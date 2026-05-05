Expert Tips for Making Your Own Soft-Plastic Fishing Baits

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Twenty or thirty years ago, pouring your own soft plastic lures at home was a pretty niche hobby. You could go as far as saying it was even a bit nerdy, but that’s no longer the case. Thanks to social media making it possible for us to learn whatever we want about anything we want, a craft that once required books and tapes to master can be honed via YouTube. The byproduct is that there are more people creating custom-colored Senkos and Flukes in their basements, garages, and kitchens than ever before. There’s just one problem.

There is so much information online about pouring baits that if you’re new to the game, it can be overwhelming. And just because a content creator has a lot of views, or a big following, doesn’t necessarily mean their information is legit. Nowadays, getting started in pouring is as simple as buying a kit with everything you need, but there are three major mistakes to avoid.

So for this episode of the Quick Strike Podcast, I reached out to Jake Evans, owner of Maryland-based Freedom Baits USA. He’s been pouring since he was a kid, and Evans will be the first to tell you it’s not difficult, but if you want to avoid getting discouraged or wasting materials, heed his advice.

Mix it Up (Then Mix it Again)

While a starter kit isn’t expensive, it’s more than a couple bucks. And if you stick with pouring and start buying individual materials, they’ll add up. So, it’s important to not waste what you have, and according to Evans that’s what’ll happen if you fail step one—mixing. Unfortunately, beginners get this one wrong all the time.

“Plastisol, the main ingredient, has hardener and softener in it,” he says. “And if those chemicals aren’t mixed properly, once you heat it up you’re going to wind up with baits that are too tacky. You can easily ruin the whole batch of plastic because all the additives are at the bottom of your measuring cup.”

Well mixed plastisol will have a milky color and turn clear when heated, and according to Evans, heating without proper mixing will change the entire chemical composition and there’s no bringing it back. The material is wasted. So, as Evans puts it, “When you think you’re done stirring the plastic, stir it for another five minutes.” The next hurdle is bringing the heat.

Control the Temperature

The easiest way to heat plastisol is in a microwave, though buy a cheap one just for baits—don’t use the one that cooks your Hot Pockets. While the ideal temperature for pouring into your bait mold is about 320 degrees, how you reach that number is important. Under no circumstances should you ever pull a Ron Popeil and “set it and forget it.”

“If you throw plastisol in the microwave, turn it on for five minutes, and walk away you’re gonna have a problem,” Evans says. “Every microwave is different. I have three of them in my shop right and each one cooks slightly differently. When you’re starting out, heat your plastic for just 30 seconds or a minute at a time. You’ll see it change from a milky liquid to a thicker, clear gel.”

A meat or candy thermometer is perfect for checking the temperature, which you should do often. Evans also warns that leaving plastisol in the microwave too long unattended can also have dire consequences. If you ever see black smoke, that means the chemical composition is changing. Though Evans says a tiny bit of white smoke is okay, black smoke means the material is giving off hydrogen chloride, which you don’t want to inhale.

Read Next: The Best Bass Lures: The Ultimate Guide to Every Type of Bass Bait

Hang Before Use

It’s important to hang your soft plastic baits. Photo by Joe Cermele

Let’s say you’ve nailed the mixing, heating, coloring, and pouring. Maybe you’re even thrilled with the custom swirl color combo you created. Though you might be eager to get your baits on the water, pump the brakes. According to Evans, one of the biggest mistakes that YouTube bait makers show the audience over and over is pulling cooled baits directly out of the mold and putting them in a plastic bag for the tackle box.

“Pulling fresh baits out of the mold is like opening a gift Christmas morning. I get it,” says Evans. “But if you take it out of the mold and throw it right into a plastic bag, and then right into your tackle bag, you’re going to end up with worms or Senkos that are all crinkled up and they won’t work correctly. Hanging your baits vertically after taking them out of the mold is super important.”

When you remove baits from a mold, they’ll still be pliable. They’ll also be connected by a strip of cooled soft plastic that you can easily use to push pin them to a dowel or piece of cardboard or anything that will allow you to hang them up. Hanging keeps them straight and allows air to flow evenly on all sides. Let them hang for at least a few hours, and they’ll be ready to be your new secret weapons at the local pond.