How to use trekking poles isn’t as obvious as you might think. You don’t just stab them into the ground as you walk. To get the full benefits you need to know how to set them up and use proper body mechanics. Here, I’ll cover all of that and more so you can use trekking poles to improve stability, protect your joints, and speed up your hiking pace.

Adjusting Trekking Pole Length

If your trekking poles are set properly your arms will form a 90-degree angle with the trekking poles rested on the ground. This allows you to maintain a relaxed grip as the tips of your trekking poles touch down with the natural swing of your arms.

Hold your pole vertically with the tip on the ground. Then, adjust your trekking poles so that with your hand on the grip, you make a 90-degree angle with your elbow. On the side of your trekking pole you’ll find markings that allow you to set your poles to the same length each time you use them.

The MSR Dynalock pole (left) has two sets of measurements to adjust while the Leki Makalu (right) only has one. Ashley Thess

Collapsible or telescoping trekking poles have multiple sections. Some poles have two sections with their own measurement ticks, and others only have one section with ticks. If your pole has two sets of measurements, then adjust both sections to the same number, achieving your desired length. If your pole has only one set of measurements, extend the unmeasured section completely until there is a marking to stop. Then, set the measured section at the correct length.

Locks

The Gossamer Gear LT5 (left) has twist locks and the Black Diamond Pursuit (right) has external lever locks. Ashley Thess

There are a few ways trekking poles lock in place. Each locking mechanism works differently and I’ll explain the pros and cons of each.

Twist

Twist locks are lightweight, but less stable than lever locks. Vibrations can cause twist locks to loosen over time, but they are simple, if time consuming, to adjust. Twist the poles to tighten them, making sure your desired length doesn’t change as you spin.

Lever

External lever locks are reliable and can be tensioned via a wheel, dial, screw, or in some cases, the lever itself is twisted. This will bring the lock closer together and secure more tightly. If you’ve had trekking poles collapse on you out of the box, they were probably shipped with the locks loose to preserve their strength, and you’ll need to tighten them.

Pin

These external pins are reliable and simple to use. Ashley Thess

Poles with pin closures (similar to the legs of an adjustable folding table) typically only have one length and can’t be adjusted. Button closures are effective because there is a physical barrier keeping your pole from collapsing, but there is a risk you can accidentally hit it while walking.

Wrist Strap

If you put your hand in the bottom of the loop and grab over the strap, you can maintain a relaxed grip on your pole with your wrist supported.

Not everyone uses the wrist strap on trekking poles, but if you’re worried about dropping your pole and losing it in steep terrain, there is a right way to put it on. Put your hand up through the bottom of the loop, then grab the grip over the strap. If you put your hand through the top of the strap, you’re more likely to hurt your wrist in a fall.

Movement

Climb

Use your trekking poles to help you climb steep grades by pulling yourself toward your front pole and thrusting upward with the other. You can also lower your grip or pole length if it feels comfortable because the ground is closer to you.

Propel

Especially useful on flats, achieve a hiking flow state by swinging your poles forward and backward alternating with your legs. Or to break up monotonous movements, you can move your poles simultaneously to propel you forward.

Descend

If you want to slow down on a decline, you can lengthen your pole slightly or move your hand to the top of the grip. Then, push the pole in front of you away to slow yourself down and alternate. If you want to move faster downhill, instead of braking, practice a thrusting motion like you would while climbing.

Tips and Baskets

From left to right are rubber tips, snow baskets, rubber boots, and trekking baskets. Ashley Thess

Trekking poles usually come with at least trekking baskets and sometimes a host of other tips and snow baskets. Rubber tips or boots are useful for pavement or slickrock, but if you’re hiking on dirt, sand, snow, or rocky terrain, remove the rubber tip or boot. This will improve your traction and prevent you inadvertently losing an attachment.

Trekking baskets are smaller than snow baskets, and designed to prevent your poles from sinking into mud, sand, or crevasses. Snow baskets are larger and help keep your poles from getting stuck in snow. Make sure you screw or clip on your basket completely so you don’t lose them.

Storage

Some manufacturers recommend storing their poles unlocked to preserve the tension in your poles. The metal tips at the bottom of your poles are sharp, so it’s wise to put the rubber tips back on when not in use.

Top Trekking Pole Recommendations

These are the poles I want for consequential terrain, high mileage days, and everything in between. If you do a lot of hiking or backpacking, the Leki Makalu FX Carbon are the best poles to buy. They are one of the heaviest poles in our test, but I trust them completely with all my weight.

If you’re looking for a good value, start with these ultralight carbon fiber trekking poles from Cascade Mountain for $65. They come with four different attachments designed for different terrain: snow baskets, trekking baskets, and rubber boots and rubber tips for walking indoors, on pavement, or protecting the tips while traveling or storing.

Testers found the Komperdell Explorers stiff in a solid and reliable way, like they could actually break your fall without snapping in half. The heft and sturdiness are appreciated, as is the straightforward and reliable construction. They also have nice 11-inch cork grips.

Final Thoughts

Set yourself up for success by familiarizing yourself with your trekking poles and understanding how they work and where your adjustment points are. Hopefully this guide will let you bypass some simple mistakes first-time trekking pole users encounter.