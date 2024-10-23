The Best Sun Hats of 2024, Field Tested

Share







Hiking in the beating sun can get old quick, but a wide-brimmed hat that’s breathable and wicks moisture is great for protecting your face from UV rays, and keeping the sweat off your brow. I took a collection of 10 hats into the desert for hiking, running, backpacking, and paddling to find the best sun hat for your outdoor adventures.

How I Tested the Best Sun Hats

While wearing these sun hats on numerous trips with high UV exposure, I focused on their angle and amount of coverage, fit, and comfort. I then independently weighed and measured the brim length of each hat. You might not need to wear your sun hat all the time, so I also took into account how packable they are. Check out the best sun hats below.

Best Sun Hats: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Buff Explore Booney Hat

Ashley Thess See It Pros Adjustable fit

UPF 50

100 percent recycled Cons Less sturdy brim

Key Features

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Weight: 2.4 ounces (S/M)

Brim Length: 3 inches

Adjustable chin strap

Buff’s Booney Hats come in a range of earthy colors, and have an adjustable fit. I like that the crown isn’t mesh — at peak sunlight hours, UV rays can pass through mesh — and it has UPF 50 to protect my scalp from the sun. The material is lightweight enough to still be breathable, with ventilation flaps covered in mesh.

The Booney Hat can be tightened with a toggle. Ashley Thess

The angle offers great coverage without obstructing my view. You can also fold this hat into itself for streamlined packing, and it returns to its original shape. The adjustable fit lets you scrunch this hat down in high winds, and the brim is so lightweight it flexes in the breeze, instead of catching like a sail. I wore this hat on an 80-foot rope swing and it stayed on while I swung out multiple times.

This hat stayed on during a rope swing, simulating high winds. Ashley Thess

This hat has everything you need for hiking, backpacking, paddling, and any other sport where you’re baking in the sun. And it’s made out of 100 percent recycled materials.

Most Durable: Fjallraven Abisko Summer Heat

Ashley Thess See It Pros Brim buttons up on sides

Waxed, durable fabric

UV protection Cons Fit isn’t adjustable

Key Features

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Weight: 2.9 ounces (S)

Brim Length: 2.75 inches

Adjustable chin strap

If the mesh and lightweight synthetic fabrics typically used in sun hats look like they’ll get shredded on your typical bushwacks or scrambles, the Abisko is for you. It’s made of Fjallraven’s proprietary fabric which is tightly woven and brushed with wax for water repellency, sustainability, and durability.

The size small fit me perfectly; my head circumference is 21.5 inches and the small ranges from 21.3 to 22 inches. The fit isn’t adjustable, so be sure to take your noggin measurements before buying. The Abisko provides great coverage and you can use the adjustable chin strap to batten down the hatches in high winds. The sides of the brim snap onto the hat, pulling them up into a pirate-hat-like fashion. While I’m not sure there’s a strategic advantage to buttoning the brim, it gives the hat a whole new look for those easily bored by the same headwear.

This hat is just as comfortable as the other hats on this list, but more durable for sendier missions. It’s not as packable, but can be folded in a pinch and flattens out easily.

Most Comfortable: Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat

Ashley Thess See It Pros 100 percent recycled

Lightweight

Looks good Cons One size

Fit not adjustable

Key Features

Sizes: One size

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Brim Length: 2.5 inches

Adjustable chin strap

This low-maintenance, low-profile bucket hat is 100 percent recycled and features Cotopaxi’s signature color-blocking. The soft brim and unstructured crown make the Tech bucket hat super comfortable and easy to pack. This design means it can also fit a lot of people. But if you have an extra large head this hat isn’t for you, because it’s one-size-fits-all.

The Tech bucket hat fits a range of head sizes. Ashley Thess

My view is unobstructed in this hat and it’s lightweight and breathable enough to run in. While the fit isn’t adjustable, you can keep your hat on in high winds using the chin strap. The Tech bucket hat also looks great, with a flattering design and cool colorways.

Best Full Coverage: Patagonia Quandary Brimmer Hat

Ashley Thess See It Pros Wide brim

Sweat wicking band

Adjustable fit Cons No UPF

Key Features

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Weight: 4.05 ounces

Brim Length: 3 inches

Adjustable chin strap

Toggle closure

This hat provides full coverage with a wide brim. I wore it paddling a portion of the Gunnison river and on some hiking side quests. The rounded crown hugs your head, and if you tighten the adjustment you can keep your hat on in stronger winds. Because the brim is so wide though, you start to feel like a sail.

The material is malleable for easy packing, and returns to its original shape. While the fabric doesn’t have added UPF, the Quandary’s 3-inch brim definitely kept the sun off my face. Patagonia nailed the design on this hat so that despite its full-coverage, it doesn’t block your view or hit your backpack.

For anyone looking to keep as much sun off them as possible, this sun hat is breathable, packable, and comfortable. I did feel a little silly running in a hat this large, though it can be done.

Best Low-Profile: North Face Lightrange Summer Bucket Hat

Ashley Thess See It Pros Lightrange finish is moisture wicking, anti-odor, and UPF

Adjustable fit

Firm brim Cons Didn’t absorb sweat well

Key Features

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Weight: 2.2 ounces (S/M)

Brim Length: 2.5 inches

Adjustable chin strap

I wore this hat on a packrafting trip where I was scrambling through washes and floating on a large class I river. Sometimes bucket hats can obstruct my vision too much, but the Lightrange has a wide opening and sits further back to preserve your view. It kept the sun off my face and the mesh crown was a godsend in the heat.

While not the most stylish sun hat, The Lightrange Summer was low-profile enough to not hit my overloaded backpack. Ashley Thess

The adjustable fit was great for securing the hat in the wind, and the material allows it to pack down easily. Though, the sweatband is reminiscent of the waist on a pair of boxers and didn’t absorb sweat particularly well. I still had some drops running down my face.

If you want a bucket hat that’s got a sleek look, won’t block your view, and keeps you cool, the Summer is a great option. The mesh top makes it ultralight and quick drying, too.

Most Versatile: Outdoor Research Sun Runner Cap

Ashley Thess See It Pros Adjustable fit

Detachable cape

UPF 40 Cons Dorky looking

Key Features

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Weight: 3 ounces (M)

Brim Length: 2.75 inches

Adjustable chin strap

If you’re looking for more coverage, but not sure you want a fully wide-brimmed hat, the Outdoor Research Sun Runner is a more versatile option. It combines a performance running cap with a lightweight and breathable UPF 40 cape to protect your neck. The cap has a 2.75-inch brim that’s dark on the underside for reduced glare. It’s great for high-intensity activities, and once you’re ready for extra protection, you can snap on the cape.

The downside to this design is that it looks pretty dorky. But when you’re cool, comfortable, and protected from the sun, you might not care. The cap portion feels breathable and secure, perfect for running or hiking. The back is Velcro for an adjustable fit.

The Rest of the Field

The Chillba provides a lot of coverage, but gets caught on rocks, your backpack, and branches. Ashley Thess

Out of the 10 sun hats I tested, there were a few that haven’t cracked the code on fit and angle. Kuiu’s Gila Pro Airmesh Boonie has an oval shape with the front and back being longer than the sides. This style didn’t work for me and it bothered my neck or obstructed my vision, depending which way I had it tilted. One tester was grateful for the Turtle Fur Drifter Bucket Hat in a rain storm as the water slid away from her face, but this bucket hat obstructed my vision too much for me to want to wear it on a hike.

The Arc’teryx Aerios Shade Hat and Kavu Chillba weren’t as packable as others on this list, and have high-maintenance shapes to maintain. They also didn’t perform well in the wind, with the Aerios brim blowing downward and the Chillba completely turning inside out with strong gusts. These hats might be better suited for gardening or mowing the lawn.

How to Choose the Best Sun Hat

Style

Picking a sun hat isn’t just about style, but if you feel good in it, you’re more likely to bring it along. Plus, if you’re taking photos, a large hat is the first thing people see. All of the best sun hats on this list will protect you from the sun, but only if you actually wear it. SO pick a style that’s appealing to you.

Fit

Don’t skip the measuring your head part of picking out a sun hat. Unless you pick a one-size-fits-all option, you’ll get more out of your hat if it fits well.

Activity

I went running in a few of these hats, and experienced high winds in others. Consider your favorite outdoor activities, and how the brim length and design of your hat will perform before deciding.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a sun hat and a cap? A sun hat provides more UV protection on the sides and neck than a standard cap. Q: Do I need sunscreen if I wear a hat? Yes, you should still wear sunscreen in the best sun hats. You and the sun are moving, which means there will be times when your hat isn’t completely covering your face. If you lose your hat or decide to take it off, you’d be left defenseless without sunscreen. Q: Are sun hats worth it? A sun hat is worth investing in if you spend a lot of time in the sun.

Final Thoughts on the Best Sun Hats

Sun protection is no joke, and one of the best sun hats is a great way to stay cool and shielded from harmful UV rays. If you spend a lot of time trekking in the sun, I recommend the Buff Explore Booney Hat. For bushwhacking and scrambling, try something more durable like the Fjallraven Abisko Summer hat.