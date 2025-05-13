Idaho Hunter Self-Reports Bear Identification Error After Mistaking a Black Bear for a Grizzly

A hunter in Bonner County, Idaho, mistakenly shot and killed a grizzly bear, which they mistook for a black bear while legally hunting on Friday, according to a statement by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The incident occurred in the Idaho Panhandle’s Priest Lake drainage. Upon correctly identifying the bear as a grizzly at the scene, the hunter reported the error via IDFG’s Citizens Against Poaching hotline. IDFG said the hunter is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, which is standard procedure in this situation.

Black bears are common across Idaho, with as many as 30,000 roaming the state. Grizzlies are much less common, with up to 100 living in northern Idaho, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The hunter’s mistake is also example of the importance of accurate bear identification in the field, particularly in areas where black bear and grizzly habitats overlap, such as Idaho’s Panhandle, the Upper Snake Region, and areas surrounding Yellowstone National Park.

Grizzly bears are protected as threatened under federal and state laws, and hunters are responsible for correctly identifying their targets before they pull the trigger. A new law that took effect on Jan. 1 requires hunters pursuing Idaho black bears to pass a bear identification test. Beyond the mandatory test, hunters are also encouraged to regularly review basic bear ID to avoid cases of mistaken identity.

Because North American bears in various life stages vary widely in size and color, neither is a dependable method for accurately identifying species. For instance, black bears can sometimes take on a color phase that makes them appear blonder — a coat similar to many grizzlies. Instead, hunters should use a combination of physical traits, including ear shape, facial profile, and body structure.

Key Differences Between Grizzly and Black Bears

Shoulder Hump: Grizzlies have well-developed shoulder muscles they use for digging and foraging. These strong muscles create a prominent shoulder hump that black bears lack.

Facial Features: When turned to the side, grizzlies appear to have a dished area between the eyes and the snout. In contrast, black bears have long, straight profiles. When viewed from the front, a grizzly’s face is broad while a black bear’s is narrower.