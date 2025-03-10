Feds Want You to Eat More BBQ Swamp Rat to Save Your Local Marsh

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is actively promoting hunting and consumption of wild nutria as a strategy for controlling growing numbers of the invasive rodent species that are eating their way across as many as 18 states, from California to Washington and Florida to Maryland.

The service initially encouraged the consumption of nutria during National Invasive Species Awareness Week in February. On Feb. 24, it posted a photo of a nutria with long, orange incisors on its Facebook page, captioning it, “Eat Me! Please? I’m invasive and delicious.”

FWS made a follow-up post on Feb. 27, detailing how to identify nutria by their arched backs, white whiskers, and rat-like tails. The service also reiterated the edibility of nutria meat while encouraging readers to check their state’s regulations and restrictions before they head out to the local swamp for some impromptu grocery shopping.

In a February statement, FWS spokesperson Erin Huggins compared nutria meat to rabbit and praised its mild taste and lean texture.

“Eating invasive species can help protect native wildlife by reducing their numbers and limiting the damage they cause to ecosystems,” Huggins said. “However, it’s not a complete solution and should be combined with other conservation efforts to effectively control these species.”

While FWS encouraged citizens to “be an ecosystem hero and eat the invaders,” plenty of commenters were hesitant to grab their forks and wrap up in capes.

“Nice try,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “There is no way that beaver rat-looking thing tastes delicious.”

“I’d eat a lot of things, but I draw the line at giant rats,” wrote another.

Undeterred (and apparently unaware of their audience) the person running the FWS account plowed forward with some absurd wine pairing recommendations.

“A dish bursting with fresh herbs might be perfectly complemented by a crisp, herbaceous Sauvignon Blanc, while a barbecue-glazed nutria pairs brilliantly with vibrant, fruity notes in Zinfandel.”

Nutria aren’t exactly the prettiest critters, but they reportedly taste delicious. USFW/Facebook

As we’ve reported previously, nutria actually does taste pretty good if you’re willing to give it a try. One chef we interviewed, Phillipe Parola, likes to turn these ugly marsh critters into French culinary delights like Nutria à l’Orange and Culotte de Nutria à la Moutard, although he also doesn’t shy away from adding nutria to classic Louisiana gumbo.

A few social media users confirmed it’s worth cooking. “The first time I had nutria, I thought it was pork loin medallions,” wrote one commenter on the USFWS post. “Delicious!”

Nutria (Myocastor coypus) are native to South America. The large, semi-aquatic rodents resemble beavers, although they only grow to about one third the size. They were introduced into the United States in the early 20th century as part of the fur trade. Prolific breeders, nutria can produce up to three litters per year, with as many as 13 cubs per litter. As the demand for fur declined, nutria populations spread relatively unchecked, establishing populations primarily in marshes, wetlands, and coastal regions.

Nutria are notorious for their voracious appetites and destructive feeding habits. The herbivores consume up to 25 percent of their body weight daily. They gnaw the roots and stems of wetland plants, depleting native vegetation which weakens the soil structure, accelerates erosion, and threatens delicate coastal ecosystems.

Other invasive species that the USFW recommended eating to help reduce numbers and limit the environmental damage they cause include the Northern snakehead, green iguana, invasive carp, and feral hogs.