Orvis 2024 Memorial Day Sale: Save 20% on Performance Apparel

Get Orvis' top performing fishing apparel at a 20 percent discount

By Ashley Thess

Posted on May 24, 2024 9:17 AM EDT

Woman holds trout over stream.

You know Orvis manufactures some of the best fly fishing and hunting gear, so it makes sense that their performance apparel offers sun protection and smart angler-centered design choices. And it’s all 20 percent off for the Orvis 2024 Memorial Day sale. We also found some great pet accessories at a discount to get you and your water dog ready for summer.

Our Favorite Orvis 2024 Memorial Day Sale Items

Men

Jackson Quick-Dry Shorts

Orvis’ most popular pair of quick drying shorts have great stretch and come in a range of colors.

Jackson Quick-Dry Pants

Signature Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Soft and durable, this sweatshirt is a versatile layer.

Ultralight Swim Shorts

Long-Sleeved Open Air Casting Shirt

This expertly designed fishing shirt isn’t just breathable and UPF 40; it has tons of smart features like a hidden glasses cleaner in the hem and secure pockets to keep your glasses and tools from falling in the water.

DriCast Hoodie

Women

All-Around 8-inch Shorts

All-Around Ankle Pants

These cooling, UPF 50 pants are lightweight and perfect for hot days when you need to protect your legs from the sun.

Performance Linen Long-Sleeved Shirt

This linen shirt is light, soft, and dries quick. Plus, the linen and Sorona fabric blend is less prone to wrinkles.

Women’s R65 Sweater Fleece Vest

This vest is 90 to 100 percent recycled fleece depending on your chosen color way.

Women’s Sun Defense Hoodie

Dogs

Best Overall Dog Bed: Orvis Memory Foam Couch Dog Bed

This was the hands-down winner of Riley’s favorite dog bed. During testing, he had several dog beds and couches in our living room, but his nap spot of choice was the Orvis Memory Foam Couch Dog Bed. 

Best Dog Bed for Chewers: Orvis ToughChew ComfortFill-Eco Bolster Dog Bed

Orvis struck a good balance between making a bed that’s durable and comfortable. The best feature of the dog bed is the included guarantee. If your dog manages to chew it up, Orvis will give you a refund. That adds a lot of value to this bed.

Read Next: Best Dog Beds for Your Family Hunting Dog

Shotshell Dog Collar

Tough Trail Chuckwagon Dog Tote

Next time you’re scrambling to get out of the house on a pet-friendly adventure, you’ll be thrilled that your dog is already packed. The Chuckwagon dog tote includes a food bag and collapsible bowls with enough room for Fido’s favorite toys, too.

Read Next: Orvis Helios Casting Test: Is This the Most Accurate Fly Rod on the Market?

Ashley Thess Avatar

Ashley Thess

Assistant Gear Editor

Ashley Thess is the Assistant Gear Editor for Outdoor Life, where she edits and writes gear reviews. Originally from Missouri, she now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she keeps an unruly gear closet.

