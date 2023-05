We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sitka Gear makes some of the best hunting clothing, and like a lot of hunting gear, you have to pay for quality. But, we’re here to help you save money by finding Sitka Gear sales. Here are the best deals available right now and some of Outdoor Life’s hunting clothing reviews to help you find the right Sitka clothing.

Sitka Gear Sale Quick Links

The main Sitka Gear Sale page.

Sitka Gear on sale at Amazon

Sitka Rain Gear Deals

Save $140 on the Sitka Dew Point Jacket in Dusty Olive

Sitka Gear Jackets on Sale

Save 39 percent on a Sitka Gear Jetstream Jacket

Save 30 percent on a Sitka Gear Duck Oven Jacket

Save 32 percent on a Delta Wading Jacket

Sitka Gear Sale on Solids

Save 11 percent on the Sitka Dew Point Jacket in Deepwater (blue)

Save $205 on a Kelvin Lite Down Jacket in Admiral Blue

Save $190 on a Jetstream Jacket in Eclipse or Granite

Save $28 on the Harvester Pant

Deals on Women’s Sitka Gear Clothing

Save $200 on a Women’s Kelvin Lite Down Jacket in Bison

Save $154 on a Women’s Fahrenheit Jacket in Sitka Black and Aegean Blue

Outdoor Life Hunting Clothing Reviews Featuring Sitka Gear

Here are some of our reviews on hunting clothing that feature Sitka jackets, pants, and rain gear.

The Best Duck Hunting Waders

The Best Hunting Rain Gear

The Best Hunting Pants

The Best Base Layers for Hunting

The Best Women’s Hunting Pants

Sitka Women’s Ambient Jacket Review

Sitka Equinox Turkey Vest Review

Sitka Hudson Jacket: A Hardcore Shell for Waterfowl Hunters