one has a smooth, easy to wipe down tray to catch drippings. But the Coleman Deluxe Tabletop Propane 2-in-1 takes it up a notch with a hole below the burner that drains into a convenient and removable grease management tray.

Pros

Easy to clean grease management system

Consistent flame, even in windy or high altitude conditions

Lightweight, aluminum construction

Well designed wind screens

Rust resistant

Cons

Not as durable as some of the other units

No carry bag or handle makes transporting difficult

Push button start not as reliable as other tested units

Product Description

If, like me, you don’t particularly enjoy spending a ton of time cleaning up around the camp kitchen after a full day out in the field, this is one of the best camping grill stove combos for that purpose. This system produced much less grease after cooking on it. And the non-stick grill surface, with its smooth grate design, wiped completely clean with just a paper towel. It also made the best grill marks of all the tested units as well. But like the Bass Pro unit, the locking tabs on the wind screens took a bit of fitting to attach them to the upright lid.

With a push-button ignition system for matchless lighting, you can start cooking in no time. The stove surface fits a 10-inch pan, and the 130-square-inch grill area leaves plenty of room for grilling. Well designed side panels help shield your flame from wind, and they also fold down to use as side tables. The compact design sets up and takes down easily and quickly once you arrive at or leave your campsite. While it’s not as stout as some of the other stoves in this test, the Coleman still had a solid feel. Though the push button start works quickly, I found it hit-or-miss when it came to reliably lighting the burners. A long lighter or match quickly and easily lit both the grill and the stove burner when the push button wouldn’t ignite.

Best for Windy Conditions: Primus Profile Dual Propane Camping Stove & Grill

Key Features

12,000 BTU stove burner, 10,000 BTU grill burner

Twist-click piezo ignition

Flexible hose connects to standard 16.4 oz. propane canister

Includes hose and regulator

Works with bulk fuel cylinders with adapter (purchased separately)

Slide-out drip pan

Why It Made the Cut

If you plan to camp in high altitude, open spots where high winds are probable, the Primus Profile Dual makes an excellent option.

Pros

High BTU burners

Efficient wind blocking panels

Easy-clean grease management system

Available bulk tank adapter

Precise flame control

Rugged locking exterior

Lightweight

Cons

Recessed handle not comfortable

No carry bag

Product Description

Plenty of BTUs and low positioned burners, coupled with efficient and easy to use wind screens make the Primus Profile Dual makes an excellent choice for campers who frequent windy conditions. The slide out grease management system made this one of the easier stoves to clean out of all units I tested. An available adapter allows you to use a bulk fuel tank with this unit, which makes the stove much more economical to run for long periods of time and eliminates the hassle of switching small tanks during long cooking sessions. The stout stove top will hold even the heaviest pots if you are feeding a crowd or heating water for bathing or dishwashing.

At just 12 pounds, the Primus Profile was one of the lightest units I tested. But don’t plan on carrying the Profile over a long distance with the built in handle. The thin metal cuts into your hand in a hurry. So a carry bag for transportation and protection would’ve been a nice addition.

Most Powerful Burners: Stansport Boulder Series Propane Stove & Grill

Key Features

25,000 BTU stove burner

Powder coated frame

Low profile built-in wind screens

Heavy gauge chrome steel burner grate

Individual brass flame control valves with knob bezels

Stainless steel grill grate

Slide out grease tray

Why It Made the Cut

For campers who need lots of heat in a short time, the Stansport Boulder series reigns supreme in burner strength, and its 25,000 BTU burner is more than double its nearest competitor in my test.

Pros

Powerful stove burner

Rugged stainless steel grill grate

Excellent temperature adjustment control

Durable case

Built in carry handle

Low profile wind screens

Cons

Lack of carry bag

Stainless steel grill grate experienced stuck on food

Product Description

This rugged grill stove combo finished a close second to the Camp Chef Rainier 2X in the overall test. Only the addition of an included griddle and carry bag pushed the Rainier over the top.

With a solid, overbuilt construction, the Stansport Boulder Series should give you years of delicious camp meals. The 25,000 BTU stove supplies intense heat in a hurry. And while cleanup of the stainless steel grill grate took longer than the grills with a non-stick finish, the rugged grate of the Boulder series should outlast the thinner non-stick versions by years. It was nice not to worry about metal utensils chipping away at the non-stick coating while grilling on the Boulder.

While the Stansport produced excellent grill marks, it was the most difficult to clean. Michael Pendley

If you are camping with a crowd and plan to cook with large pots, this stove is more than up to the test. The heavy chrome steel grate is large and strong enough to support large stock pots, and the powerful burner will bring whatever you are cooking to your desired temperature in an efficient time. While a carry bag would be nice, the built-in handle was comfortable to grip and carry, and the built-in corner bumpers protected the case from damage when it slid around in the back of my truck.

FAQS

Q: What is the best camping grill stove combo? The best camping grill stove combo in my test was the Camp Chef Rainier 2X. This grill stove combo has a rugged construction, and it produced an even heat throughout all of the cooking surfaces. While it’s also the heaviest grill stove combo in my test, it performed better than all other units in the wind test, cooking test, and cleaning test. Q: How much does a camping grill stove combo cost? Camping grill stove combos typically cost anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the type of materials used. Q: Is a grill stove combo good for camping? Yes, grill stove combos are excellent for camping. Not only do these allow you to heat up typical camp meals like soup or dehydrated meals, but you can also grill burgers and other foods that might be harder to do over an open flame. While you won’t be packing a grill stove combo very far, they are perfect for car camping or easily accessible campsites.

Methodology

To test the grill stove combos, I cooked plenty of camp food on them. For the grills, I cooked 2 pre-formed burger patties on them. All patties were equal in size and thickness to make sure that cooking times could be equally measured. I looked for any hot and cold areas, even cooking over the entire surface, and how much or little the patties stuck to the grill surface. While I only cooked two burgers on each unit for the test, they would all easily hold four at once, and you could even squeeze on six if you needed.

For the stove portion of the combo, I heated four cups of water in the same two-quart pot and measured the time it took to bring the water to a boil, while placing the dial on each unit’s medium setting. Since none of the stove dials were calibrated, it was impossible to determine how many BTU’s each unit’s flame produced. But all of the tested stoves boiled water in a reasonably similar time frame.

One thing I was able to measure was the precision of the flame adjustment. Some of the tested stoves went from a bare wisp of a flame to full blast with a minute adjustment of the knob. So getting a reasonable mid range flame was difficult, and adjusting flames to a low simmer was nearly impossible. But the top two stoves in the test, the Camp Chef Rainier 2X and the Stansport Boulder both had easily adjustable controls that made it simple to control the flame size on a consistent basis.

To test for wind resistance, I picked a still day with little or no wind. Then, I turned each grill on with wind guards in place and located a three-speed fan at one end of the stove at a distance of 12 inches from the unit. With both the stove and grill burners running at full power, I first turned the fan on low, then medium, then high while monitoring the flame. All of the tested units withstood the low speed fan with little or no affect to the flame, while some of the grills faltered a bit at high speed, but remained lit.

Even during the wind test, the Rainier 2X held a consistent flame. Michael Pendley

After grilling, I cleaned each stove. All tested stoves had smooth drip pans under the grilling surface that allowed me to wipe out the accumulated grease with a few paper towels. Both the Coleman and the Primus units had slide out grease trays that greatly reduced the amount of grease and drippings that had to be cleaned. The non-stick grill surface on the Rainier was the easiest to clean, while the stainless steel grate of the Stansport Boulder took the most effort. That lack of cleaning ease is balanced by the toughness of the stainless steel and the ability to use metal utensils without fear of scratching the surface.

Final Thoughts

These camping grill stove combos are the perfect answer when space and weight concerns prevent campers from packing both a full size grill and a multi burner camp stove. While they may not cook as fast or as much as their full size counterparts, they do a fantastic job of cooking in moderation. When it’s time to get one, be sure to pick the best camping grill stove combos with features that make the most sense for your camping style and budget.