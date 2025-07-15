The Unofficial Guide to the Best (and Worst) Yeti Products

Sign up for The Gear Shakedown Hands-on gear tests for hardcore adventurers. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

OL has reviewed a lot of Yeti products over the years. Some of it is amazing. And some of it is so middle of the road, and so expensive, we can’t in good conscience recommend it. So if you’re wondering which Yeti products are true buy-it-for-life investments and which are more like burning money for a pretty logo, here is our unofficial ranking of Yeti products, from best to worst.

Yeti Gear That We Absolutely Recommend

I always have people sit in this chair before I tell them the price tag. It’s for two reasons, really. The first is that it is a ridiculously comfortable, supportive chair that folds up easily and compactly for transport. The mesh is surprisingly durable and the build is first rate. People are always really pleased sitting in this chair. No notes Yeti, 10/10.

The other reason to have them sit first is that otherwise they would fall over when I told them it costs $300. For one camping chair.

But if you’re thinking about dropping $400 on a Yeti cooler, I actually think this is the better value. There are loads of amazing coolers out there, but this is the only truly great camping chair.

Staff writer Tyler Freel reported that he has two of these that he uses for basically everything. “They’re great for car and boat camping for both gear and non-refrigerated food,” he told me. “I also use one for my ammo and range shooting gear on almost a daily basis.” Gear editor Scott Einsmann reports similar enthusiasm in the fishing community. “I’ve been on a lot of skiffs and bass boats where the guide swore by their Yeti Gobox. They’re ideal for organizing lures, fly boxes, tools, and your Coast Guard kit.” Do you need a fancy indestructible box? Not really. Could you use the cardboard box your last Amazon purchase came in? Of course. But we don’t think you’ll be sorry you spent your money on this one.

The outdoor gear world had a lot of mixed feelings when Yeti swallowed up Mystery Ranch early last year. And people were downright aghast when rumors began to switch that they were going to discontinue the name. After all, Mystery Ranch is the heir to Dana Designs, one of the most fabled of all backpack brands. But now that we’re seeing a bit more of what Yeti is doing with their newfound backpack technical prowess, it’s starting to make sense. Audience development manager Derek Horner says the Ranchero is the best backpack he’s ever owned, and he is especially impressed by all the compartments and pockets that keep him organized while traveling.

I didn’t think much of this blanket when I first got it in the mail from Yeti. It’s not a blanket to throw over your sleeping bag on extra cold nights, or sit around the campfire with. It’s really a picnic blanket. One side is waterproof and hyper durable, the other is a soft, stain-resistant, dirt-resistant fabric.

No matter how packed my car is, I always find room for the Yeti Lowlands before heading out on a camping trip. I put it next to the door of our tent. I use it for stretching and yoga after hiking. I plop the kids’ toys on it when the ground is damp. It’s an impromptu naptime spot for dogs. I don’t do anything to take care of it besides making sure it’s dry before packing it away for the season and it still looks great. The Yeti Lowlands is an extra when it comes to camping, but it’s a great extra.

While the Yeti Roadie 48 is not the best cooler in any one category, it somehow hits the sweet spot of insulation, actual capacity, ease of use, and maneuverability. For me, the lynchpin is also that it fits easily in the backseat of both of my cars, which is clutch when you’re trying to pack a whole bunch of extra gear for testing. I’ve tested over 20 coolers and this is the one I use on a regular basis.

Associate editor Ashley Thess and I are usually on the same page about gear. But when it comes to the Yeti Hopper Backpack Cooler, we are on opposite ends of the spectrum. I say it has best-in-class insulation, a magnetic closure mechanism that works no matter how lazy your friends get, and, as backpack coolers go, a reasonably comfortable carry. Thess thinks the magnetic closure is too narrow and stiff, while the inside fits like two beers, which is not enough for a day on the water with her Salt Lake City-based crew.

Yeti Gear That We Do Not Recommend

The Yeti Tundra is the iconic Yeti product so I was surprised to find in my testing of the best coolers that it had worse insulation than the $100 Igloo Trailmate. And that there were other coolers, like the $400 Titan Pro that nailed the details like latches and ports better than the Yeti. Don’t get me wrong, this is a really good cooler, but it’s an evolving field and Yeti just isn’t blowing the competition out of the water anymore.

Buy This Instead

I love cast iron. I use it while camping on one of the best camping stoves. I use it at home on my induction stove. There are usually two parked on my burners at all times. Most of my cast iron pans are Lodge brand, which are around $30. The Yeti equivalent is $200. That price differential is up there with the camping chairs, except in this case the value isn’t there. The Yeti cast iron is a little lighter. It also has a smoother patina than the rough-cast Lodge. But it’s not on the level of the old-school cast irons that are like touching silk. Skip the cast iron and save your money for something better.

Buy This Instead

Once every corporate gift giving program aspired to the Patagonia down sweater. Now, it’s Yeti insulated drinkware. There are a half dozen of these floating around my home. At this point, I think they might be breeding in the cabinets. And look, they are totally fine: If your job gifts you one, hold onto that sucker. But if you are buying one for yourself, you could do better. The lightest is this beauty from Snow Peak. Camelbak has the best insulation. There just isn’t anything special here but the logo.

Buy This Instead

Yeti didn’t invent the overpriced vehicle for hydration (looking at you, Stanley), but boy oh boy are they participating. Staff writer Alice Jones Webb owns the Yeti Water Bottle and confirms that it is, in fact, just a water bottle. The most noticeable part of it turns out to be the logo. Save your pennies and grab a Nalgene instead.

Buy This Instead

If anyone on the Outdoor Life staff needs to stay hydrated, it’s desert-rat Thess. But there is no world where she needs her water bottle to function as a cross-body purse. She reports that she has never once seen them on the trails.

Yeti as a brand says something about who you are in the world of outdoor gear. You care about quality. You care about longevity. You do this enough to make that pricey cooler purchase worth it. But a Yeti-branded T-shirt? Not only is it twice as expensive as it should be, but it’s made of cotton. A self-respecting outdoorsman would never.

Buy This Instead