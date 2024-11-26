Black Friday Yeti Cooler Deals (Plus Other Brands We Love)

By Laura Lancaster

Posted 11 Hours Ago

I’ve tested dozens and dozens of coolers over the years, and there’s no doubt that Yeti makes some of the best of the best. But, that doesn’t mean they are always the best value. Yeti coolers are pricey pricey. That’s why Black Friday Yeti cooler deals are the best time to pick one up, as these discounts won’t be back for months. I’ve also included a few other deals on coolers from RovR and Shasta that, from my testing, have proved just as good as Yeti.

Black Friday Yeti Cooler Deals

I test a lot of coolers, but the one that comes camping with me, every time, is the Yeti Roadie. It fits great in my 4runner, holds ice like a champ, is easy to use, and it looks great.

The RovR RollR series has seriously impressed for its wheels (better than Yeti’s) and ice retention (just as good). The only catch is that the interior space to packed size is not quite as good. They are 20% off now, which is a great backup to other Black Friday Yeti cooler deals.

Backpack Cooler Deals This Black Friday

The Yeti Hopper Backpack has got all the details right: Great ice retention. Comfortable straps. But it’s pretty pricey, so this sale really caught my eye. I’m also putting a shout-out here to the excellent Monti Shasta. This one retains ice reasonably well and packs down to almost nothing, which makes it great for travel or anyone with a small space.

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

