Camping and Hiking Markdowns at REI: Up to 50% Off

Gear manufacturers are always churning out the next new product, and last year’s perfectly good inventory conveniently drops in price. Shopping the REI clearance section is a great way to get brand new gear for under market price. But with tons of options, it’s hard to tell what’s a great value and what’s still junk, just at a lower list price. These are our field-tested camping and hiking markdowns at REI.

Camping Markdowns at REI

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad is 29% off

Big Agnes Boundary Deluxe Insulated Sleeping Pad is 30% off

Big Agnes Women’s Roxy Ann 3N1 30 Sleeping Bag is 40% off

Marmot Men’s Trestles Elite Eco 30 Sleeping Bag is 25% off

Therm-a-Rest Questar 20 Long Sleeping Bag is 30% off

Kelty Cosmic Down 0 Sleeping Bag is 25% off

Yakima SkyRise Medium Tent is 24% off

JBL Flip 6 Speaker is 23% off

Hiking Markdowns at REI

Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack is 25% off

Leki Makalu Lite AS Trekking Poles are 25% off

Komperdell Carbon FXP4 Approach Vario Trekking Poles are 36% off

