At Outdoor Life, we have our hiking kits pretty dialed. Editors, writers, and contributors have tested top of the line gear, budget-friendly basics, and the newest products over thousands of miles. If you’re shopping for an avid hiker or you’re looking to upgrade your own gear, here’s our guide to the best hiking gear.

Apparel

Backpacks

Gear

How We Tested the Best Hiking Gear

While hiking across the country, OL staff and contributors have field-tested the best hiking gear from major brands and cottage companies. We’ve performed controlled tests and relied on these products to get us from point A to point B. This list compiles the best hiking gear we use all the time after thousands of miles of on trail testing.

Best Hiking Apparel: Reviews & Recommendations

See It Pros Excellent thermal regulation during vigorous activity

Very effective moisture management Cons Synthetic material gets pretty stinky

Key Features

Fabric Content: 84 percent biodegradable polyester, 8 percent Ionic (X-Static), 8 percent elastane

Weight: 8.2 ounces

Available Sizes: Men’s S-2XL; Women’s S-2XL

UPF 50

Top only

The Beyond Geo-T is by far the most effective base layer I tested. I’ve worn the Beyond Geo-T on everything from early morning starts in the alpine to trail running when the mercury was pushing 80 degrees to mushroom foraging on a steep slope with a heavy fleece layer on and have been comfortable, cool, and dry in every scenario. Its wicking capabilities and thermal regulation properties are second to none. Most of the time I don’t think about this shirt at all when I’m wearing it — some of the highest praise there is.

Here is a close up of the Beyond Hooded Geo-T knit. Laura Lancaster

There are a few factors that make the Beyond Geo-T so effective at what it does. The first is that it’s made from polyester (a naturally hydrophobic fiber) that has been treated with an additional finish to further enhance wicking. It also has a more unusual knit, called a pique knit, that looks like a honeycomb pattern. The thicker parts of the knit absorb the sweat from your body quickly, which then spreads out to the interior of the honeycomb. Here the lower density knit allows the moisture to evaporate to the outside quickly, keeping you both cool and dry. I have worn this shirt on days when I did not think I could comfortably wear a long-sleeve and been perfectly dry. It really works.

Of course when I say this base layer is excellent at shedding heat and sweat, that is a two-way street. This would not be my first choice for a standalone layer for late shoulder season or the winter months. Keep this one in your arsenal for warmer days or when you plan to stay active. I also noted that despite incorporating silver ions into the fabric — which can help to reduce stink by binding to the bacteria that produce that typical outdoors funk — this shirt got pretty stinky, and even retained some odor after washing. —Laura Lancaster

See It Pros Extremely warm

Thumbholes at the end of the sleeves

Generous hood and collar Cons Somewhat heavy

May be too warm for uphill climbs

Key Features

Sizes: Men’s and women’s XS-XXL

Weight: 16 ounces (men’s), 15 ounces (women’s)

Material: Recycled 20D nylon (shell), 700fp RDS-certified down (fill)

Two zip pockets at waist

Hooded

Getting to the summit of a hike is always a big moment: the elation, the views … and the chill. As soon as you pop above treeline, that wind can hit like an icy wall. And then there’s the sweat from the climb up that’s now bringing your core temperature down. More often than not, hikers spend less time than they’d like to at the summit, opting instead to get low again so they can warm back up.

That’s where the Big Agnes Luna and Shovelhead come in. Whereas other puffer jackets are concerned with weight or layering ability, this puffer jacket is stuffed with enough 700fp down to feel like your upper body is wrapped in a sleeping bag (and Big Agnes is well known for their quality sleeping bags). In fact, this puffer is packed with so much down that the first few times I wore it wisps would poke out of the shell — something that usually only happens with sleeping bags (don’t worry, this stopped happening pretty quickly).

With the Luna (the women’s version of this coat), I was never cold during testing, much of which took place during an unusually wet and cold spring in the Pacific Northwest. But there are a few other reasons I keep grabbing this puffer jacket. The first is a generous hood that can easily accommodate a hat or helmet underneath. I can also pull the high collar up to my nose. It’s worth noting that this extra protection did not obscure my vision at all. This Big Agnes puffer also has thumb holes at the cuffs — something I appreciated while making coffee at dawn on particularly cold spring days. —Laura Lancaster

Best Rain Jacket: Arc’teryx Beta SL

See It Pros Most waterproof jacket in my test of the best rain jackets

Most wind-resistant jacket in my test of the best rain jackets

Durable Cons Expensive

No pit zips

Key Features

Sizes: Men’s XS-XXXL, women’s XXS-XXL

Weight: 8.5 ounces

Material: 3L GORE-TEX

Pockets: Two zip pockets at the waist

Hooded

The Arc’teryx Beta LT was the most waterproof, wind-resistant jacket in our test of the best rain jackets for backpacking, and incorporated a number of features that guaranteed that not one inch of your insulation layer or base layer will get wet. The generous hood (even the puffiest of puffers will fit under this one) has cinch cords both at the back and by the chin so that you can get a secure fit, while the cuffs have velcro tabs that you can tighten when the wind picks up or loosen again when you need to cool off a bit. This was also one of the few jackets that I looked at that incorporated a noticeable drop-tail hem.

Assistant gear editor Ashley Thess tests the Arc’teryx Beta LT on a trail run near her home in Salt Lake City. Ashley Thess

There are a few downsides to the Arc’teryx Beta LT. Individuals who work up a sweat easily will likely notice the lack of pit zips (the zippers that run underneath your armpits) while UL purists will scoff at the weight — at least until they land in their first serious downpour. But the biggest one is the price, which is over a hundred dollars more than the next closest jacket I looked at and 15 times more expensive than my budget pick. —Laura Lancaster

Best Lightweight Hiking Shoe: Oboz Katabatic

See It Pros Non-waterproof and waterproof options ($20 more)

Mid-ankle option available

Breathable mesh Cons No wide options

Not a Vibram outsole

Weight

Key Features

Men’s and women’s specific models

Weight Per Shoe: 12.7 ounces (men’s), 9.8 ounces (women’s)

Available Sizes: 8-14 (men’s) and 5-12 (women’s)

Four color options

To be honest, this was my first time trying Oboz. I hear so many people rave about the brand, the quality, and the comfort, but I finally tried out the Katabatic Lows to see about the hype. What did I discover? Out-of-the-box comfort and no rub spots after over 100 miles. The unique construction of abrasion-resistant, breathable mesh with plastic rubber molds the shoe around the foot for better protection and support. “They are the only company that adds a molded hard plastic insole to their shoes for real arch support that will not quickly squish down under pack weight or a foot that habitually overpronates. It’s like getting aftermarket insoles for free in every pair,” Kelley says.

The arch support in the Oboz Katabatic offers out-of-the box comfort that lasts, even with a heavy pack. Justin La Vigne

While they don’t utilize a Vibram outsole, Oboz does have their own Trail Tread, which has an aggressive multidirectional lug pattern comparable to Vibram outsoles. I always kept my grip, even on wet, rocky, and rooted trails. Its relatively low heel-to-toe drop of 8mm gives a nice sense of stability to this shoe as well. Green bonus: They are designed in Bozeman, Montana, and Oboz will plant a tree for every pair of shoes sold. —Justin La Vigne

If a lightweight hiking shoe isn't for you, we have extensive reviews of other top trail shoes that might help you decide:

Best Sun Hat: Buff Explore Booney Hat

Ashley Thess See It Pros Adjustable fit

UPF 50

100 percent recycled Cons Less sturdy brim

Key Features

Sizes: S/M, L/XL

Weight: 2.4 ounces (S/M)

Brim Length: 3 inches

Adjustable chin strap

Buff’s Booney Hats come in a range of earthy colors, and have an adjustable fit. I like that the crown isn’t mesh — at peak sunlight hours, UV rays can pass through mesh — and it has UPF 50 to protect my scalp from the sun. The material is lightweight enough to still be breathable, with ventilation flaps covered in mesh.

The Booney Hat can be tightened with a toggle. Ashley Thess

The angle offers great coverage without obstructing my view. You can also fold this hat into itself for streamlined packing, and it returns to its original shape. The adjustable fit lets you scrunch this hat down in high winds, and the brim is so lightweight it flexes in the breeze, instead of catching like a sail. I wore this hat on an 80-foot rope swing and it stayed on while I swung out multiple times.

This hat stayed on during a rope swing, simulating high winds. Ashley Thess

This hat has everything you need for hiking, backpacking, paddling, and any other sport where you’re baking in the sun. And it’s made out of 100 percent recycled materials.

Best Winter Hat: Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Fleece Beanie

OL contributor Kate Riley wears a wool winter hat to wick moisture. See It Pros Ultralight

Breathable

Helmet compatible

Multiple colors Cons Light to midweight warmth

Slight prickle factor

Key Features

Price: $40

Weight: 1.06 ounce

Size: One size fits most (extended sizing is seasonably offered)

Material: 100 percent alpaca

Made in the USA

While this winter hat doesn’t look substantial at first, the natural insulative properties of alpaca fleece make it fantastic at keeping the chill away. The breathability of the 100 percent Alpaca fiber is why I choose the All-Paca Fleece Beanie time after time. It quickly wicks away sweat and moisture so I can keep it on for an entire long run without feeling overheating or chilled. The bottom cuff gently hugs my head to keep it in place.

My skin can be ultra-sensitive to wool products, and at first, I did experience the slightest bit of irritation to the Alpaca fiber. Alpaca is considered to be hypoallergenic due to the fiber structure and natural lack of lanolin, a fat found in domestic sheep’s wool that some people are sensitive to. My irritation quickly reduced after a few wears.

This mid-weight All-Paca Fleece Beanie is ultra-packable. Jocelyn Rowley

The All-Paca weighs almost nothing and is ultra-packable. Appalachian Gear Company uses toughened seams and a custom “run” resistant knit structure for long term use and helmet compatibility. This is the hat I’ll be putting in my pack for three-season use, and it’s a great extra layer during snow season. Off the trail it’s been the perfect beanie for autumn running as well as moving between indoor and outdoor settings. —Kate Riley

Best Hiking Backpacks: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Day Pack: Mystery Ranch Coulee

See It Pros Great padding

Easy to access every item in your pack

Fully adjustable Cons Heavy

Slight ridge in the back panel is somewhat distracting

Key Features

Capacity: 30 liters

Weight: 43 ounces

Support: Full

Not waterproof; no provided raincover

If you’re new to hiking, it would be hard to go wrong with the Mystery Ranch Coulee. It’s not only the most comfortable pack in my test, with great padding along the hips and shoulders, it’s also the most forgivable if you pack it wrong. While most daypacks have a single top-entry point to the main compartment, the Mystery Coulee can be fully unzipped down to the bottom of the pack, and then easily stuffed and zipped back up again.

The Mystery Ranch Coulee zips open both horizontally and vertically, making it easy to find anything in your pack before closing it back up again. Laura Lancaster

There were no stiff or rigid features along the back panel or any of the straps (although a slight seam was noticeable), making it easy to conform the pack to my body. At the same time, the back panel had just enough structure to push some of the weight off my shoulders in the event I ended up carrying a heavier load. This was also one of only two daypacks I looked at (along with the Gregory Zulu) that had an adjustable back panel. (Mystery Ranch also provided an easy-to-follow video on how to go about adjusting the back panel for maximum comfort). —Laura Lancaster

Read Next: Best Hiking Daypacks

Alex Robinson See it Pros Best-in-class load bearing

Unparalleled back panel ventilation

Removable top lid pocket makes this a good option for those transitioning to a lightweight style

Easy-to-use toggle system to adjust the height of the back panel

Affordably priced

Great warranty Cons Too-tight pockets

Fiddly compression straps

Tested in the Goat Rocks Wilderness by Adam Tycaster, Sven “Magic” Anderson, Alex Robinson, and Diana Helmuth

Report Card

Fit: 4.25

Comfort: 4

Load Bearing: 4.25

Packability: 4

Accessibility: 3.5

Value: 5

Key Features

Price: $240

Capacity: 48 liters

Weight: 2 pounds, 12.7 ounces

Men’s (Exos) Torso Fit: 17 to 23 inches

Women’s (Eja) Torso Fit: 13 to 19.5 inches

Pockets: Removable top lid pocket, two side stretch pockets, back mesh pocket, two hip belt zip pockets

Adjustment Points: Attached hip belt, shoulder straps, load lifters, adjustable back panel, sternum strap

Comfortable up to 35 pounds (as reported by the testers)

Warranty: Lifetime guarantee

It is extremely tough to make a proper rigid-frame load-bearing backpack that comes in under three pounds, but that is exactly what the Osprey Exos is. There is no soft back panel that must be packed exactly so or soft foam that rests right up against your pack. It boasts proper aluminum stays with superb airflow across the back panel. “The Osprey was a very comfortable pack,” noted Magic. “I literally felt like I had an air conditioner on my pack.” Robinson carried this pack on the last (and longest) day, when the mosquitoes were at their worst, noting that “It rode on my back comfortably and I loved the venting.”

The Osprey Exos achieves incredible ventilation along the back panel without sacrificing the rigid suspension that transfers weight to the hips. Alex Robinson

When you look at the side profile of the Osprey Exos, you can easily see the broad arc at the back panel, bracketed by the aluminum stays, that’s responsible for all that extra airflow while transferring the majority of the weight to your hips. It’s worth noting that shifting the center of the backpack’s load away from the back can, with too-heavy loads, start to pull back on the shoulders uncomfortably. However, our testers, who carried loads ranging from 25 to 31 pounds, reported no issues with the load pulling away. (Robinson did note that after carrying this backpack for over 10 miles, the bottom of the curve began to dig into his hip uncomfortably.) Testers similarly reported that the Z-shaped compression straps were a bit onerous to tighten and loosen throughout the day, but that they did their job of streamlining their load into a more aerodynamic profile.

Our testers reported high marks for packability for the Osprey Exos, but were somewhat less impressed by their ability to access gear stored in the external pockets once it was packed. Alex Robinson

What they did have issues with are the pockets. Multiple testers, including Magic, who has Parkinson’s, noted that the tight pockets on the Osprey Exos limited their ability to access gear. Helmuth also noted that the hip belt pockets rode unusually far back on her hips, limiting her ability to use them throughout the day.

One feature I appreciate about the Osprey Exos is that it has a mid-sized removable brain. For backpackers transitioning to a lightweight kit, this can help ease some of the organization retooling that comes with having fewer pockets and straps, while also ensuring they don’t unnecessarily load up the brain with heavy items (making it top heavy). Then, once they’ve got their kit truly dialed in, they can remove the brain, saving a cool 4 ounces in the process.

We wish that Osprey would switch their Exos series to a roll-top closure to complement their removable top pocket rather than this useless flap covering the drawstring closure. Alex Robinson

My one quibble here is that the alternative closure to this pack is a useless piece of fabric that only exists to cover the drawstring closure. Backpackers who choose to keep the top lid are then carrying around extra weight to no purpose (unless they are brave enough to cut it off permanently). And lightweight backpackers are also getting the short end of the stick as drawstring closures neither provide as much potential carrying capacity as roll-top closures, nor do they pack down smaller loads as cleanly. But these are all comparatively small complaints next to what the Osprey does best: lightweight best-in-class suspension and back ventilation. —Laura Lancaster

Osprey See It Pros Large storage capacity

Built-in sunshade

Easy to use harness system for child

Adjustable frame

Folds down for easy transport and storage Cons Started to hurt hips and shoulders when carrying over 35 pounds

Tough to get the child in and out once they’re a toddler

Key Features

Weighs 7.89 pounds

Carries up to 48.5 pounds

Built-in sunshade with UPF 50+ protection

Folding aluminum frame

26-liter gear capacity

Hip belt pockets

Torso length adjusts from 15 to 22 inches

Fits waist/hips from 26 to 49 inches

Deluxe padded cockpit with soft contact surfaces, anatomic fit, and ventilated side panels

Adjustable child seat height with safety leg loops and removable, adjustable stirrups

Babies can move to a backpack carrier for hiking when they can sit up independently, with full head and neck control. We transitioned our daughter to the Osprey Poco Plus at 7 months old. It was a welcome change from the soft structured carriers. The frame makes a backpack carrier much more comfortable on the shoulders.

This carrier opened up so many adventures for our family. We used it for hiking, hunting, and fly fishing. The adjustable frame made it easy for my husband and me to wear. If we were logging lots of miles, we could switch back and forth to give the other person a break. This pack can carry a lot of gear, and we could easily fit toys, water, snacks, bottles, diapers, wipes, sunscreen, bug spray, extra clothes, and more on backcountry adventures.

The carrier sits upright, thanks to a foot bar. It’s relatively easy to get the child in and out. However, as she got older, her shoes would come as we lifted her out. Losing shoes is partially what led to us eventually purchasing a new pack. The foot bar is collapsible, making it easier to hike with and transport. The locking hinges and rotating side arms allow the frame to fold down for storage. The harness system and buckle for the child are easy to use and adjust. It also has adjustable stirrups for the child. There’s a soft, removable drool pad that’s comfy as a headrest for a nap. There’s also a loop to attach toys, snacks, and pacifiers. —Jackie Holbrook

Best Hiking Gear: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Trekking Poles: Leki Makalu FX Carbon

Key Features

Carbon fiber

Grip: Foam

Collapsed Length: 15.7 inches (40 centimeters)

Max Extension: 51 inches (130 centimeters)

Weight: 1 pound, 2 ounces

Price: $230

Pros

Most sturdy

Extended grip

Skinny

Cons

Expensive

Grips can impart black marks on your hand

These are the poles I want for consequential terrain, high mileage days, and everything in between. If you do a lot of hiking or backpacking, the Leki Makalu FX Carbon are the best poles to buy. They are one of the heaviest poles in the test, but I trust them completely with all my weight. I also love how skinny and unobtrusive they are. The Makalus feel perfectly balanced in a hiking flow state, their heft providing some momentum with each swing. The lightweight carbon fiber construction and hollow handle still provide plenty of weight savings.

Author walks down shale covered trail using the best trekking poles. Alex Robinson

The ergonomic grip is 11 inches long with room to adjust your grip to the steepness of the terrain. The feel of the grip was also my favorite in the test: The light foam layer feels soft, but the grip is firm. Though, sometimes on longer trips, the grips can leave black marks on your hands.

To put these poles together, extend the telescoping portion from the adjustable top section. Connect the bottom three pieces, and give it a considerable tug to lock the lower portion. Then you can adjust the upper shaft to your desired height. The wrist strap securely locks, so the fit won’t change when you press down with your arm or catch the strap on a branch.

The Leki poles did get sand stuck inside the upper shaft, causing small scratches and abrasions on the two upper portions. While this is purely aesthetic, with such an expensive set of trekking poles, you’d think they’d have a tougher paint job. This sand could cause resistance when extending your poles later, so use this as a warning sign to wipe down your poles before storing.

The Leki Makalu FX Carbons hold up Gossamer Gear’s The One in heavy coastal condensation. Ashley Thess

If you’re using the Makalu FX Carbons to construct a trekking pole tent, the measurement ticks include both centimeters and inches, which can come in handy if your shelter instructions only give one measurement. These are the ultimate trekking poles for any dedicated

Best Headlamp: Nitecore Nu25 UL

Key Features

Lumens: 400

Modes: Spot, flood, and red

Weight: 1.59 ounces

Weather Resistance: IP66

Price: $37

Warranty: 2 years

Measured Battery Life: 11 hours and 45 minutes

Rechargable

Pros

Ultralight

Simple to use

Affordable

Cons

None

This is the best headlamp for your money. It’s under $40 and bright enough to maneuver around camp or hike a trail at night. It wouldn’t be bright enough for searching the woods or covering rough terrain, but for hiking or camping it’s just right. Plus, it weighs less than 2 ounces. The cords are easy to adjust to your head and relatively comfortable, plus you can easily wear it around your neck. It’s even pretty stable when running.

Lancaster loved the simplicity of the Nitecore. Alex Robinson

One button toggles which of the two lights are on, and the other button cycles brightness levels and red. Staff writer Laura Lancaster’s ideal headlamp would have one button for on, off, and red. While there’s two buttons on this lamp, it was still her favorite at the backpacking gear test, because of how simple it is to use, and its light weight. If you’re looking for something simple, affordable, and effective, this is the best headlamp for you. The Nitecore lasted almost 12 hours in my battery life test, too.

Best Hiking Water Bottle: Survivor Filter Canteen

Ashley Thess See It Pros Packs down small

Extremely durable

BPA-free

Lifetime warranty

Cheap Cons None

Key Features

Packs down to pocket size

Capacity: 1 liter, 2 liters

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Measured Weight: 2 ounces (two 1-liter bottles)

Price: $18 (two 1-liter bottles)

Plastic bag water bottles are extremely lightweight and small 1 to 2 liter bottles can distribute weight more evenly in your pack. I have used the Survivor Filter Canteens for every backpacking trip I’ve been on in the past two years, and frequently in the frontcountry as well. They have never leaked or broken, and currently they are sitting in my freezer in preparation for a hot June weekend backpacking in the desert.

Frankly, I ordered these on Amazon prior to my first multi-day desert trip because they were cheap and had good reviews. I’ve been nothing but impressed with them, and Survivor Filter told me if customers experience any damage they replace the product hassle free. The conversation surrounding plastic chemicals in food and water storage is murky and unsettling, but these are BPA-free which offers at least some peace of mind.

Best Ice Cleat: Black Diamond Distance Spike

Key Features

Price: $100

Fits Sizes: Men’s 6-15, women’s 4-13

Spike Type and Material: 0.31-inch stainless steel spikes

Pros

Easiest pair to pull on in my test

Surprisingly comfortable on firm ground

Cons

Expensive

If I was going to have only one pair of ice cleats in my closet, it would be the Black Diamond Distance Spikes. During testing, it proved to have an unmatched balance of grip on compact snow while still feeling comfortable to wear on bare ground for long stretches. If you’ve ever been hiking on snow, you know that one of the most frustrating parts is having to repeatedly put on your ice cleats and then take them off again as conditions change. But the pattern and placement of spikes on the Black Diamond Distance Spikes were comfortable enough to get you to that next snow patch.

But what really sold me on this pair was that they were just so easy to take on and off. With other spikes, you have to muck around with a loose mass of silicone and steel to figure out where the toebox is. The Black Diamond Distance Spikes have a fabric pouch at the front so you know exactly where your toe goes and, even better, a pull tab at the back, so that they’re easy to pull on. And they manage all these extra details while still coming in at a competitive weight and a very small packed size.

I had some durability concerns about the fabric upper, but when I tried to run the spike underfoot across it and through it (mimicking stepping on your own foot), it didn’t even come close to puncturing it. The one true downside to these is price. If you’re out on the trails on a regular basis in winter, this is a worthy investment. But if you’re just looking for something to get you to the mailbox, one of the other picks on this list might be a better choice. —Laura Lancaster

Best Overall: Garmin inReach Messenger

Key Features

Capable of sending SOS, tracking, check-in messages, and custom messages

Satellite Network: Iridium

Weight: 4 ounces

Monthly plans range from $8 (SOS only) to $50 (unlimited custom messaging)

Price: $300

Pros

Uses Iridium network

Fairly lightweight

Excellent battery life

Able to message without a paired phone

Cons

Only comes in black

No dedicated phone number

After going through all the data I had on price, reliability, and functionality, it’s clear that the Garmin Messenger is the best option for the vast majority of people. Like all Garmin products, it works off of the Iridium network, which testing showed outperforms the Globalstar network in reliably sending messages. While it’s middle of the road for pricing across all metrics, I appreciated that it had a lower monthly fee than the Zoleo and ACR satellite messengers, which helps when you inevitably realize that you forgot to deactivate. I especially appreciate their recent decision to allow for an SOS-only subscription, called Enabled, with the option to send custom messages or check-ins that you pay for on a per basis. This costs $8 a month, while their lowest priced plan that includes 50 custom messages costs only $15.

The Garmin Messenger has the most impressive battery of any satellite messenger we tested, and it wasn’t even close. While other testers were checking and re-upping their satellite messenger batteries during our testing trip, I left my testing unit on without upping the battery once. By the end of four days in the backcountry, the battery was at 86 percent. That translates to roughly 3.5 percent battery use per day which is on track for the Messenger to hit the claimed 28-day lifespan. And that’s with sending multiple messages over the course of a testing trip. (I did not, however, have location tracing enabled.)

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 has long been a favorite among backpackers for the ability to message directly from the device. However, this involves some serious henpecking to actually do. In practice, people use the app. But, the ability to send a message directly from the satellite messenger can be instrumental in the event that your phone is disabled and you need emergency assistance.

Use two arrows and an OK button to click through the alphabet and numbers to type out a message on Garmin Messenger devices. Ashley Thess

In my experience, the henpecking required to send a message through the noticeably smaller screen of the Messenger is slightly more annoying than with the Mini 2, but not enough so to override its main benefit compared to that more expensive unit.

A couple of minor dings. There is no option to suspend service with Garmin, only move it to the lowest tiered pricing structure. If you only plan to use your satellite messenger one week a year, this may not be the best option. That being said, having a satellite messenger available to you whenever you are off grid, including on remote roads or on one-off day hikes, is never a bad idea. I also don’t love the color: black. Because satellite messengers work best under clear skies, there will inevitably be times that you put the unit slightly away from where you’re setting up your tent. A brighter color (hot pink, anyone?) would help prevent backpackers and others from leaving it behind when they set up camp. —Laura Lancaster

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best Hiking Gear

Weight

When it comes to choosing the best hiking gear, remember that you have to carry it all, making weight an important factor. If you plan on using this hiking gear to break into backpacking, weight matters even more as you carry more things over a further distance. Our favorite gear is weight-conscious, because hiking is more fun when you aren’t feeling overloaded by a heavy pack.

Fit

Backpacks and shoes are two categories of hiking gear where fit matters a lot. We’ve put a lot of effort into reviewing a wide variety of shoes to provide insight, but everyone’s feet and hiking styles are different, so finding the perfect footwear is a personal journey. If possible, try shoes and backpacks on in store before deciding.

Durability

Hiking is hard on your gear, especially if you’re peak bagging, bushwhacking, or subjected to inclement weather. We believe in investing in gear that can handle harsh terrain and last you a long time, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. Our best water bottle and headlamp picks are also great values.

Final Thoughts on the Best Hiking Gear

Dive deeper into our round-ups for more gear options, or take our word for it: This is the best hiking gear that OL editors use all the time. Staying dry, hydrated, and safe on your next hike will be that much easier with some gear upgrades like a comfortable, lightweight, and reliable rain jacket from Arc’teryx or Leki’s top of the line trekking poles.

