The best fishing shirt depends on your body shape, how active you are, and the conditions you’re facing, but there’s no doubt that a plain white or giveaway t-shirt no longer gets the job done. There are myriads of options out there that’ll keep you comfortable, look cool, and keep you safe. On that last prong, whether it’s preventing hypothermia or sunburn, or wicking away your sweat, a shirt is as much a tool as a garment.

I tested the best fishing shirts out on the water to see which ones performed optimally in a range of conditions and scenarios. In recent years the shirt options available to serious anglers have grown exponentially. Whether you’re an XS or a 6XL, fishing in Amazonian heat or the Arctic chill, there’s a shirt that will allow you to cast more effectively and stay comfortable all day. It might even earn you a compliment when you walk into the bar that night with a big fish story.

Best Fishing Shirt for Sun Protection: AFTCO Samurai Sun Protection Hoodie

Key Features

AFBLOCK UPF 50 sun protection

Built-in hood

Antimicrobial material

Moisture wicking

Why It Made the Cut

This shirt provides a perfect fit for a wide variety of body types and encourages anglers to cover up and wear a hood.

Pros

Wide range of colors

Quick-drying technology prevents sweat from building up

Hood cinches down comfortably

Cons

Only solid colors available

Product Description

Traditional saltwater brand AFTCO has spread their wings into other portions of the fishing universe in recent years with great success. This simple, lightweight hooded shirt explains a large part of their success. It’s so lightweight and comfortable that it never gets in the way yet prevents the sun from penetrating. Sweat in it, crumple it up in a ball, and it still looks fresh at the end of the day. Perhaps most importantly, it’s flattering to a wide range of body shapes and protects them all equally well. Anglers who want a built-in mask as well might opt for the similar AFTCO Geo Cool, which incorporates much of the same technology with added protection.

Best Fishing Shirt for Bug Protection: Simms BugStopper Hoody

Key Features

Treated with Insect Shield

Lightweight

Sleeves cut for full range of motion in arms

Why It Made the Cut

Full coverage insect repelling fabric makes this fishing shirt great, but the fact that it doesn’t get hot makes it even better.

Pros

Full coverage

Odor-wicking

Doesn’t stretch excessively when wet

Cons

Pricey

Product Description

There’s no doubt that Simms has built a shirt to provide maximum performance while keeping no-see-ums and other critters off you. There are quite a few shirts out there that offer some sort of repellent fabric or additive—and you can do it yourself to any shirt with a dose of consumer-strength permethrin – but many of those shirts leave key areas exposed. When the insects are particularly bad, you need a “belt and suspenders” approach, so a crew neck or traditional button-down just isn’t enough. This one has an athletic build with tight sleeves that prevent anything from getting inside. Even with all this coverage it’s still eminently breathable. It stretches where you need it to stretch and protects you from both the sun and bugs.

Best Lightweight Fishing Shirt for Brutal Heat: Under Armour Iso-Chill Shorebreak Long Sleeve

Key Features

UPF 50+

Articulated sleeves for unrestricted movement

Iso-Chill fabric disperses body heat

Why It Made the Cut

Athletic heritage means Under Armour knows how to keep you chilled.

Pros

Sun-protection in a fitted package

Wicks sweat and dries quickly

Built to move

Nice selection of solids and camo patterns

Cons

Not available with built-in hood and/or gaiter

Product Description

If not for the fish camo patterns, you might not be able to immediately distinguish this lineup from Under Armour’s other athletic wear, and in this case that’s a good thing. The company has made its name building sport-specific gear that allows top performers to reach their peak. If the bass bite is on, or the tuna are rampaging while you’re on the verge of heat stroke, that’s going to hamper your efforts. The fabric is light and pulls heat away from your skin, which means humid 90 degree days—or even triple digit scores—won’t keep you from landing your personal best.

Best Button-Down Fishing Shirt for Hot Weather: HUK Tide Point Long Sleeve

Key Features

Super lightweight material

Quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric

Two-way stretch

Built-in microfiber sunglass wipe

Why It Made the Cut

This classy button down feels like air and protects you from the sun.

Pros

Breathable and quick drying

Button down collar stays put

Traditional, timeless style

Cons

No hood or gaiter built in

Product Description

The Tide Point is the modern iteration of the Classic button-down fishing shirt, keeping anglers cool in a timeless style. It’s built to breathe and keep you cool without ever letting anyone see you sweat, and it even has a built-in microfiber sunglass wipe so you’ll continuously see your quarry clearly. The Tide Point is available in a number of standard solid patterns, plus gingham and plaid, which means you can wear it on the boat and then directly to dinner or possibly a casual business environment.

Best Button-Down Fishing Shirt for Cold Weather: Grundens Windchop Insulated Shirt

Key Features

Front snaps

Handwarmer pockets

Available in sizes up to 3X

Why It Made the Cut

This traditional button down looks great and offers the soul of an offshore rainsuit.

Pros

Surprisingly lightweight-yet-effective insulation

Handwarmer pockets for times when you can’t fish in gloves

Billowing chest pockets keep small items accessible

Cons

Limited color selection

Product Description

Grundens made their name building rain gear for commercial fishermen who operate in the most unforgiving environments possible, so when it came time to build a cold weather shirt, they applied that technology and came up with a winner. This insulated shirt, available in a quartet of traditional solid colors, is made to beat back the frigid air. While it’s not waterproof, it’s water- and wind-resistant. When others are heading back to the dock or shivering as they wait for a bite, the Windchop takes on all comers. If you’re not fond of the straightforward solid patterns, the company’s Kodiak Insulated Shirt provides a comparable effect in a variety of hearty plaid patterns as well.

Best Budget Fishing Shirt: Hanes Long Sleeve Cool Dri Shirt

Key Features

FreshIQ odor protection

Cool-dri technology dries quickly

UPF 50+

Why It Made the Cut

The classic undershirt brand makes the most affordable sun-protection options.

Pros

Remarkable number of features in an inexpensive package

Solid range of color options, including neons for times when enhanced visibility is needed

Durable hems and borders

Cons

No built-in neck gaiter or hood

Product Description

American t-shirt and underwear manufacturer, Hanes hit a sweet spot in the budget with this simple long sleeved crewneck shirt packed with moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, UPF 50 protection. It’s possible to buy two, three, or even four of them for the price of many other standard fishing shirts, and that would be warranted if they ever wore down—but these are made to last. Simply put, they fit and wear like a much more expensive shirt. They don’t come with a bunch of fancy features or doodads, but if you need something to cover up your torso and arms, and you want something wallet-friendly, this widely-available option should be at or near the top of the list.

Best Fishing Shirt for Big Guys: Columbia PFT Tamiami II Shirt

Key Features

Omni-Shade UPF 40

Mesh-lined back vents

Quick drying material

Available in sizes up to 6X

Why It Made the Cut

Just because you shop in the “husky” section doesn’t mean you need to give up fashion or features.

Pros

Proven design available in both short and long sleeve versions and a wide variety of colors

Antimicrobial material minimizes sweating, but also protects this shirt from bacterial growth

Wide range of flattering color options

Cons

Extra pockets and rod holder may be superfluous

Product Description

Columbia offers a wide range of both button-down and crewneck shirts for anglers up to size 6X, but let’s face it, sometimes crewnecks are less than flattering. At the same time, a button-down can be constricting, but they’ve mastered the fit. Not only does this shirt allow maximum unrestricted movement, it’s flattering for all body shapes and sizes. This one is also meant to keep you cool on the hottest days, so roll up those sleeves using the hidden tab holders and enjoy the breeze through the vented back. Bigger anglers who want a button-down but find something objectionable about the Tamiami, can look to Columbia’s Bonehead and Bahama options. There’s even a “Blood and Guts” version for those of us who tend to spill or get dirty.

Methodology

I’ve sweated my way through many of the best and priciest shirts on the market and found that not all of them are created equally. When you get wet or sweaty and stay wet or sweaty, that’s a bad sign. Similarly, a sleeve that prevents you from casting or slides up your arm every time you go to fire out your lure quickly becomes annoying. Obviously, not every shirt can be everything to every angler, but quality and fit are much more important than you might immediately think. While there are shirts not specified “for fishing” that can (and will) do the job, I prefer those designed by anglers, for anglers. It never hurts if they keep you safe, too. I tested these in freshwater and salt, while casting, trolling, and waiting for a table for four, and these are the best fishing shirts that cover those scenarios.

FAQs

Q: What is special about a fishing shirt? While a “regular” shirt can get the job done on the water, the best fishing shirts integrate special features that protect you from the elements while also recognizing the unique physical elements of the sport. Those might include articulated sleeves, a built-in neck gaiter, or a way of securing your rod while you unhook the fish of a lifetime. Q: How much does a fishing shirt cost? As fishing shirts have become more advanced, with added features like hoods and insect repellent treatments, their cost has increased, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some bargains out there. Also, a cheap shirt that falls apart may cost you more in the long run than one with a higher initial price tag that lasts you multiple fishing seasons. Q: Is it better to wear long sleeves or short sleeves? While short sleeves are acceptable in some circumstances and may seem more “free,” it’s generally better to wear long sleeves while fishing. They protect you from the sun, biting insects, and even your buddy’s flying hooks. Just make sure the cuffs are comfortable and don’t hang down over your hands or ride up while casting.

Final Thoughts

Even though a fishing shirt might seem like least important piece of gear you’ll need when hitting the water, it can be the one thing that keeps you fishing longer. And more time on the water means more opportunities for landing fish. If you haven’t given much thought to your fishing shirts, this review is a great place to start. These are the best fishing shirts for keeping you dry and protected from the sun, so you can spend more time casting for those personal bests.

