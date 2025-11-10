Outdoor Life Podcast: Is Ryan Callaghan the Optimist Our Public Lands Need?

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As we reported late last month, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has named Ryan ‘Cal’ Callaghan of MeatEater as its next president and CEO. The announcement comes after BHA’s former CEO stepped down this summer, and at a time when public lands are vulnerable to sale, development, and eroding protections. To understand how Callaghan is approaching his leadership of the public-lands advocacy group, our hunting and conservation editor Andrew McKean interviewed him in the most recent episode of the Outdoor Life Podcast.

While Callaghan recognizes that hunters and anglers have plenty at stake when it comes to conserving public lands and wildlife, he’s also hoping to rally BHA members.

“I really do feel like we’re on the edge of a big win here. Because we just saw what can happen when people put the B.S. aside,” Callaghan says, referencing the way the public-lands community rallied to shut down Sen. Mike Lee’s land sale bill earlier this year.

One of the keys to keeping BHA members motivated, says Callaghan, is leveraging content to turn abstract political debates into tangible “backyard issues” that help rally hunters and anglers to contact politicians, spread the word, and fight for public lands.

To hear more about Callaghan’s plans for BHA, tune into the podcast episode on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.