The Best Cross Country Ski Pants, Trail Tested

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Finding the right equipment for winter sports is often a big enough battle on its own. Cross country skiing requires boots, skis, and poles, but frigid temperatures also necessitate hat, gloves, coat, and plenty of layers. What to wear for pants can be a particular challenge; stripping or adding bottom layers is not quite as seamless on a trail as shedding a jacket.

Fortunately, fabrics and technology have improved substantially since the days of itchy, and often stinky wool bibs. But the choices can also be overwhelming, so four XC skiers tested close to a dozen options. These options will help you hit the trails with the best cross country ski pants for the right day, spending less time wondering what to wear and more time skiing.

How We Tested the Best Cross Country Ski Pants

Four skiers tested a variety of pants from thin and thick long underwear to technical tights to Gore-Tex snow pants for when you feel like shuffling through deep snow. We skied on warm days in the 40s and plenty of days when the windchill dropped well below zero.

Testers, both male and female with a variety of body types, spent miles on trails in the Intermountain West doing intervals and time trials. We also skied through powder and blizzards on a local town golf course and in the high mountain backcountry.

Best Cross-Country Ski Pants: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Craft ADV Subz Running Wind Tights 2

Shop Men's Pros Warm

High waist for snug fit

Wind-resistant front

Affordable Cons Runs small

Limited pockets and no hip pocket for larger items

Key Features

Wide waistband

Wind and waterproof fabric on front

Recycled polyester brushed jersey back and lower leg

Flatlock seams

The Craft ADV Subz Running Wind Tights may be branded for running, but they’re also the best solution I’ve found for a grab and go ski pant. They’re heavy enough for days in the 20s or even teens but light and breathable enough to keep you from overheating on those rare ski days that climb into the 40s.

The smooth cuffs tuck snug around your ankles and no zipper means no chafing or hot spots where a zipper would rub between your ankle and skate or classic boot. The waist comes high enough not to slouch but low enough it doesn’t cut into your belly on a double pole.

Wind and waterproof Ventair Wind fabric on the knees keeps the front of your legs warm on cold downhills. The back is brushed jersey polyester which makes them breathable and helps them shed heat.

One pocket is big enough to tuck in car keys or a dog bag and may also be big enough to hold your smart phone depending on the model (I have an iPhone 15, and it slid in snugly though would not zip closed over the top). They’re also affordable among most performance tight options.

Our testers also tried the Rossignol Poursuite Pants that come with 37.5 technology, which is designed to keep a wearer’s body at a stable 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) and also dry faster than most other materials. Three people skied and ran in these pants. Two noted the pants were baggy in the upper and tight in the lower part, but the pants fit one tester perfectly. The one who wore them the most said the Poursuite Pants never felt wet even when skiing hard or when she fell in snow. They also kept her surprisingly warm for the weight. The pants don’t, however, have pockets and come with a high waist.

Best Loose-Fitting: Craft Pro Trail Subz Pants

Shop Men's Pros Plenty of pockets

Cuff zips high enough to slip on and off some boots

Loose fitting Cons Run long

Cuffs can be tight when zipped completely shut

Key Features

Athletic fit

92 percent recycled polyester and 8 percent elastane

Pocket on thigh

Three small mesh pockets on back

Adjustable drawcord

Zippered legs

Look around at most Nordic ski trails or certainly at race start lines and it’s easy to think that all Nordic ski gear needs to be skintight. And for good reason. Lycra and spandex are comfortable and fast. But sometimes you’re looking for a technical bottom that offers comfort and breathability without strangling your legs.

If that’s the case, the Craft Pro Trail Subz Pants are the best cross-country ski pants with a relaxed fit.

They’re technical enough to wear alone on a cold, fast ski, but utilitarian enough to throw over leggings or long underwear and head out. The waist band is comfortable, and the drawstring means the pants will stay in place without cinching too tight.

Where the pants really shine are its pockets. A deep and loose side pocket fits cell phones or dog e-controllers but doesn’t zip shut. Two pockets on each hip are also plenty deep for snacks or other necessities and do come with zippers. Three, relatively small, pockets on the back are perfect for energy gels, snacks, kick wax, or a cork.

If you’re headed out for a long ski and don’t want to wear a vest or waist belt, these could be a great option. They’re my go-to outer layer on cold winter mornings when I still plan to ski hard.

Shop Men's Pros Sleek

Lightweight

Not bulky Cons Pricey

Can run small

Key Features

Three-layer H2No waterproof and breathable shell

Durable water repellent finish

Outer-thigh vents

Two zippered front cargo pockets

Inner elastic cuff with Velcro and snap

Outer cuff with snap and zipper

Slim fit

Most popular Nordic ski pants are great for gliding across trails and not as well suited for taking skis into the backcountry. Very little will hold up to shuffling through deep snow and become particularly wet and cold after a few falls.

But that doesn’t mean you need to wear your bulky snowmobile bibs or sledding gear. Patagonia’s Stormstride pants are the pricey yet perfect solution for a cross-country ski shell.

The Stormstride has just enough room to fit over a warm base layer, yet is fitted and sleek enough to give you the freedom to ski for hours. The waistband includes a Velcro elastic strap to customize an even better fit.

I spent hours skiing in these over the course of winter in deep powder and stayed warm and dry. They aren’t meant for skiing fast on groomed trails, but are a perfect solution to a hard ski in the backcountry or on trails with fresh snow. They’d be particularly well suited for someone living and skiing in an area with wet snow like the coastal PNW, Midwest, or East.

Patagonia’s Upstride pants are water resistant for skiing groomed trails. Christine Peterson

Anyone looking for a slightly less expensive option that offers water resistance but aren’t waterproof, try Patagonia’s Upstride pants. The breathable fabric has a durable water repellent finish but isn’t fully waterproof. They’re more similar to a soft shell pant than a snow pant, and come with big zippered side vents and plenty of pockets. They might wet out in a backcountry bind, but they will keep you warm on a leisure ski anywhere from the town golf course to trails on a sunny day in the mountains.

Read Next: Best Snow Pants

Best Base Layer: Patagonia Peak Mission Tights

Shop Men's Pros Wide waistband

Two pockets large enough for a cell phone

Small zippered back pocket for a key or cash

Lightweight but relatively warm Cons Slipped some while wearing

Key Features

Two hip, drop-in pockets

Brushed terry back fabric

Gusseted construction

Recycled nylon, polyester, and spandex

These tights fit snuggly and have a wide waistband for added comfort. They are warm enough to wear alone on a sunny ski on a warm day — especially for something like intervals or a time trial — but fit well under a light outer layer or snowpants. A drawstring helps them stay put. If you like layering but don’t want much bulk, these are a great choice.

The Smartwool Intraknit Active Base Layer Bottom is also a good option for an even thicker long underwear layer. The wool and Tencel fabric feels soft and warm on chilly days. Paired with a waterproof shell, you’ll stay toasty on most days especially if you’re active. They’re also thick and attractive enough to wear on their own, though won’t provide any wind or water resistance.

Read Next: Best Thermal Underwear for Women

Most Versatile: Mammut Eiger Speed SO Hybrid Pants

Shop Men's Pros Lightweight

Long zipper for easy venting and layering

Wide, comfortable elastic waist

Wind resistant Cons A little long

Gathered at the bottom

Pricey

Key Features

Two thigh pockets with no zipper

One deep back pocket with zipper

¾ length zippers

Gusset crotch

Venting on the back

The SO Hybrid Pants are surprisingly warm for their weight. They’re marketed as a soft shell but are much lighter than the Patagonia soft shell pants. These can be worn on their own for a hard ski on trails, but really shine as a wind-resistant outer layer over a ski suit or long underwear.

One tester noted their convenience as a shell that can be easily unzipped and removed over ski boots before a race or after a warmup. The thigh pockets are large enough for a smart phone, and while they don’t zip, they do have flaps over the top that keep snow out and gear in. The zippers also unzip from the top and bottom to allow venting.

How to Choose the Best Cross Country Ski Pants

Wear too many layers, you’re bound to overheat and get sweaty and cold. Not enough layers leaves you cold from the beginning, which can sometimes be salvageable by mid-ski, but other times results in a shiver down deep, cured only by cranking the heat in your vehicle and a hot shower back home. Before you buy the first pair of ski pants you find, first consider where you’ll be wearing them and in what kinds of conditions.

Will you be skiing relatively slowly in parks, on golf courses or off trails with family and friends? Will you be in the backcountry in inclement weather? Or will you largely ski at a fast tempo on groomed trails? Once you answer those questions, then also consider if you’re interested in layering or want one pair of pants.

FAQs

Q: Do I need pants specifically tailored to cross country skiing? No. Don’t limit yourself to pants marketed specifically to crossing country skiing. It’s worth trying pants that companies say are geared toward runners, backcountry enthusiasts, or even cyclists. Q: Should I wear layers while cross country skiing? This one is up to you. If you have skied for years, plan to stay on groomed trails, and know what the conditions will be, you’re fine going out with a single layer or a couple of layers. But if you are new to the sport and plan to be out for a few hours, or if you’ll be in the backcountry, it’s always best to bring multiple layers to brace yourself for a range of conditions. Q: Do my cross-country ski pants need to be waterproof? If you are going to be skiing in powder or off trails in wet snow, then yes, it’s best to wear waterproof pants. If you are going to be skiing on a nice day on groomed trails, you’re likely better off in the same pants you might wear while winter running. You also may want waterproof pants if you’re relatively new to skiing and think you may fall often, especially if snow conditions in your area tend to be wet.

Final Thoughts On the Best Cross Country Ski Pants

Finding the best cross country ski pants shouldn’t be the hardest part about gearing up to go skiing, but a field of options can make it complicated. Before you buy something, think about the temperatures you most often ski in, and how hard you plan on pushing it when you go. Are you skiing primarily for fitness where you keep your heart rate high or are you skiing with friends and family where you’ll be going slower. Will you be staying on groomed trails or veering off into the backcountry? Finally, consider if you mind having layers or if you would prefer the simplicity of a single pant.