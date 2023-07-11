We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Thermacell’s line of DEET-free mosquito repelling devices give you the opportunity to scare off bugs without smelly and sticky sprays. We found the best Prime Day Thermacell Deals to keep your outdoor space mosquito-free this summer, no flames or fuel necessary.

Read Next: Best Mosquito Traps

Prime Day Deals on Thermacell Mosquito Repellers

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller is 25 percent off

Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller Refills are 43 percent off

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller is 25 percent off

Read Next: Best Mosquito Repellents