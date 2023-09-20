We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Perhaps one of the most underrated elements of hunting clothing is the hunting glove. It’s also one of the most saturated elements of the hunting market. Fortunately, I’ve done the legwork, sifted through many different offerings, and made selections on great buys for the upcoming hunting season.
How I Chose the Best Hunting Gloves
Choosing the best hunting gloves isn’t as simple as it might initially appear. There are numerous factors involved, and different gloves are best suited for different conditions or tasks. To choose the best hunting glove for each category I had to determine if the right boxes were checked, and how well they ranked in each given area of importance.
That’s why I selected gloves for 13 different categories, including serious gun hunting, cold-weather bowhunting, and waterfowl hunting, among others. Gloves that perform well in their respective categories likely wouldn’t be well suited for others.
That said, category winners had to be made from quality materials, be objectively effective, have proven longevity, and more. If the gloves did what they are supposed to, and completed the necessary tasks in a range of conditions, they received high marks. Those that didn’t…didn’t.
The Best Hunting Gloves: Reviews & Recommendations
Best for Waterfowl Hunting: Drake MST Refuge Gore-Tex Double Duty Decoy Gloves
Drake
Key Features
- Colors: Realtree, Mossy Oak, Blades
- Materials: Refuge HS, goat leather, Gore-Tex
- Sizes: S, M, L, XL
- Weight: 8.78 ounces
Pros
- Breathable
- Thermal
- Waterproof
Cons
- Hand-washing product care
- Higher price point
This hunting glove offers numerous advantages, including a versatile design. The Drake MST Refuge Gore-Tex Double Duty Decoy is a great gauntlet-style decoy glove for waterfowl hunters. It’s breathable yet waterproof. The Gore-Tex membrane protects your hands from rain and snow. An outer layer repels water, too. It incorporates a goat-leather palm. Additional features include a shock cord with toggle-on arm closure, a full-length gauntlet that fits over a coat, a webbing cinch with tri-glide at the wrist, and more.
Best for Bowhunting: Black Ovis San Juan Fingerless Wool Gloves
BlackOvis
Key Features
- Colors: Burgundy, Charcoal, Green
- Materials: Wool
- Sizes: One size fits most
- Weight: 2.3 ounces
Pros
- Very affordable
- Soft and moves with your hand
- Ideal for bowhunting
Cons
- Shorter lifespan
Those who want the warmth of gloves but not the hindrance when shooting should check out the BlackOvis San Juan Fingerless Wool Gloves. These can be worn alone or even as a liner glove in harsh conditions.
Best for Gun Hunting: Sitka Gunner WS Glove
Key Features
- Colors: Brown with black accents
- Materials: Leather
- Sizes: M, L, XL
- Weight: 5.3 ounces
Pros
- Very warm
- Quite comfortable
- Very quiet
Cons
- Expensive
The Sitka Gunner WS Glove is great for hunters who prefer to shoot with a glove on as it aids in having excellent trigger control. It is also comfortable and effective at shielding you from the elements. It has the WindStopper by Gore-Tex. Plus, it comes with an adjustable closure.
Best Fit and Feel: Kuiu Attack Glove
Key Features
- Colors: Kuiu camo
- Materials: PrimeFlex polyester, Pittard’s OilTac leather
- Sizes: M, L, XL
- Weight: 2.9 ounces (for the pair)
Pros
- Great ergonomic feel
- Made for dexterity
- Long-lasting durability
Cons
- Higher price point
The Kuiu Attack Glove is made with Toray’s high-quality stretch woven PrimeFlex polyester and Pittard’s OilTac leather. It’s breathable, durable, form-fitting, water-resistant, and more. It comes with a hook-and-loop cuff closure for a great fit and feel. It even boasts reinforced patches on the palm.
Best Waterproof: Hot Shot Men’s Camo Defender Glove
Hot Shot
Key Features
- Colors: Realtree camo
- Materials: Polyester, Thinsulate
- Sizes: M, L, XL
- Weight: 4.8 ounces
Pros
- Waterproof design
- Pre-curved fingers
- Pull-on closure
Cons
- Bulkier design with lesser ergonomics
The Hot Shot Men’s Camo Defender Glove has a lot to offer. Crafted with polyester, this is a machine-washable, cold-weather, do-all glove at a great price. It’s crafted with 3M Thinsulate and 2mm foam backing, making it a solid glove for protecting against cold weather, rain, and snow. It also comes with a double-row elasticized wrist, non-slip grip, and more.
Best Lightweight: King’s Camo Men’s XKG Lightweight Hunting Glove
King’s Camo
Key Features
- Colors: Camo
- Materials: 90 percent polyester, 10 percent spandex
- Sizes: M/L and L/2XL
- Weight: 1.2 ounces
Pros
- Quite effective for price-point
- Very durable and tough
- Affordable pricing
Cons
- Minimal sizes in stock
Those who want to battle the elements are far better off fine-tuning their glove purchase. Incredibly, in the lightweight glove department, that just happens to be the King’s Camo Men’s XKG Lightweight Hunting Gloves. It’s a lightweight product that hunters can benefit from. This is ideal for early season hunts, unseasonably warm sits, as well as bowhunters and gun hunters who prefer not to wear thick gloves. It’s also good for small game hunts, such as squirrels, turkeys, and more.
Best for Warm Weather: Sitka Equinox Guard Glove
Key Features
- Colors: Sitka camo
- Materials: Nylon, suede
- Sizes: M, L, XL
- Weight: 1.3 ounces (per pair)
Pros
- Great dexterity
- Very breathable
- Incredible insect defense
Cons
- Higher price
Those looking for warm-weather gloves need three things: breathability, insect repellency, and effective dexterity. This glove was made to minimize contact with ticks, chiggers, and other unwanted pests. It also helps the hunter maintain use of their hands. It’s crafted with a specialized, high-grade textile that even reduces mosquito bites.
Best for Mid-Season: Nomad Harvester NXT Glove
Nomad
Key Features
- Colors: Realtree camo
- Materials: 100 percent polyester with sherpa lining
- Size: S/M, L/XL
- Weight: Moderate weight
Pros
- Three-layered laminated finish
- Wind- and water-resistant
- Touchscreen-compatible fingers
- Elasticized wrist
Cons
- Moderate price tag
This mid-fall to early-winter glove is excellent for those who want an affordable option that will work in moderate to cold conditions. Furthermore, it has a three-layered laminated finish, elasticized wrist, wind and water resistance, and more. Overall, this is an excellent product for those heading afield in late shoulder season.
Best for Cold Weather: Kuiu Yukon Pro Glove
Key Features
- Colors: Camo, charcoal, olive
- Materials: PrimeFlex polyester, PrimaLoft Gold insulation, HDRY waterproof membrane
- Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL
- Weight: 4.6 ounces (for the pair)
Pros
- Wool-blend lining
- Great scheduled trimming
- Anatomical shape fits well and is comfortable and effective
Cons
- Higher price tag
This set of gloves is great for keeping hands warm and dry from mid to late season. It’s crafted to withstand cold conditions, yet allows hunters to maintain higher levels of dexterity. Regarding protection, it comes with PrimaLoft Gold insulation, a HDRY waterproof membrane, and more.
Best for Cold-Weather Bowhunting: Sitka Fanatic Glove
Key Features
- Colors: Sitka camo
- Materials: Stretch polyester knit
- Sizes: M, L, XL
- Weight: 1.6 ounces
Pros
- Breathable
- Lightweight
- Warm
- Great fit and feel
Cons
- Higher cost
The Fanatic Glove by Sitka is another excellent option for mid season and early late season. With the half-finger for the index and thumb, it was made for archery and gun hunting alike. However, the flexibility, fit, and feel make it a particularly excellent option for bowhunters. It even comes on and off with ease thanks to a hard-working leather pull.
Best for Wet Weather: Sitka Merino 330 Glove
Key Features
- Colors: Sitka camo
- Materials: Merino wool, recycled synthetic interior
- Sizes: M, L, XL
- Weight: 2.2 ounces
Pros
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Warmth without extra bulk
- Killer accuracy
Cons
- Higher price tag
The Sitka Merino 330 Glove is lightweight and durable. It features 330-gram 17.5 micron ArmorSpun merino wool. It has a recycled synthetic interior, which improves anti-itch and comfort, as well as moisture management. Plus, these gloves can be washed in the washing machine.
Best with Mittens: Cabela’s Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Glomitts
Key Features
- Colors: Camo
- Materials: Polyester, Thinsulate, Gore-Tex
- Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL
- Weight: Moderate weight
Pros
- Mitten styling
- Very warm
- Windproof
- Water-resistant
Cons
- Heavier weight
The Cabela’s Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Glomitts are made for those who love mittens. They are crafted with a 100 percent polyester shell and brushed-tricot lining. It offers half-finger construction and an easy hood flip. It also features 160-gram 3M Thinsulate insulation in the palm area, and 320-gram Thinsulate on the back-of-the-hand area. It’s water-resistant and windproof thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinum WindStopper.
Best for Turkey Hunting: RedHead Camoskinz Liner Gloves
Cabela’s
Key Features
- Colors: Black, Camo
- Materials: 92 percent polyester, 8 percent spandex
- Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL
- Weight: Very lightweight
Pros
- Micro, quick-release buckle
- Silicone-printed palms
- Touchscreen-compatible index fingertips and thumbs
Cons
- Budget build
A good turkey hunting glove needs to conceal your hands, shield them from bugs, and not overheat. Furthermore, when it comes to turkey hunting, most hunters just want a lightweight glove that’s affordable enough to lose. As a turkey hunter who’s lost many a glove in the woods, I am all too aware that the average lifespan of turkey hunting gloves is quite short. For me, the RedHead Camoskinz Liner Gloves checks these boxes.
How to Choose Hunting Gloves
There are several elements to consider when buying hunting gloves.
Time of Year
Time of year is directly linked to temperature and weather. During the early season, when it’s warmer, hunters should select a breathable, lightweight glove. Built-in insect repellant is also a big bonus in the early season. During the pre-rut and rut, temperatures can swing from warm to moderate to cold quite quickly. A glove that can regulate a wide range of temperatures is important. Of course, during the late season, when it’s brutally cold, a glove that combats the elements is certainly necessary.
Weapon of Choice
The weapon being used influences glove selection, too. For example, a bowhunter might want half-fingers for the index and/or thumb. Likewise, a gun hunter might want full fingers, but with increased ergonomics and feel.
Personal Tendencies
Of course, personal tendencies impact your choice of hunting glove. Those who tend to hunt this way or that way, might be better suited with certain glove types or features. For example, some hunters prefer mittens over gloves, fingered or fingerless gloves for the trigger finger, or certain material types for certain conditions. Most hunters have slightly different hunting styles, and the gloves we use should reflect that.
FAQs
Q: What is the best hunting glove?
This depends on the factors mentioned above. The best glove will vary based on the specific needs and circumstances unique to each hunter.
Q: What is the best material for hunting gloves?
Again, this varies based on objectives and goals. For example, merino wool is great for cold, damp deer hunts.
Q: Where is the best place to buy hunting gloves?
When shopping for hunting gloves, it’s important to shop around and select a glove that fits your needs. Furthermore, it’s good to get the best possible price.
Final Thoughts on the Best Hunting Gloves
Overall, there are many great gloves. In fact, the competition is steep. Of all the markets in the outdoor industry, gloves are among the most saturated. Because of this, companies must work diligently to overcome challenges, improve products, and outpace competition. Of course, customers help with that process. Oftentimes, it’s the consumers that drive the market, and collective purchases usually drive out lesser products and promote stronger items. In time, it leads to some of the best hunting gloves, such as those I’ve recommended here.
