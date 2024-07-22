The Best Running Vests of 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The best running vests aren’t just for racers; they’re a lightweight and secure way to hold water, snacks, and whatever else you might need on short excursions and longer runs. They’re a great way to push yourself to go farther distances by keeping hydration and snacks easily accessible. If you are gearing up for a race, the best running vest is crucial to maintaining your pace and physical health with water, fuel, and first-aid. Seven runners with different goals and training grounds took out some of the best running vests this spring to help you choose the right pack for you.

How We Tested the Best Running Vests

Summiting peaks goes a lot faster when you can run downhill. Ashley Thess

Seven testers cumulatively ran hundreds of miles in these running vests on roads, urban pathways, twisty single tracks, mountain scrambles, and rocky trails. Our runners wore the contenders in a range of spring and summer temperatures across the country: Washington, Utah, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas, and Maine.

Some testers were upgrading from carrying just a key or phone to having water and snacks on hand for themselves and their four-legged running buddies. Others were disappointed in their current vest or looking for even more storage. All of the best running vests are chafe-free and don’t encumber the runner by moving aggressively with each stride. Find out where these top models shine below.

Best Running Vests: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: CamelBak Zephyr

Key Features

Sizes: One size, men’s and women’s

Weight: 7.4 ounces

Capacity: 11 liters

Includes two 17-ounce Quick Stow flasks

Compatible with hydration bladder

Pros

Detachable trekking pole quiver

Secure fit

Whistle

Cons

One size

I’ve been running in the Zephyr for a year now, and it’s my go-to vest. I only trail run on mountains, so I love the ability to stow my trekking poles in the detachable quiver for the downhill. It’s breathable and secure with plenty of water capacity.

There’s room in the back for an extra layer and I keep my car key, snacks, phone, and AirPods case in the plethora of front pockets. It’s easy to adjust the bottom and chest sliding straps for an optimal fit and no jostling. I’ve run in fall layers and thin summer tank tops and it fits securely over any outfit.

I’m partial to hydration bladders and keep the chest flask pockets open for storage. I love the CamelBak bladder and the hose clips onto the chest easily. While I don’t typically run in oppressive heat, the Zephyr is breathable and doesn’t smell despite never washing it.

There are a ton of useful pockets on the front of the vest. Ashley Thess

The materials are very lightweight and I love the color way. The light green hasn’t gotten dirty and doesn’t absorb heat. There are also reflectors for visibility. I think this is the ultimate all-around women’s vest for day hikes, long runs, and even to bring backpacking for a lightweight day pack away from camp.

Best Value: Osprey Packs Duro 6

Key Features

Sizes: S, M, L

Weight: 15 ounces

Includes 1.5-liter hydration bladder

Capacity for two soft flasks

Pros

Secure fit

Easily adjustable

Hydration hose pocket

Cons

Sensitive hydration bladder nozzle

After giving up on a flopping fanny pack that threw off his pace, OL social media manager Derek Horner started leaving his phone (and tunes) at home for unencumbered runs. But The Osprey Duro 6 now gives him the space to carry water, his phone, and a small first aid kit. Horner used this vest for his daily running routine on mixed trails and pavement. He also brought it on a trip to Acadia National Park for a 5-mile run with his dog Barley.

Barley appreciated the extra drinking water on this run. Derek Horner

Horner loved how simple it was to latch the vest closed for a secure fit and easily take it off. Barley appreciated the extra water on their dry adventure. The pockets keep items easily accessible and the adjustability provides an optimal fit with no movement. The hose fits into a small pocket on the front to keep the nozzle from getting dusty.

The hydration bladder mouthpiece was apt to leaking with even slight pressure. Horner said if his arm hit the hose pocket while running he would get a little wet. The water in the bladder jostled, but the vest itself did not bounce or chafe. Roomy but not bulky, there’s capacity for more gear than Horner packed.

Our tester will continue to use the Duro 6 for his daily running routine, and plans to wear it during summer scouting missions in preparation for deer season. “It will be nice to have while doing short hikes to check trail cameras and look for deer sign,” says Horner.

Key Features

Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Weight: 15 ounces

Includes two 17-ounce hydration flasks

Recco

Pros

Room for extra gear

Recco

Cons

Not hydration bladder compatible

The Norvan has the largest capacity of the vests we tested at 14 liters. Tester Brady Evans was looking for a streamlined pack to hold technical gear for longer mountain trail runs. He was able to carry an ice ax, crampons, climbing shoes, snacks, and extra water for a 3,000-feet, fifth-class scramble.

Evans didn’t experience any jostling as long as the chest was snug, otherwise the two half-liter bottles on the front could move. Arc’teryx includes two hydration flasks, but the pack does not have a hole for a hydration bladder hose to connect, so Evans packed an extra water bottle in the main compartment. While everything fits well, you can only access the main compartment from the top of the pack.

The Nornan 14 has two ice axe attachments. Brady Evans

There’s a side pocket system with bungees for trekking poles and two ice ax attachment points. Evans’ only complaints were that his Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is too big for the easy-access front pockets and the main closure isn’t as weatherproof as he’d like it to be.

The Norvan has 14 liters of capacity. Brady Evans

There aren’t many fail points — no zippers and easily replaceable cords — so it should last a long time. This vest might be overkill for your daily run, but the increased capacity allows for extra gear on technical peaks and fast trekking, or more fuel for longer days.

Best Minimalist: Salomon Active Skin 4

Key Features

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Weight: 9 ounces with flasks

Includes two 17-ounce soft flasks

Compatible with 1.5-liter hydration bladder

Pros

Zig zag bungee front closure

Plenty of storage

Trekking pole quiver

Cons

Awkward head tilt to drink water

Must stop to de-layer

For an extreme minimalist like OL senior staff writer Laura Lancaster, I thought a 4-liter running vest would be perfect. Instead of throwing a house key in her pocket and hitting the mixed pavement and dirt trails along Lake Washington, she loaded up her Salomon Active Skin with 1 liter of water and her phone.

The Active Skin 4’s bungees were effective and unobtrusive. Laura Lancaster

She ended up loving the bungee cord closure because it was “not particularly noticeable and very comfortable.” This method did a good job of securing the vest to ensure there was no movement or chafing. Lancaster also mentioned she might ditch her second sports bra when using this vest, thanks to the added support.

While Lancaster didn’t fill this vest to its storage or water capacity, she noted that the back zipper will be nice for a base layer on cold weather runs. Though, she was disappointed that you have to come to a complete stop to take off and stow said layer. The back panel is too narrow for on-the-go stuffing. She also had to tilt her head awkwardly to drink from the front flasks without removing them.

In the end, Lancaster wanted something even more minimalist for her 20 weekly miles, but I still think this is a great option for shorter runs. The Active Skin has the capacity to bring 2.5 liters of water and an extra layer for short day hikes as well. It’s so lightweight that I wouldn’t mind throwing it in my backpacking backpack on relaxed trips to use on a side-quest from camp.

Most Supportive: Ultimate Direction Xodus Vesta

Key Features

Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Weight: 7.8 ounces

Capacity: 6.5 liters

Includes two BPA-free 17-ounce soft flasks

Compatible with a 1.5-liter hydration bladder

Pros

Molded fit

Plenty of storage

Cons

Hot

This tester was looking for adjustability and security in a running vest, and OL contributor Katie Hill found it in the Xodus Vesta. She was able to achieve an optimal and sturdy fit thanks to the enclosed structure and cord lacing on the sides. She used a hydration bladder instead of the dual bottles to get a “flush fit on [her] larger chest.” Hill says, “I can imagine for women with smaller busts, having the dual bottles on the front of the vest would work really well.”

Hill was running in the Texas heat, so she only wore a high impact sports bra or a light tank top underneath the Xodus Vesta. She didn’t experience any chafing, despite multiple skin contact points, and even left her chafing stick at home. Hill compared the material to a normal sports bra rather than the plasticky material you might expect on a backpack.

The Xodus Vest and Vesta only come in black colorways, absorbing heat. Hill also said the material wasn’t the most breathable. But she was able to dump heat at stops via the side zipper.

The Ultimate Direction Xodus Vesta is a supportive option for runners with larger chests. Katie Hill

The vest did shift around slightly, but Hill noted she probably could have sized down from the medium. “The hydration bladder sleeve and overall elasticity of the vest does allow for a little jostling and bouncing, unfortunately,” she says. “But I also was able to breathe deeper than I ever could on a run in my old vest, which was a huge bonus.”

Hill packed gels, a phone, keys, wireless earbuds, sunglasses, a credit card, and an ID into the 16 pockets on the Xodus. While there was adequate storage capacity, she did have to occasionally root around for her items because some of the pockets are connected, swallowing smaller items.

Ultimate Direction’s Xodus Vesta is great for a flexible but body-hugging fit. Hill was a big fan of the side zipper and elastic lacing for perfect fit. She says, “This vest actually molds to my body, despite having a bigger chest and a smaller waist which usually complicates running vests for me.” Hill is excited to add more layers to reduce the movement, and stow her bear spray in the convenient front pocket when she returns to Montana.

Key Features

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Weight: 11 ounces

Includes two 17-ounce soft flasks

Pros

Water-resistant zippers

Roomy

Whistle

Cons

Not hydration bladder compatible

The Norrona Senja is an aesthetically pleasing matte green with black accents. It is comfortable to wear, hugging your body for stability. The harness has more coverage than my go-to CamelBak Zephyr, and feels as though it has more storage even though the capacity is 4 liters less, probably due to the lack of a hydration bladder in the back. The Senja comfortably fits an extra layer, two summit beers, snacks, and a liter of water.

The Senja features a vertical zipper on the back for stroage. Ashley Thess

The vertical zipper is designed to allow you to reach into the back of your pack without taking it off. It mostly works, though if I need an extra layer, I’ll take the pack off anyway so I didn’t utilize this feature much. In the winter I can see it being nice to stow a hat or gloves without bulking up the chest pockets.

The Norrona Senja stayed in place on the downhill. Ashley Thess

You can affix trekking poles to two gear loops on the outside, but I went ahead and mostly enclosed mine inside the main compartment. The tips stuck out, but the zipper is strong and didn’t come unzipped despite being partially open.

I love the weather resistant finish and zipper for peace of mind in damp conditions. Norrona’s Senja is ideal for runners looking for a comfortable fit and to maximize their storage space.

Key Features

Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Weight: 12 ounces

Capacity: 12 liters

Includes two 17-ounce Quick Stow flasks

Hydration bladder compatible

Recco

Pros

Detachable trekking pole quiver

Water resistant zipper pocket

Whistle

Recco

Cons

Hydration bladder compartment doesn’t close

Tester Kelsey Corr wore the Apex Pro on a mountain trail running race to store her hydration bladder, energy Gu’s, phone, and snacks. She thought the vest felt secure and she liked the front pockets for easy access to fuel and headphones. Opting for a hydration reservoir over the included bottles, she used the front bungee pocket for her phone, but noted that if the pocket were lower it would be easier to pull out her device.

The Apex Pro has plenty of storage in the front pockets and main compartment. Ashley Thess

The main compartment on the back of the pack has a weatherproof zipper for extra layers and additional supplies, but the separate bladder compartment doesn’t close. The fit is stretchy and hugs you securely.

At 12 liters of capacity, there’s a good amount of room for extra layers and even a light lunch and summit beer. The removable trekking pole quiver is a good option for longer days, and without it the Apex is race ready.

Key Features

Sizes: XXS-M, L-XXL, 1X-3X

Weight: 13.0 ounces with bladder

Includes 2 liter hydration bladder

Front pockets fit bottles and flasks up to 22 ounces

Pros

Lots of storage

Large water capacity

Ideal fit

Cons

Hydration hose is too long, and not as secure as it could be

Noisy

Smelly

OL executive editor Natalie Krebs loaded up the Nathan Vapor Airess for training runs in preparation for the New York City Marathon and to tire out her 3-year-old bird dog Hatchet on rocky and rooted single-track mountain bike trails. Under hot and humid conditions in Northern Arkansas, she put Nathan’s breathability claims to the test. The cropped fit akin to a “cargo sports bra,” limits how much heat can get trapped, and it didn’t stifle Krebbs’ stride during a 95-degree heat wave.

The Nathan Vapor Airess has a secret adjustment point to achieve an optimal fit. Natalie Krebs

The initial fit allowed for some uneven slouching until Krebs followed Nathan’s “pull for perfect fit” tag to a hidden strap zipped up in pockets on either side. This tightens the bottom of the vest while the adjustable chest straps secure the front for an optimal fit.

Krebs runs downhill while the vest stays put. Natalie Krebs

She didn’t experience any movement or chaffing from the vest itself, even in just a thin tank top. Krebs is a hunter used to silent gear, so while the movement was minimal, the noise of a sloshing reservoir and crinkling nylon did bother her.

The Vapor’s overly long hose is inconvenient. Natalie Krebs

This 7-liter pack includes a hydration bladder and has the capacity for dual flasks on the front. The storage options feel almost excessive, especially for Krebs who likes to utilize all the storage space available to her. She carried two liters of water, a shirt, e-collar remote, cell phone, dog bags, Airpod case, and two gels. The vest has nearly 11 pockets (nine secured by a cinch or zipper). Krebs jumped around and leaned over and none of her belongings ever came loose. There are additional bungees to affix extra layers or trekking poles as well.

This vest is ideal for long runs where you want to carry more water and food. It’s also a great crossover pack for day hikes. Krebs’ only major complaint was the too-long hydration hose that was always either a loop lurking in her peripheral vision over her shoulder or bumps against her stomach or pumping right hand when pulled taut. She has taken to looping it across her chest for a better fit, but still wishes it was made shorter.

After 40 miles of running in the Arkansas summer heat, this vest has started to smell. Some odor control would be appreciated in a piece of gear most people are going to sweat through. The care instructions only recommend hand washing, and it’s a pain to unpack and repack a vest you might use multiple times a week.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Running Vest

To find the perfect running vest for your adventures, focus on capacity, hydration, and comfort. Ashley Thess

Capacity

The storage capacity of the vests we tested ranges from 4 to 14 liters. The 4- to 7-liter packs offer plenty of stable storage for daily runs, while the 11- to 14-liter packs have room for additional gear on longer adventures. Think about what you’ll be packing on most of your runs before committing to a size. Some vests also have specific attachments for trekking poles and ice axes for mountain pursuits.

Hydration

For many, hydration is the number one reason they want a running vest. It’s a great way to keep water handy without holding a water bottle or enduring a bouncing backpack. The running vests on this list might include soft flasks or a bladder and some are equipped for both.

Comfort

If your typical runs are hot and sweaty, take breathability and colorways (dark versus light) into account. Also take a few practice paces wearing your vest with the tags on when you first unbox it or try it on. If there’s any annoying movement or uncomfortable points, these are only going to be exacerbated with actual exercise and you may need a different size or model.

Final Thoughts

Push yourself further and faster by giving yourself access to adequate hydration and fuel on your runs. The best running vests don’t jostle or chafe and provide easy access to everything you need on daily runs, short hikes, or bike rides.