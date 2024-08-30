Bass Pro Shops Labor Day Sales on Rods, Reels, and More

Rods and reels are on sale now, and Garmin electronics are discounted for Labor Day

By Ashley Thess

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 4:19 PM EDT

The author has one screen on his console and one on the bow.

As summer winds down, take advantage of Bass Pro Shops Labor Day sales on fly fishing gear, spinning reels, fish finders, and GPS watches. Kit out the whole family with beginner friendly fly fishing outfits. Find our field-reviews and favorite deals of the Bass Pro Shops Labor Day Sale 2024 below.

Save $100 White River Fly Shop Prestige Complete Fly Outfit

White River fly fishing gear is on sale.

White River Fly Shop

Get all of the fly fishing gear you need for under $100 this Labor Day weekend. The kit comes with a Prestige fly rod, Prestige fly reel
pre-loaded with backing, fly line, and leader, sling pack, fly box, 12 assorted flies, two strike indicators, 2-inch nippers, 5-inch forceps, 1-inch clip-on retractor with an 18-inch cord, and rod tube.

Save $100 on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is the best GPS watch gift for hikers.
Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar

Where the Fenix Sapphire Solar really sets itself apart is with its rugged construction, improved solar charging, and powerful GPS. This model has sapphire lens material and titanium bezel material. It has a larger and more efficient solar panel than previous Garmin models. The Sapphire Solar uses multi-band GPS, which can access more than one range of frequencies from different constellations of satellites (most GPS systems use a single connection to the satellites). In other words, it utilizes more powerful GPS technology that should mean faster and more accurate navigation.

Find discounted polarized sunglasses for Bass Pro Shops Labor Day Sale 2024.

