We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Spring camping is on the horizon. We found the best Amazon deals on tents and hiking boots to upgrade last season’s camping essentials for less. Arguably two of the most important gear purchases for spring are camping tents and hiking boots. Stay comfortable and dry in the rainy season with the best deals available today.

Tents

Coleman

Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent is 46 percent off at $100.80

Clostnature 1-Person Tent for Backpacking is 48 percent off at $67.99

UNP Tents 6 Person Waterproof Windproof is 25 percent off at $127.41

Boots

Keen

KEEN Men’s Targhee 2 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots is 50 percent off at $82.27

Carhartt Men’s Outdoor Hike Wp 6″ Soft Toe Hiker Boot is 30 percent off at $132.30

Columbia Women’s Trailstorm Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoe is 46 percent off at $59.53

KEEN Men’s Hiking Snow Boot is 38 percent off at $117.00