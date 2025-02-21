Best Bluetooth Hearing Protection of 2025

Share







We’ve come a long way from disposable foam earplugs and, in 2025, the best bluetooth hearing protection is more than just a convenience at the range. Whether you prefer over-ear muffs, in-ear buds, or you want to double up, there are great bluetooth options for you. This ear pro will not only protect your hearing, but allow you to listen to music or podcasts, or field incoming calls while protecting your hearing at the same time. We’ve been on the range testing the best bluetooth hearing protection out there to help you make an informed decision about which is right for you.

Our Favorites:

More In-Ear Options:

More Over-Ear Options:

Things to Consider When Shopping for Bluetooth Hearing Protection

There are several key things you should pay attention to when selecting a new set of bluetooth hearing protection.

Fit

Brass tacks, the most important thing for hearing protection to be functional is a good fit. Sometimes you must try them out yourself to know for sure, but there are some factors that can narrow your choices. If you wear hats that don’t work well with over-ear muffs, in-ear might be a better choice. If you shoot indoors or around muzzle brakes, look for sets that you can double up with. Some in-ear sets work well with muffs, others don’t. Pick something that is likely to fit well and be comfortable — you’re more likely to use it.

Function

Decide what level of functionality you want from your bluetooth hearing protection. If you need a new, or first, set of ear buds for everyday use, in-ear bluetooth hearing protection is excellent for pulling double duty. Generally, over-ear muffs are better for dedicated shooting applications. If thick ear muffs disrupt your cheek weld on rifle or shotgun stocks, consider thinner ones or going with in-ear options.

Cost

Your budget is an important part of the equation, and the most expensive ear pro won’t always suit your needs the best. Look for a balance of features, potential fit, and cost.

How We Chose The Best Bluetooth Hearing Protection

We tested each of the ear pro units in this story for fit, user-friendliness, function, and perceived sound suppression. Each set has a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR), but the actual sound you are exposed to depends on the fit and the environment the ear pro is subjected to. We used each set while shooting indoors and outdoors, with handguns and rifles. We tested them both with suppressed shooting and unsuppressed shooting, and used them when shooting in close proximity to muzzle brakes.

Best Bluetooth Hearing Protection Reviews and Recommendations:

Best Overall: Peltor Sport Tactical 500

Tyler Freel See It Pros Excellent fit and sound suppression

Large, intuitive control buttons

Rechargeable battery

Low wind noise Cons Ear cups are bulky

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 26 Decibels

Batteries: Rechargeable, USB mini

Large bluetooth and volume control buttons

Protected speakers not too noisy in the wind

Wide headband with cutout for ball cap top button

Textured ear cups

Price: $139

Peltor has been a leader in electronic hearing protection for many years, so it only makes sense that they’ve got a stellar bluetooth version too. I remember getting my first set of Peltors over 20 years ago. The fully modern Tactical 500 bluetooth hearing protection is an excellent choice for any shooting or loud noise application.

This set of ear muffs has heavy-duty ear cups with textured padding that provide a fantastic seal. On top, they have a wide rubber head band that has cutouts — including one to allow it to sit comfortably on top of a ball cap without pressing the button into your skull. These have the most secure seal of any bluetooth hearing protection I tested, but I’d love to put a set of gel cups on them to improve comfort even more. As is, they are comfortable to wear for long range sessions, but aftermarket gel cups would make them even better.

The Tactical 500 ear muffs are rechargeable via a USB micro port on the bottom of the right side, next to an audio jack that can be used with a radio. The bluetooth and volume control buttons are on the right side also. They are oversized, which makes operation easy and intuitive, even with gloves. Bluetooth pairing is as simple as pressing a button and bluetooth and ambient audio volume can be adjusted independently. I like that the power button is small and somewhat sunken into the rear of the right side, protecting it from accidental power on/off. The microphones are similarly sunken and well-protected. Combined with their foam covers, the design really cuts down on wind static.

Shooting Editor John B. Snow sporting Peltor Sport Tactical 500s at SHOT Show range day. Alex Robinson

Best In-Ear: Axil XCOR Pro

Tyler Freel See It Pros Secure, low-profile fit

Can be used independently with two devices

User-friendly controls

Foam and rubber ear tips Cons Expensive

Foam ear tips rebound quickly

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 23 Decibels

Batteries: Recharges in case, USB-C

Function controls on left and right bud

Hard-sized carrying case for charging case, cord, and extra tips

Can be used for calls, and individual earbuds can be paired to different phones

Price: $199

Some of the best in-ear electronic hearing protection that you can get is the XCOR Pro from Axil. This set of in-ear buds is similar to Air Pods, but provides excellent sound protection and a low-profile fit. XCOR Pro earbuds come with a rechargeable flip top magnetic carry case that pulls the buds firmly down onto the charging leads when you drop them in. The case is rechargeable via an included USB-C cord and provides approximately three full charges to the earbuds. They should last between 5 and 13 hours depending on mode. You also get a hard-sided zippered carry case that keeps everything together and contains extra rubber and foam ear tips to tailor the unit to your ear holes.

The XCOR Pro needs to be fit correctly but, when they are, they have a very low profile that allows most muffs to be worn comfortably over the top. Unlike your average AirPod-style of earbud which has a stem that points forward, the bulkier part of the Axil XCOR points backward, nestling into the bowl of the Concha. This is very valuable if you’re shooting indoors or around muzzle brakes.

The XCOR Pro buds have good sound and can be used with the rubber ear tips for general use, just remember that they offer less protection. The foam tips are to be used for shooting and work well — but the foam is pretty springy and rebounds too quickly. That means that after you squeeze them down — as you would with any standard set of foam earplugs — they bounce back to their original size before you can get them fully in your ear.

When fit correctly, the XCOR Pro buds are comfortable to wear for hours. In fact, I left them in for nearly a whole day once and never found them irritating or annoying.

There are some great bluetooth hearing protection ear buds out there, but when you look at sound quality, fit, user-friendliness, and compatibility with over-ear hearing protection, it’s hard to argue that they aren’t the best.

The Axil XCOR Pro buds store nearly in their compact charging case. Tyler Freel

Best Value: Shellshock Exo Pro

Tyler Freel See It Pros Affordable

Easy pairing

Wide size adjustment range

Independent ambient and bluetooth volume control Cons Wind causes lots of microphone noise

Not as durable as some high-end ear pro

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 21 Decibels

Batteries: two AAA batteries

Independent ambient sound and bluetooth volume knobs

Bluetooth activation and pairing button

Wide headband with good adjustment range

Gel ear cups

Price: $100

The Exo Pro from Shellshock is a good example of quality bluetooth hearing protection that’s still affordable. These over-ear muffs run on two AA batteries that are easily replaceable via a removable cover on the right side. The lower half of the ear muff is slimmed down to reduce interference with rifle butt stocks, and the gel cups help facilitate a comfortable fit — though these gel cups do feel a bit more rigid than on high-end ear pro. The controls are simple and intuitive. These ear muffs have a rolling power/volume switch to turn on, and a smaller knurled knob that controls bluetooth device volume independently. To pair or activate bluetooth mode, just press the small round button above the rolling switches. It couldn’t be easier.

I appreciate that there is a lot of adjustment range in the wire connections to the headband — something that is helpful when wearing a beanie or other hats. Sound dampening is good and, like other electronic hearing protection, speakers cut out to mitigate loud impulse noises. One downside is that while the microphones, which are embedded in the ear cups and exposed through a small grate, are well protected, the design causes a lot of noise and feedback when wind whips across the plastic. These are a good buy for a hundred bucks but, based on design and component quality, I would expect some things like the battery cover to not last as long as on premium sets.

Tyler Freel See It Pros Compact and versatile

Rechargeable carrying case

Sound suppression or normal earbud function

Multiple sizes of foam or rubber adapters Cons Can be finicky about charging

Don’t allow doubling up with ear muffs

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 26 Decibels

Batteries: Rechargeable via carrying case, USB-C

Power, volume, and mode controls

Includes foam ear plug adapters and regular rubber earbud tips

Can be used for calling with smartphone

Price: $144

In-ear bluetooth hearing protection can be great to use because it’s less obtrusive and more convenient if you’re wearing a big hat or stocking cap. It’s even better when you can get good-sounding earbuds that work well for everyday use, but offer good ear protection on the range. There are several models of earbud-style electronic plugs on the market, but the Walker’s Disruptors are among the best. They feature a small body, which accepts both foam earplug-style tips and the included normal earbud-style rubber tips. Each side has a stem that acts as a control surface to turn on, adjust volume, answer calls, and change modes. Like AirPod-style ear buds, the stems on these point down and forward when installed.

The Disruptors can operate in mute mode or allow passthrough of ambient noise for better situational awareness. These earbuds cut out impulse noise and do a good job of taming down gunshots. For me, they are great for suppressed shooting and ok for outdoor handgun and rifle applications, but I need a little bit better protection for shooting with brakes or indoor shooting. The only trouble I had with the Disruptors is that they were finicky about charging. If I don’t carefully ensure they are charging when I put them in the case, one side will sometimes have a low battery next time I use them.

Walker’s Disruptors have a compact carry case and come with both foam and rubber ear tips. Tyler Freel

Tyler Freel See It Pros Compact and light

Large control surface

Reliable charging in carry case

Fits nicely in concha of ear Cons Foam tips rebound too quickly

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 25 Decibels

Batteries: Rechargeable via carrying case, USB-C

Power, volume, and track controls

Includes foam ear plug adapters

Can be used for calling with smartphone

Price: $180

The Caliber BT is another great option for shooters who want an in-ear set of bluetooth hearing protection. They come in a small hard carry case with a flip-open top and battery life indicator. The earbuds charge in their carry case and the charging prong location and magnets help ensure that they connect reliably. The case itself is charged with a USB-C cord, just like many non-shooting types of earbuds. The Caliber BT buds have a large control surface that’s easy to use, and their quick-start guide shows how to operate them — the surfaces are smooth and some functions are controlled with the left side, others on the right.

These earbuds provide good sound protection, but struggle while shooting indoors or around muzzle brakes. The only significant downside was that the foam earplug tips that the Caliber BT comes with is that they rebound too quickly. Because of this, it’s tough to get an ideal seal and the best possible sound reduction. Also, they only come with foam plug tips, where some other options come standard with rubber everyday use tips. Still, they sit nicely in the ear and I can comfortably wear some sets of over-ear muffs on top of them. Like some of the other units, these can easily do double-duty for traveling or day-to-day use.

Tyler Freel See It Pros Control button is easy to operate

Recharges in case

Case has snap-lock lid

Multiple sizes of foam ear tips Cons Sound quality isn’t great

Not the best performance for the price

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 26 Decibels

Batteries: Rechargeable via carrying case, USB-C

Auto pairing, manual mode control

Includes foam ear plug adapters and ear seals

Can be used for calling with smartphone

Price: $180

Gloryfire is a company that became a huge seller on Amazon with their simple gun cleaning kits, but now has a set of bluetooth hearing protection ear buds. Like most other sets, these come in a small charging case that uses a USB-C cord, and this one has a snap-lock lid — most others are magnetic. They have a control button on each bud that can toggle through mute and ambient sound modes. They come with different sizes of foam plug eartips and also rubber ear seals.

The sound quality is ok, but not the best. In fact, they come with a poorly-translated card to notify you that a hissing sound is normal for all of the best quality earbuds — it’s not. Also, I’m not sure about the NRR rating. These are ok for suppressed shooting, but I fired one shot with an unsuppressed rifle and trudged back to my truck to grab a different set. I think they are a bit overpriced compared to similar competitors in the market.

Tyler Freel See It Pros Slim earcups

Easy pairing and mode toggling

Comfortable gel cups

Bluetooth modes can mute or allow ambient noise Cons Control buttons could be more intuitive

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 23 Decibels

Batteries: Mini-USB rechargeable

Power, volume, and mode buttons

Bluetooth activation and pairing button

Leather-like padded head band

Gel ear cups

Price: $159

The Intrepid BT from Warbird is a slim-fitting set of over-ear bluetooth hearing protection with an on-board battery that’s recharged via a USB mini jack. It has a solid cushioned headband with a leather-like texture, and an audio jack for linking up radio comms. The Intrepid has good sound and the speakers provide pretty good spatial awareness — though like similar microphone designs, they do create some feedback in the wind.

The controls on the Warbird ear pro are pretty simple, but the buttons are a bit small and everything could be a little bit more intuitive. Still, pairing with a phone is pretty simple, and once you’re used to the configuration, operation isn’t difficult. A nice feature is that you can switch between modes that mute or allow ambient sounds while connected to bluetooth, or turn bluetooth off entirely. The Intrepid BT fit really well and their gel cups provide a better seal when wearing glasses than more rigid ear cup designs. Nothing about their build feels cheap or fragile and shooters who need really low-profile muffs will really like them.

Tyler Freel See It Pros Rechargeable

Split headband

User-friendly controls

Compatible with radio comms Cons More wind noise than some other models

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 21 Decibels

Batteries: Rechargeable (USB-C)

Four control buttons

Audio jack and USB pair with Walker’s Walkie-Talkie attachment

Split headband with texture pads

Gel ear cups

Price: $144

Walker’s Firemax are some of the best bluetooth over-ear protection that you can get. These heavy-duty ear muffs have slim cups which include removable gel-cup inserts. The Gel cups help provide a good seal and excellent sound suppression. Even better, they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The Firemax has a wide, split headband which is really nice for wearing over a ball cap. The sides of the headband have rubberized textured grip pads to hold the ear cups in place firmly.

This unit has four user-friendly control buttons for power, bluetooth, mode, and volume. And the slender microphone cuts are covered with little metal screens. Wind noise isn’t bad, but it’s not as quiet as some other models. The Firemax bluetooth muffs are also made to pair with the Walker’s Firemax Walkie Talkie attachment, which clips directly onto the left ear muff and plugs right into the on-board audio jack. The radio attachment is rechargeable too, and provides you with plug-and-play communications on the range, jobside, or other noisy environment. The Firemax has a rechargeable battery that uses a USB-C cord and is great for a variety of shooting and high-noise applications.

Tyler Freel See It Pros Affordable

Easy pairing

Wide size adjustment range

Independent bluetooth and ambient sounds volume wheels Cons Wind causes lots of microphone noise

Battery cover can get knocked off easily

Key Features

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR): 21 Decibels

Batteries: two AAA batteries

Independent ambient sound and bluetooth volume knobs

Bluetooth activation and pairing button

Wide headband with good adjustment range

Price: $90

Unless you spend a ton of time shooting or working in noisy environments, you’ll want to find the best balance of performance and value in bluetooth hearing protection. The Axil Trackr Blu is an attractive option for anyone in that boat. These over-ear muffs have a comfortable headband with a wide adjustment range, tight-fitting ear cups, and easy, intuitive controls. They’ve got an on/off/volume knob, and right next to it a thin, knurled knob that independently controls bluetooth volume. It’s easy to activate, pair, and deactivate bluetooth by pushing the round button above the volume controls.

These are pretty noisy in the wind, as the wind whistles over the plastic shell grate that protects the microphones on each side. I’d also like to see a little bit more durable battery cover. That said, these are a really good value and can also hook into radio comms via their audio jack. One thing that an astute observer will notice is that these are essentially the exact same unit as the Shellshock branded hearing protection listed in this story. The only difference I can find between the two is that the Shellshock uses softer gel cups and is a little bit more expensive. I’m not sure which came first, both are good products.

Consider Doubling Up on Ear Pro

Your hearing is precious. Hearing damage is permanent, and it’s cumulative. Often a single layer of hearing protection won’t be enough to prevent damage — even if it’s not painful during exposure. Any time you’re not shooting suppressed, consider doubling up your ear pro. This works really well when using passive foam plugs or other in-ear hearing protection and a set of bluetooth over-ear muffs. The sound amplification still allows you to hear, but you are better protected. Another option is a low-profile in-ear buds that you can use underneath a set of passive or electronic over-ear muffs.

For the best protection, double up your bluetooth ear pro muffs with passive in-ear plugs. Tyler Freel

Final Thoughts

The most important thing about hearing protection is wearing it, and I’m confident that with the best bluetooth hearing protection being so convenient and functional, it will make it easier for shooters to protect their hearing. Whether you’re a casual shooter or spend a lot of time on the range, there is going to be a good option for you.