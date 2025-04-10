A Georgia Collector Was Fined $900K for the Largest Taxidermy Bird Collection Ever Seized

Two men were sentenced by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday for their role in trafficking hundreds of federally protected migratory birds, eggs, and endangered species. It was the conclusion to a years-long case revolving around a collection of 1,401 taxidermy bird mounts and 2,594 eggs, many of which were illegally obtained and imported.

The USFWS National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab says it’s the largest seizure of bird mounts in its 37-year history, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Justice Department Wednesday. It’s not immediately clear what will become of the taxidermy.

The owner of that forfeited collection, Dr. John Waldrop of Cataula, Georgia, imported birds and eggs without the required declarations and permits between 2016 and 2020. After USFWS inspectors at JFK International Airport and other ports of entry intercepted several shipments, Waldrop recruited the caretaker of his Georgia farm, Toney Jones, to receive shipments of birds and disguise payments for them using PayPal.

Waldrop’s egg collection. Photo by USFWS, via Department of Justice

The sentencing memorandum, filed in U.S. District Court on April 2 and reviewed by OL, summarizes a massive trafficking network primarily coordinate by Waldrop, who worked with wildlife importers to obtain species from all over the world. That included a Missouri importer and a Pennsylvania importer who sourced birds from Europe. Waldrop also developed contacts in Africa, South America, and Asia where he would buy existing birds that were for sale, but also place special requests.

“For example, he inquired whether a South American supplier could obtain an endangered quetzal bird for him and offered to fund an Icelandic egg poacher’s trip,” reads the memorandum.

An African fish eagle, which is listed in CITES Appendix II. The yellow check mark was Waldrop specifying which specimen he wanted preserved for his collection. Photo by USFWS, via Department of Justice

Waldrop was often interested in recently killed animals and would review images of dead birds and select those he wanted to mount. According to court documents, his collection included four eagles, which are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, as well as 179 bird and 193 egg species listed in the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. While there’s no evidence Waldrop killed the birds himself, officials note that “by purchasing them, he created the demand that fueled poaching and wildlife trafficking. He also exacerbated pressure on species by targeting animals in their prime that are needed to reproduce and maintain their habitat.”

Dead Beaudouin’s snake eagles, which are covered by CITES. Waldrop asked if the animal was “fresh” placed a yellow check mark on the bird he wanted mounted. Photo by USFWS, via Department of Justice

“Some of the trophies and eggs in Waldrop’s possession represent the rarest and most persecuted bird species on Earth especially among raptors, shorebirds, and parrots. Many of these species are of significant conservation concern and, among the parrots, have exceptionally small ranges. The most remarkable species in his possession is an egg of the Eskimo Curlew (Numenius borealis). This species is considered critically endangered but has not been seen since 1964 indicating that it is likely extinct,” reads the memorandum. “For critically endangered species even the loss of one individual to the wildlife trade can be detrimental to the long-term population health or survivorship of the species, as higher population numbers increase the chance of maintaining genetic diversity which could aid in a species surviving a natural disaster or novel disease.”

A chart showing how many of each species type was discovered in Waldrop’s collection. Illustration by USFWS, via Department of Justice

While some of Waldrop’s taxidermy had permits, the vast majority didn’t have documentation about their origin, which is required for imports. None of the imports monitored by officials from 2016 to 2020 complied with federal law. Waldrop “and his enlisted co-conspirators intentionally avoided permit and declaration requirements,” said acting assistant attorney general Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

While Waldrop favored raptors — more than half of the collection included hawks, eagles, vultures, falcons, and owls — investigators also noted dozens of duck mounts in the collection. His taxidermy even included the odd woodpecker, parrot, and penguin. Officials also seized more than 750 songbird eggs. All told, 212 bird and 32 egg species in his collection are listed under CITES, or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

“This included incredibly rare specimens like three eggs of the Nordmann’s Greenshank, an Asian shorebird with only 900 to 1,600 remaining birds in the wild,” reads the Justice Department statement. “No North American museum has any Nordmann Greenshank eggs in their collection.”

A Roseate spoonbill (listed in the Migratory Bird Treaty) and an African fish eagle (CITES Appendix II). Photo by USFWS, via Department of Justice

Waldrop pled guilty in August to conspiracy to smuggle wildlife and ESA violations, while Jones pled guilty to an ESA charge. Waldrop was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay a $900,000 fine — one of the heftiest ever for a case involving Endangered Species Act violations. Jones was sentenced to six months of probation.

Read Next: Oregon’s 7-Hour Fishing Season Ends with 2,500 Pounds of Illegally-Caught Smelt Seized by Police

“The scale of this investigation underscores the critical importance of protecting our natural resources,” assistant director Douglas Ault of the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement said in a statement. “Waldrop’s collection included thousands of bird specimens and eggs, many of which are among the rarest in the world … We will remain vigilant and will continue to hold accountable those who exploit our shared natural resources for personal gain.”