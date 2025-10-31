Ryan ‘Cal’ Callaghan Named the New CEO of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers has named Ryan ‘Cal’ Callaghan as the new president and chief executive officer of the public-lands advocacy organization. The announcement comes after BHA’s former CEO stepped down this summer, and at a time when public lands are vulnerable to sale, development, and eroding protections.

Callaghan is the former chair of BHA’s North American Board and the current vice president of conservation at MeatEater, where he plans to continue hosting his weekly podcast and appearing on video for the brand, among other duties.

“I’m committed to building on the momentum of the incredible BHA community as a nonpartisan voice leading the charge for conservation,” Callaghan said in a statement. “Our community is strongest when we rise above division and stand united, for public lands and waters that define us. Together, I know we can secure lasting wins for wildlife, habitat, and access.”

Under Callaghan’s leadership, which begins Jan. 1, he plans to rally BHA’s 40,000-plus members, expand the organization’s reach, and strengthen “partnerships across the political spectrum that drive real conservation results.”

BHA has been critical to defending public lands over the years, most recently rallying its members to oppose the sale of federal lands proposed by Sen. Mike Lee in June. The organization has also been in a state of flux. BHA has been operating without an official leader since July, when former CEO Patrick Berry stepped down after just a year and a half with the organization. Berry was tasked with shoring up BHA’s structural health after a decade of rapid growth under previous CEO Land Tawney.

Under Tawney’s leadership, BHA was aggressive and unfiltered in its defense of public lands. This approach ran counter to the careful messaging typical of NGOs in the conservation space. This brought some controversy within the hunting community and even led to false accusations of “green decoys” heading up BHA. But still the organization grew rapidly, which eventually led to dissonance between the many state chapters and its national leadership once Tawney had departed.

Callaghan, unlike virtually every other President or CEO of a major national conservation group, is already a popular personality. He’s been a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, created content with Cam Hanes, and, of course, is a staple of the MeatEater universe and all of its related products. He has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram, which is significantly more than BHA’s.

“Cal has been a foundational member of the MeatEater team since the beginning,” MeatEater founder Steven Rinella said in a statement. “He’s been a moral compass, a true conservationist who is unwavering in his principles as a public lands advocate. When he came to me with the news that he intended to take on this role, I was proud of him and happy for BHA. BHA will benefit from the leadership of such a genuine, authentic defender of our lifestyle.”

Undoubtedly, many longtime members will be watching closely to see if Callaghan’s leadership will steer the organization toward the BHA of a decade ago, or blaze his own trail.