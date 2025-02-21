We Found Killer Deals on Crappie Rods, Reels, Baits, and More

Share







In the south Crappie are already pushed up shallow and other parts of the country aren’t far behind. That means it’s time to tie on a jig and head to your favorite brush pile. If you need a new rod, reel, or electronics for this spring, Bass Pro is having a great sale. There are also big discounts on baits so you can stock up on the plastics, jig heads, and hair jigs you need. Here are some highlights:

Crappie Magnet baits, jig heads, and kits are on sale for up to 23% off.

B’n’M Crappie Rods are on sale for 20% off.

Bass Pro Shops crappie rods, baits, combos, and line are on sale for deep discounts.

Save hundreds on fish finders, transducers, and accessories.

Get the gear you need to catch slabs this spring. Photo by Chad Morgenthaler

Rods

There are several B’n’M rods on sale including specialty rods for trolling and dock shooting. But if you’re looking for a do-it-all rod for spring fishing you can’t go wrong with the 8-foot Diamond Series Crappie Jig Pole. It’s a rod that’s perfect for casting a jig and detecting subtle bites as a crappie feed up on your bait. You can also use it for fishing a jig and float, which is one of my favorite spring tactics. During the crappie madness sale you can get it for only $51.

Another great do-everything rod is the Bass Pro Shops Micro Lite Graphite Spinning Rod. In the 7-foot light or ultra light, it would be a fantastic rod for throwing crappie jigs to laydowns and brush piles as they move into the shallows to spawn.

Reels

Crappie aren’t going to scream drag, but a quality reel will save you a lot of headaches on the water. The Lew’s Custom Speed Spin Spinning Reel is usually $110, but it’s now on sale for $70.

See all the spinning reels on sale here.

Baits

There are a lot of great baits on sale during Crappie Madness, but one of my favorites is the crappie magnet kit. It has everything you need to catch crappie in spring and the baits are very simple to use. You pretty much just cast them out and let them sit under the float. If you have a little ripple on the water the bait will naturally jig itself or you can impart some action. I find it works best if I do nothing and keep my eyes glued to the float for any sudden changes.

Get a Crappie Magnet 96-Piece Jig Kit for only $11.

Strike King Mr. Crappie Spin Babys are only $3

Trout Magnet Neon and Crappie Magnet Standard color Kits are only $11.

Crappie Magnet Best of the Best Kits are on sale for $13

Strike King Mr. Crappie Slab Daddy Live Hair Jigs are on sale for $3.68

Boat Accessories

Save 60% on this Bass Pro Shops LED Accent Kit, which is now only $22.

Save $150 on the Lowrance Elite FS 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo. You can read about this fish finder in our buying guide.

Save $20 on the Millennium B-100 Marine Boat Seat.

Save $1,450 on the Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter – HDS-12 Live Amer XD AI 3-in-1.