Instant vs Camping Tents: Are Pop-Up Tents Worth It?

When I add up the number of nights I’ve slept in tents in my lifetime, it is well over a thousand days. My gear shed has no less than a dozen tents, and each one has its own purpose. Some are lightweight for backpacking, some heartier for winter weather, and some are car camping monsters that seem more like a room in your house than a tent. More recently, I’ve added instant tents to my collection.

Similar in size, but heavier than a standard car camping tent, instant tents offer the benefits of a quicker setup and breakdown, but there are trade-offs. This article will help you decide on instant vs camping tents for your next adventure.

What Is an Instant Tent?

To set up the Decathlon Quechua just pull two red tabs to lock open both halves. Laura Lancaster

The operative word instant means setup is intuitive and immediate. Instant tents come with the poles and tent body pre-attached. All you need to do is remove it from the bag, and it should pop up with some assistance. You might need to pull the corners apart or raise the roof, but there is no assembly or figuring out what pole connects to where. Sometimes, the rainfly is also pre-attached. Though, you’ll still have to stake it down.

What Is a Camping Tent?

Standard camping tents require assembly of the poles and tent body. Laura Lancaster

Most people are familiar with standard car camping tents, which have evolved over the years to become relatively easy to erect. Your average car camping tent includes the body of the tent, rainfly, poles, and stakes. Setting up standard tents involves laying the body of the tent on the ground, separating and assembling the poles, and figuring out what goes where. You’ll have to insert the poles into small sleeves or clip them onto the body of the tent. It is often easier to work in a team of two people, especially if it’s a large tent. Then attach the rainfly, and stake down the corners and guy lines.

Depending on the size, number of components, and expertise of the person, the process usually takes several minutes. After a couple of uses people tend to get more comfortable with the process, thus decreasing the time and frustrations. Regardless, in the case for instant vs camping tents, it is certainly a more involved process than a pop-up.

Instant vs Camping Tents

Size and Weight

Instant tents tend to weigh more and have a larger packed size compared to regular car camping tents thanks to heavier fabric and larger poles. This makes storage and transport a tad harder than with most traditional car camping tents. Even just fitting it all into the storage bag can be a wrestling match. On standard tents the poles collapse resulting in a smaller packed size.

Capacity

Tester breaks down the 10-Person Ozark Trail family cabin tent. Laura Lancaster

The amount of people instant and standard tents can house covers a wide spectrum of needs with models in both categories for one to 10 campers.

Price

If you are just starting off and need a beginner tent, you should be able to find one in your price range in both instant and standard tent categories.

Setup

Staff writer Laura Lancaster assembles tent poles. Laura Lancaster

As stated above, the assembly for an instant tent is very intuitive with little need for instructions. You may need to release a button or give it a push from the inside, but it should pop up easily. Some instant tents start to materialize as soon as you take them out of the bag.

For a traditional tent where the poles are separate, you should have a practice round of setting it up before you head out on your camping trip, especially if it is a bigger tent with many components. The worst thing is arriving at camp in rainy or windy weather and having to figure out what goes where.

Durability

The larger and often boxier instant tents are more vulnerable in the wind. I caution you to make sure it is not windy as you set it up, or have someone near you to hold it so it doesn’t go airborne. You’ll want to stake it out as soon as it pops up. In the event your instant tent breaks — a pole or elbow joint — it likely means you’ll have to replace the whole tent. Further, those joints are usually plastic, so they can break easily.

It is much easier to repair the separated components of a camping tent. There are also more options when it comes to standard tent manufacturers, so you can select one with a reputation for quality, a good warranty, and a repair program.

Ventilation

The windows in the Gazelle T4 Hub instant tent are small and it doesn’t have much airflow. Scott Einsmann

All tents ventilate through mesh doors or windows. Though, most car camping tents separate the tent body and rainfly. The body is mostly mesh and you can set it up on its own to enjoy the view and a breeze. Then, add the rain fly for weather protection, insulation, and privacy.

With instant tents, the body and rainfly can be pre-attached, so most of the body is made of a heavier, waterproof material with options for windows that provide some ventilation. Instant tents can get a bit stuffy in the hotter weather and condensate in colder temps unless you crack the windows.

Care

Regardless of what kind of tent you decide to go with it, you’ll always want to take good care of it. That means when you are done using it, clean out all the debris, like leaves, twigs, dirt, and anything that can damage the fabric as you wrap it up. Make sure your tent is dry before storing it for long periods of time. If it is wet when packing up at camp, take it home and air it out before you store it away.

Where Instant Tents Shine

Once out of the bag, the Coleman Burst pop up tent immediately expands. Justin La Vigne

Instant tents are set up in under a minute and completed by one person, which is great for beginners, parents of young children, or anyone in a hurry to set up camp. The field of choices is not extensive, so even the buying process is easy. I’m willing to bet that even those setting up a tent for their very first time wouldn’t need any instructions for the instant tents. There is no worry about misplacing a pole or not securing it correctly as is the case with other car camping tents.

Where Camping Tents Shine

There are hundreds of car camping tents on the market versus a handful of instant tents available, so it’s much easier to find the size, capacity, and features you want. There are also more quality camping tents from reliable brands with great warranties out there than instant tents. You can also repair or replace a broken part without needing to buy a new tent. The increased durability and repairability will prolong the life of your shelter.

Final Thoughts on Instant vs Camping Tents

If you are new to the world of camping and looking for an inexpensive tent that is easy to set up, I think the instant tent category is a great choice. Every time I head out for a car camping trip, I gravitate toward an instant tent because I know the setup is minimal. If you’re looking to invest in a camping tent that you can rely on for years to come and in all weather conditions, opt for a traditional tent and learn how to set it up efficiently.