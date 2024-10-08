Prime Day Deals That Are Actually Worth the Money

Share







With so much gear to sift through every Amazon Prime Day — and let’s face it — not all of it is very good, we decided to take on some of the heavy lifting for you. Here are the best deals we’ve found on gear we’ve actually tested and like. Check back here when you can, as we’ll be refreshing this list throughout the day.

5% off Sawyer Permethrin: Now $17

When the Outdoor Life team knows that bugs are on the menu, this is what we use. Unlike other bug repellents, you spray this on your clothes the night before, minimizing your exposure to toxic chemicals.—Laura Lancaster

53% off the EcoFlow Delta 2: Now $469

After putting power stations through the wringer in my test of the best portable options, it was clear that the EcoFlow Delta 2 had the best power retention for everyday use.—Laura Lancaster

33% off the Bluetti PV120: Now $200

Whenever I head out camping these days, I bring this accordion-style solar panel with me to make sure I can keep my power station topped off. (It’s also my pick for the best 100-watt solar panel).—Laura Lancaster

20% off the Grayl UltraPress Titanium: Now $160

In my test of the best backpacking water filers, the Grayl held its own against the likes of Katadyn and Lifestraw, with an added twist: it can remove viruses from contaminated drinking water. This was my pick for international travel, and it’s now available in titanium (which is pretty cool).—Laura Lancaster

35% off Aquatabs: Now $10

If you’re over dealing with water filters, or just stocking up your emergency kit, then it’s worth snagging a few packs of Aquatabs. Unlike the ubiquitous LifeStraw, it removes viruses (and it’s not such a pain to use). —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Isle Switch: Now $800

This is my pick for the best inflatable paddle board, thanks to its stability, ease of use, and versatility. —Laura Lancaster

40% off the Bote Breeze Aero Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board: Now $420

I tested the best inflatable kayaks last summer, and the Bote Zeppelin was my runner up favorite. The design is sturdy because it’s essentially a paddle board with inflatable ribs on the side. The Breeze Aero is also compatible with all of Bote’s magnetic accessories so you never lose your stuff on a rogue wave. —Ashley Thess

42% off the Big Agnes Big House: Now $350

I put this tent through a serious storm in my test of the best 6-person tents and came away impressed with its level of protection and, more importantly, it’s headroom. If you’re on the taller side and need a new family tent, this is one to pick up. —Laura Lancaster

37% off Ocoopa Hand Warmers: Now $17

In my test of the best hand warmers, the Ocoopa provided plenty of warmth and was very easy to use. If you live in a colder clime, this is a great alternative to the disposable options. —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Venustas Heated Vest: Now $96

Last quarter I performed controlled tests on the best heated vests; then explored in them all winter to find the top performers. This year I’m taking out a new crop of heated apparel including from Venustas. Their vest features the heated collar panel that I think sets the top models above the rest by keeping chilly air off your neck and ears. —Ashley Thess

26% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse: Now $52

This camping lantern gives off a wonderful warm light, and you can even recharge it (with some elbow grease) via the hand crank at the top. I pack it for every camping trip. —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Nitecore NB10000 Gen II: Now $48

All backpacking power banks are basically the same, unless it’s the Nitecore NB10000, which weighs a whole two ounces less than its competitors. Ultralighters, this one is for you. —Laura Lancaster

20% off the Nitecore NU25 400 UL Headlamp: Now $30

This ultra lightweight and ultra-simple headlamp was a favorite on the backpacking gear test, and it won the best value award in my test of the best headlamps. —Ashley Thess

50% off the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer: Now $165

Owning this lightweight down jacket is practically a rite of passage for backpackers. And for good reason: it’s warm, comfortable, and barely weighs a thing. —Laura Lancaster

43% off the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot in Men’s and Women’s: Now $85