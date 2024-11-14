Researchers Build ‘Zombie Duck Drones’ and Robot Pheasants Out of Taxidermied Birds

While “zombie duck drones” might sound like a weird plot twist in some dystopian horror movie, these robotic critters were engineered to further wildlife research. They also look like a mashup of old-school stuffer dekes and the next generation of modern motion decoys.

Mostafa Hassanlian, an associate professor at the New Mexico Tech Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, brings dead birds to life combining taxidermied heads, wings, and bodies with battery-powered robots. Along with a team of researchers, Hassanalian uses taxidermied waterfowl to create drones that not only look like real birds, but also mimic natural flight. The drones and robots are outfitted with hidden cameras so researchers can get an up-close view of live critters without a noticeable human presence.

The team initially studied pheasants’ wings and flapping patterns to engineer a realistic drone that, when paired with a real taxidermied pheasant head and wings, could blend in naturally with live pheasants for less invasive wildlife monitoring. They’re also experimenting with waterfowl.

“Traditional drones, with their motors and propellors, put the birds in distress, and we [can’t] study them,” Hassanalian said in an interview. “Developing this technology would allow us to have a tool to study them and monitor wildlife.”

Hassanalian’s research crew also used dead mallards to create a flying drone and a swimming robot. The team developed a set of robotic duck feet that replicated the natural swimming motion of a mallard on the water. When paired with the preserved mallard head and body, the zombie duck robot could help wildlife researchers observe flighty waterfowl better.

“The natural shape and feather structure of a real duck reduces water resistance, allowing smoother and more efficient movement through the water,” Hassanalian told The Jerusalem Post. “The waterproof properties of the duck’s feathers, combined with their natural buoyancy, help maintain stability and prevent drag, which is challenging to replicate with artificial materials.”

All the birds used by Hassanalian’s research team were already dead and preserved by professional taxidermists. While Hassanlaina’s team has spent countless hours perfecting the avian-esque movements of their dead bird drones and robots, they’re still not sure know how wild birds will react to them. The researchers have only tested the machines in controlled environments on New Mexico Tech’s campus. Now, however, they are seeking permission from agencies to test-drive the drones among real wild birds in their natural environments. Drone operation is regulated by the FAA, and state and federal agencies wildlife agencies usually prohibit drones in many natural areas, and usually forbid intentionally or inadvertently harassing wildlife with them.

“We know there’s a challenge that they might be attacked by other birds,” Hassanalian told USA Today. “But I mean, that’s a part of nature.”

Zombie Ducks as Decoys?

Although modern top-end decoys are remarkably realistic, birds are savvy creatures with keen eyes. They can be super wary of a decoy spread, especially when they’ve been hunted before. Subtle visual inconsistencies and unnatural behavior (like lack of movement) can tip off shy ducks and geese, sending them flapping into the distance before they make it into shooting range.

Using live birds to lure in unsuspecting ducks and geese was once a common hunting practice across the U.S. Waterfowlers treated their live decoys much like modern duck hunters treat their bird dogs, considering them valued and respected partners in the hunt. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 was the beginning of the end for live decoys, and the practice was banned entirely by 1935.

Using live tethered ducks as decoys was once a common hunting practice. Internet Archive Book Images

After 1935, duck and goose hunters were limited to fake decoys. But because pressured waterfowl aren’t easy to fool, hunters have been trying to perfect the art of decoy deception to swing the odds in their favor. Modern decoys look more like live birds than ever. High-end options feature intense realism, including flocked finishes and incredible body detail.

Some hunters use “stuffers” to help fool discerning ducks and geese. Stuffers are made from actual birds. They have the characteristic look of real feathers because they are actually made from real feathers. Many seasoned waterfowlers swear stuffers make the ultimate decoys, including Bill Saunders, a competition goose caller and waterfowl hunting guide from southeast Washington.

“Even the best flocked decoy can’t match a goose’s natural color and sheen in any light condition,” Sanders told Ducks Unlimited. “That’s what makes stuffers so lethal. Frankly, they don’t have to be perfect taxidermy specimens because it’s the sheen and coloration the geese key in on.”

In other words, the more realistic your decoys, the more likely they are to attract ducks. But what if hunters could take the concept of stuffers one step further and pair the shimmer and iridescence of natural feathers with a robot that mimics the way a live duck moves? Flying taxidermy drones are almost certainly out of the question, but it’s not a far stretch to imagine a paddling zombie mallard as the next-gen motion decoy. Hunters already use battery-operated ripplers, bubblers, and spinning wing decoys to help them finish more birds. If Hassanalian’s aspirations to monitor wildlife don’t quite work out, he might consider bringing his high-tech mallards to another market.