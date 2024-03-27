30 of the Biggest Whitetail Shed Antler Sets Ever Found

Here's a look at the replica mounts of some of the biggest shed antlers ever found

Some folks take shed hunting more seriously than actual hunting. Scroll through the following photos and you’ll begin to see why. And while most shed hunters will never pick up a set of record-class antlers, we can all still dream. And in the meantime, we can also check out some of the white gold other hunters once hoisted from a spring field or wood lot.

As a way to celebrate shed hunting season, I worked with Antlers by Klaus—a renowned antler reproduction company—to compile some of the biggest, freakiest, free-ranging whitetail sheds ever found. Thanks to photos of the reproductions, we don’t have to imagine what these shed antler sets would look like on a deer. The scores shown below are from Antlers by Klaus (they are not the official North American Shed Hunters Club scores) and they include an estimated spread credit.

Typical Bucks

The Knife-Handle Set

Knife Handle Antlers by Klaus

With an estimated spread of 21 7/8 inches, and a score of 232 inches, according to Klaus, the Knife-Handle set is a massive typical. Incredibly, half the left side was lost for nearly 40 years. It was believed to have been cut up into knife handles and gone forever. But in 2012 Klaus Lebrecht located the lost shed, and now the two are reunited. While it has a couple oddball points, this mostly typical whitetail is one of the largest racks on record. Unsurprisingly, it was picked up in Iowa.

The Commander in Chief

This deer earns its “Commander in Chief,” name. In 1998 a Kansas hunter discovered these antlers, and they’ve shocked antler geeks ever since. Without question, this 227-inch set of typical sheds gives new meaning to the term “monster buck.” The deer has a magnificent frame, long tines, lengthy beams, and world-beating brow tines.

The General

A huge 6×6 (12-pointer), the General has everything a trophy whitetail hunter could dream of: mass, spread, beam length (32 inches), and tine length. The General has it all. The Nebraska buck’s matching sheds were found in 1959, and the deer scores 222 3/8 inches.

The Moffet Indiana Legends Sheds

This deer was harvested in 2017 by Indiana hunter Andrew Moffit. However, this set of sheds was from 2015. It’s one of the largest typicals ever found. (The downturned point is the end of the main beam.) Impressively, the rack is nearly 30 inches wide, and the overall score hits 220 1/8 inches.

The Kansas King

The Kansas King delivered multiple sets of shed antlers for the world to see, and this is the biggest. In the early 1990s this set was picked up in southwestern Kansas, and six tines measure over 12 inches long. The score (with estimated spread) is about 217 inches. To this day, it’s not known if this buck was ever harvested.

The Kansas Prince

It’s believed that The Kansas Prince sheds were worn by the same buck that produced The Kansas King set. However, this set was grown and dropped one year later. These antlers were discovered on the same property as the previous set. One side was discovered easily, and the other was found by riders searching on horseback. The rack scores 201 7/8 inches.

The Rathbun Lake Set

The famous Rathbun Lake set is from southern Iowa, and it’s a massive 5×5 rack. Its G2s measure between 15 and 16 inches, and G3s measure between 13 and 14 inches. Incredibly, the deer has no abnormal points and less than 2 inches of deductions. It scores 208 1/8 inches.

The Flemming Set

Another monster 10-pointer, this deer’s sheds were picked up in southeastern Saskatchewan. One lucky shed hunter discovered them in 1983, and they’ve been on display for the world to enjoy ever since. The G2s are incredible, measuring 15 6/8 and 17 2/8 inches. The deer scores 207 ¼ inches.

The Jonny King Sheds

Most whitetail hunters who pay attention to the record books have heard about the Johnny King buck—and how it almost became the new typical world record. Because of a technical scoring rule, the King Buck ended up scoring 180 typical points even though it grossed much higher. Well, this is a set of sheds from that deer, proving it sported record-class bone for multiple seasons. It’s a fantastic Wisconsin whitetail regardless of score.

The Spruce Woods Set

Not much is known about this massive set of dropped antlers. However, we do know this impressive rack came from Manitoba. It scores 196 inches. No matter the details, it’s a whitetail that sports great tine length and some of the best sweeping main beams you could hope for.

The Damery Sheds

The Damery Sheds just look like they belonged to a massive Illinois buck, and they did. Scoring 194 3/8 inches, this deer is one of the most impressive typical whitetails on this list. It not only grows big, long tines, but carries mass throughout the entire rack. This set of sheds was worn by the famous Damery buck one year prior to being harvested.

The Francis Sheds

Those who love bucks with main beams that reach skyward will love the Francis sheds. Originating from Iowa, these beauties score 190 2/8 inches. The main beams are both 26 1/8 inches, and the rack sports impressive tine length, too. That mass isn’t bad, either.

The Potato Field Set

An eye-popping 7×7 rack, the Potato Field sheds sports a lot of bone. The deer was commonly seen feeding in a potato field by locals, and the nickname stuck. The deer boasts main beams over 25 inches, mass that carries, and a score of 188 4/8 inches. This Illinois deer was a brute.

The Esch Sheds

Not a lot of monster bucks come out of Idaho, but the Esch sheds are an exception. Scoring 184 4/8 inches, it’s one of the most impressive typicals from the West. The mass is unbelievable, with some measurements over 6 and 7 inches near the bases. Although it doesn’t contribute to overall score, the mass measurement reaches 10 2/8 inches near the ends of the beams.

The Ghost Buck

An unbelievable albino whitetail, the Ghost Buck dropped a magnificent set of sheds. It lived in Buffalo County, Wisconsin, where it couldn’t be harvested due to state law restricting the harvest of albino deer. It lived to be 9 ½ years old. It would have scored 186 6/8 inches.

Non-Typical Bucks

The Minnesota Monarch Sheds

The largest set of non-typical shed antlers ever found, the Minnesota Monarch was well known by the locals. It spent much of its time in a backyard, where landowners fed the deer. Some believe the Monarch lived to be 9 ½ years old. This set of antlers was discovered in 1990. It scores 334 inches and has 39 scoreable points. Matching sets were also recovered in 1988 and 1992.

The Bath Set

Grown, dropped, and discovered in northeastern Kansas, this non-typical Bath rack scores 314 ¾ inches. Jim Bath came home to discover his dog chewing on one of these antlers. He quickly began searching for the other side. Eventually, he learned someone else had found the match to it, and he purchased it to complete the set. The next year, he scouted diligently, and even contracted a plane to help him scout the area, but never found the deer on the hoof. The buck’s home range and eventual fate remains a mystery.

The Albia Buck Sheds

The Albia Buck sheds were grown by the Tony Lovstuen Buck, which was eventually harvested in Iowa. The rack was picked up in 2002, and the buck was harvested in 2003. The sheds scored 291 7/8 inches. It’s one of the largest non-typicals ever.

The Benson Sheds

Picked up in Texas, the Benson Sheds belonged to a buck that was eventually harvested. That deer is still the Texas non-typical state record whitetail. Much of the story around this buck is lost to time, though. The sheds were found and deer was harvested in the 1890s, and not much is known about them. The deer has 78 points.

The Del Austin Sheds

Found in Nebraska, the Del Austin Sheds are immaculate. This set of gems was located in 1960. With two drop tines scoring 11 and 13 inches, plus several smaller ones, it’s really a great buck. The sheds score 281 4/8 inches, which is bigger than the buck’s score when it was eventually harvested. It’s believed the sheds were from two years prior to harvest.

The Iowa Phantom Set

The Iowa Phantom set gets its name from the fact that the deer was only known from its sheds—it was never seen on the hoof. However, its sheds were found each spring. Its bases are 5 to 6 inches, and main beams are over 27 and 33 inches. Also, it sports seven droppers and other abnormal points. It scores over 268 inches.

The Holy Moses Sheds

One of the most famous sets of shed antlers, the Holy Moses sheds were found in the 1950s in Montana. The rack features incredible mass and a great number of points. Everything about the rack is spectacular. It scores 265 4/8 inches.

The Riniker Set

While not much is known about the Riniker sheds, these did come from a buck that grew another set of famous antlers called the Sam Willet sheds. Both were discovered in Iowa. This set scores an impressive 265 inches.

The Fisher Sheds

Home to Manitoba, the Fisher Sheds sport serious antler production. The rack boasts good mass measurements over 6 inches, tines nearly 12 inches long, a total of 18 abnormal points, and more. The deer scores 262 7/8 inches.

The Texas High Tower Sheds

Another Texas monster, the Texas High Tower Sheds score 262 3/8 inches. These were picked up in 2016. It features 80 3/8 inches of abnormal points. The greatest mass measurements surpass well over 7 inches. Not to mention that 23-inch estimated spread.

The Beeman Set

The Beeman sheds produced a very unique rack. This Wyoming deer’s rack was picked up in 1998. It scores 261 5/8 inches. Eventually, Bobby Beeman harvested the massive whitetail with a crossbow. It’s one of the biggest non-typicals from the West.

The Sam Willet Sheds

Coming from the same buck as the Riniker Sheds, the Sam Willet sheds are slightly smaller than the former pair. The Iowa deer boasts big-time mass and those club-like drop-tines definitely add some eye appeal. This set of sheds scored 255 4/8 inches.

The Hartman Sheds

The Scott Harman sheds were picked up in Warren County, Ohio. Harman saw the deer on the hoof twice during the 2008 season, and picked up the sheds in March of 2009. The deer is a whopping 250 inches.

The Kirsch Sheds

Coming out of South Dakota, the Kirsch sheds were picked up by Kelly Kirsch. He knew about the deer and logged a lot of hours searching for its sheds. Supposedly, the buck just might still be alive, and if so, is in the Sioux Falls area.

The Wausau Sheds

The Wausau Sheds were grown and dropped by a buck that lived its life next to a Walmart in Wausau, Wisconsin. This deer was very famous and hit peak visibility around 2010 to 2012. It spent much of its time near a local ski resort as well. Shed hunter Jason Nieuwenhuis found the buck’s sheds and eventually, the deer was killed by a vehicle. It scores in the 230s.

Even though you probably won’t find a match set of shed antlers like these this season, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. After all, any set of antlers that you find is a trophy, even if it might not make our all-time list.