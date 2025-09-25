Search Underway for College Kayak Angler Who Went Missing Ahead of Bassmaster Tourney

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Search efforts are underway for a college kayak fisherman who went missing on Toledo Bend Reservoir Wednesday. The college angler, identified as Peyton Hughes in his mother’s Facebook post, is a member of the Campbellsville University Kayak Fishing Team. He was one of many anglers registered to compete in the Bassmaster Kayak Series event that is scheduled to take place on the lake Sept. 27 and 28.

“We are holding onto hope,” Sara Ashley Hughes wrote in her post on Thursday. “My Mama heart is very heavy right now … I am asking for prayers, positive thought, and any support as the search continues.”

B.A.S.S confirmed in a statement that it is aware of the ongoing search on Toledo Bend, a large reservoir that straddles the Texas-Louisiana state line. The organization says Hughes’ travel partner contacted authorities Wednesday when he didn’t return to their designated meeting spot after a day of practice fishing. B.A.S.S says the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department took the lead on search-and-rescue efforts. Crews have since located Hughes’ kayak, but he remains missing as of Thursday afternoon.

In her post, Hughes’ mom specified that he “was in Louisiana fishing” with his team. It’s unclear if she meant Hughes had launched his kayak on the Louisiana side of the lake, or if the team was just based on that side. Toledo Bend is a massive reservoir (the largest in the South) with portions in both states. It spans more than 185,000 acres and has roughly 1,200 miles of shoreline.

Because of its sheer size and its proximity to the Gulf, Toledo Bend is also prone to severe weather and heavy winds. Weather data for Natchitoches shows overcast conditions Wednesday, with light to heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and winds topping out around 14 mph.

B.A.S.S. says it is in contact with TPWD and will provide updates as they become available.

The two-day tournament scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 on Toledo Bend is the last of three stops on the 2025 Bassmaster College Kayak Series. Still in its first year, the kayak series kicked off on Florida’s Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in February.