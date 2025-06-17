Camping and Hiking Markdowns at REI: Up to 50% Off

Upgrade your camp kit or hiking fit on a budget

By Ashley Thess

Published

We tested the best hiking daypacks.

Gear manufacturers are always churning out the next new product, and last year’s perfectly good inventory conveniently drops in price. Shopping the REI clearance section is a great way to get brand new gear for under market price. But with tons of options, it’s hard to tell what’s a great value and what’s still junk, just at a lower list price. These are our field-tested camping and hiking markdowns at REI.

Camping Markdowns at REI

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Sleeping Pad is 29% off

Big Agnes Boundary Deluxe Insulated Sleeping Pad is 30% off

Big Agnes Women’s Roxy Ann 3N1 30 Sleeping Bag is 40% off

Marmot Men’s Trestles Elite Eco 30 Sleeping Bag is 25% off

Therm-a-Rest Questar 20 Long Sleeping Bag is 30% off

Kelty Cosmic Down 0 Sleeping Bag is 25% off

Yakima SkyRise Medium Tent is 24% off

JBL Flip 6 Speaker is 23% off

Hiking Markdowns at REI

Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack is 25% off

Leki Makalu Lite AS Trekking Poles are 25% off

Komperdell Carbon FXP4 Approach Vario Trekking Poles are 36% off

Ashley Thess

Associate Gear Editor

Ashley Thess is the Associate Gear Editor for Outdoor Life, where she edits and writes gear reviews. Originally from Missouri, she now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she keeps an unruly gear closet.

