The Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers, Tested and Reviewed

If you typically run through an entire box of HotHands in a year, it’s probably time to upgrade to rechargeable hand warmers. These battery-powered options are surprisingly affordable and come in packs of two. To help you find the best value for your money, I put five of the best rechargeable hand warmers through a series of tests.

How I Tested the Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers

I considered five rechargeable hand warmers in this test. I started by charging them all to full power (three blue lights) and testing to see what temperature they were emitting. I set one from each pair at its highest setting by pressing the power button until all three red lights were on, and the other at its lowest setting (one red light).

I then left them on a table indoors, where the ambient air temperature was 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and waited to see how long it took to run out their batteries. I tested their battery lifespan indoors rather than out of doors because your pocket will quickly trap the heat of an electric hand warmer, so they aren’t actually exposed to the outside cold for all that long.

Rechargeable Hand Warmers Price for a Pair Heat on Low Battery Lifespan on Low Heat on High Battery Lifespan on High Unihand $30 111 F 10.7 hours 140 F 6.1 hours Dnaleao $15 108 F 7.5 hours 127 F 4.8 hours Ocoopa $30 105 F 8.7 hours 119 F 5.4 hours Gutimo $23 109 F 7.5 hours 125 F 4.7 hours Lerat $20 116 F 3.5 hours 126 F 2 hours

The Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Unihand

Somewhat difficult to take the two hand warmers apart Key Features Price: $30 Temperature Range: 111F to 140F Couples via a latching mechanism Comes with a double USB-C charging cord Report Card Lasted 6.1 hours on high Lasted 10.7 hours on low

The Unihand was the highest performing electric hand warmer in my test, lasting over six hours on high and nearly 11 hours on low. This was especially impressive as it clocked higher temp ratings than others that I looked at. Like all the rechargeable hand warmers I tested, the Unihand hand warmers were easy to use. After charging the pair via the double-head USB-C charging cable, you simply press the power button one to three times to choose your preferred temperature. They warm up surprisingly fast, so you don’t need to turn them on until you are ready to use.

The downside to the Unihand is that it is slightly pricier, and the latching mechanism that couples the two hand warmers together — either for storage or if you prefer to have a larger hand warmer that heats on both sides — is a little stickier than I would like.

Covers for USB-C ports Cons Magnetic coupling mechanism is too weak Key Features Price: $30 Temperature Range: 105F to 119F Couples via magnets Comes with a double USB-C charging cord Report Card Lasted 5.4 hours on high Lasted 8.7 hours on low

The Ocoopa was the second highest performing electric hand warmer in my test with a nice aesthetic to it. Like my top pick, it is a little on the pricey side. Unfortunately, the magnets that couple the pair together are fairly weak and not likely to stay together in your junk drawer for long. I did appreciate that these hand warmers had silicon covers for the USB-C ports, although it’s worth noting that Ocoopa does not rate these as weatherproof.

Best Value: Dnaleao

Laura Lancaster See It Pros Less expensive than other options I looked at

Easy to use latching mechanism Cons Only one end of the provided double-charging cord worked Key Features Price: $15 Temperature Range: 108F to 127F Couples via a latching mechanism Comes with a double USB-C charging cord Report Card Lasted 4.8 hours on high Lasted 7.5 hours on low

I was impressed with how well the Dnaleo, which was half the price of my best overall pick, performed in testing. It lasted 4.8 hours on high and 7.5 hours on low — long enough to last through both kids soccer games or get in a full day’s worth of ski runs respectively. While the provided charging cord for this rechargeable hand warmer looked exactly the same as the other options I looked at — a single USB-A connected to two USB-Cs — it was the only one where one of the two USB-C connectors didn’t work. If this happens to you, you can use another USB-C charger in your arsenal to compensate, or simply charge the hand warmers one at a time.

Laura Lancaster See It Pros Easy to use latching mechanism Cons Not a top performer Key Features Price $23 Temperature Range 109F to 125F Couples via a latching mechanism Comes with a double USB-C charging cord Report Card Lasted 4.7 hours on high Lasted 7.5 hours on low

While I liked the latching mechanism on the Gutimo more than other electric hand warmers I tested, the testing results relative to its price were poor enough that it’s not one of my top picks.

Laura Lancaster See It Pros Less expensive than other options we looked at Cons Worst performing battery in my test

No latching mechanism Key Features Price $20 Temperature Range 116F to 126F No latching mechanism Comes with a double USB-C charging cord Report Card Lasted 2 hours on high Lasted 3.5 hours on low

The Lerat was one of the worst performing rechargeable hand warmers in my test. While it cost less than some top performers, it only lasted for 2 hours on the high setting — that’s not even long enough for a high school football game. It was also the only hand warmer in my test that had no latching mechanism. That being said, the charging cable worked fine, and I appreciated the sleek profile compared to the bug-like or industrial appearance of some of the other options I considered.

Things to Consider Before Buying Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Battery Lifespan of the Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers

The most important factor when choosing an rechargeable hand warmer is the size of the battery. Look for the hand warmer that has the best performance for your needs before making a final decision. All of the hand warmers I tested included double USB-C charging cables, which help to make this product more versatile than ones that use micro USB or lightning cables.

Cost of the Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers

While rechargeable hand warmers are fairly affordable in the grand scheme of outdoor gear, some are twice as expensive as others. If you are buying in bulk that can start to add up fast.

Coupling Mechanisms of the Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Being able to attach your hand warmers together is convenient for storage and travel. In my testing, the magnetic coupling mechanism tended to fall apart fairly easily, while the latching mechanisms were more reliable.

FAQs

Q: Are rechargeable hand warmers better than disposable? Whether rechargeable hand warmers are better than disposable mainly depends on how often you use them. If you are only using hand warmers once or twice a year, then disposable hand warmers likely have less of an impact on the environment. However, if they are a staple for you throughout the fall and winter than rechargeable will not only result in less waste, it will also cost less money in the long run? Q: How long do rechargeable hand warmers stay warm? In our testing, rechargeable hand warmers typically stayed warm for about five on the highest setting, and eight on the lowest setting. Q: How much do rechargeable hand warmers cost? Rechargeable hand warmers typically cost between $15 and $30; however, they often go on sale, so keep an eye for a good price. Q: Are rechargeable hand warmers waterproof? Almost all of the rechargeable hand warmers I tested had exposed USB-C ports, meaning they are susceptible to water and dust exposure. If you expect to be in challenging conditions where you won’t be able to keep a hand warmer reliably dry, then look for an option with an appropriate IP rating, like this option from Ocoopa.

Final Thoughts on the Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time outdoors in the cold, upgrading to one of the best rechargeable hand warmers just makes sense. After testing five of the most popular pairs, I’m confident in saying that Unihand is the best rechargeable hand warmer, while Dnaleao is a great value.