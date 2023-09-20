We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Published Sep 20, 2023

Perhaps one of the most underrated elements of hunting clothing is the hunting glove. It’s also one of the most saturated elements of the hunting market. Fortunately, I’ve done the legwork, sifted through many different offerings, and made selections on great buys for the upcoming hunting season.

How I Chose the Best Hunting Gloves

Choosing the best hunting gloves isn’t as simple as it might initially appear. There are numerous factors involved, and different gloves are best suited for different conditions or tasks. To choose the best hunting glove for each category I had to determine if the right boxes were checked, and how well they ranked in each given area of importance.

That’s why I selected gloves for 13 different categories, including serious gun hunting, cold-weather bowhunting, and waterfowl hunting, among others. Gloves that perform well in their respective categories likely wouldn’t be well suited for others.

That said, category winners had to be made from quality materials, be objectively effective, have proven longevity, and more. If the gloves did what they are supposed to, and completed the necessary tasks in a range of conditions, they received high marks. Those that didn’t…didn’t.

The Best Hunting Gloves: Reviews & Recommendations

Best for Waterfowl Hunting: Drake MST Refuge Gore-Tex Double Duty Decoy Gloves

Key Features

Colors: Realtree, Mossy Oak, Blades

Materials: Refuge HS, goat leather, Gore-Tex

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Weight: 8.78 ounces

Pros

Breathable

Thermal

Waterproof

Cons

Hand-washing product care

Higher price point

This hunting glove offers numerous advantages, including a versatile design. The Drake MST Refuge Gore-Tex Double Duty Decoy is a great gauntlet-style decoy glove for waterfowl hunters. It’s breathable yet waterproof. The Gore-Tex membrane protects your hands from rain and snow. An outer layer repels water, too. It incorporates a goat-leather palm. Additional features include a shock cord with toggle-on arm closure, a full-length gauntlet that fits over a coat, a webbing cinch with tri-glide at the wrist, and more.

Best for Bowhunting: Black Ovis San Juan Fingerless Wool Gloves

Key Features

Colors: Burgundy, Charcoal, Green

Materials: Wool

Sizes: One size fits most

Weight: 2.3 ounces

Pros

Very affordable

Soft and moves with your hand

Ideal for bowhunting

Cons

Shorter lifespan

Those who want the warmth of gloves but not the hindrance when shooting should check out the BlackOvis San Juan Fingerless Wool Gloves. These can be worn alone or even as a liner glove in harsh conditions.

Best for Gun Hunting: Sitka Gunner WS Glove

Key Features

Colors: Brown with black accents

Materials: Leather

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 5.3 ounces

Pros

Very warm

Quite comfortable

Very quiet

Cons

Expensive

The Sitka Gunner WS Glove is great for hunters who prefer to shoot with a glove on as it aids in having excellent trigger control. It is also comfortable and effective at shielding you from the elements. It has the WindStopper by Gore-Tex. Plus, it comes with an adjustable closure.

Best Fit and Feel: Kuiu Attack Glove

Key Features

Colors: Kuiu camo

Materials: PrimeFlex polyester, Pittard’s OilTac leather

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 2.9 ounces (for the pair)

Pros

Great ergonomic feel

Made for dexterity

Long-lasting durability

Cons

Higher price point

The Kuiu Attack Glove is made with Toray’s high-quality stretch woven PrimeFlex polyester and Pittard’s OilTac leather. It’s breathable, durable, form-fitting, water-resistant, and more. It comes with a hook-and-loop cuff closure for a great fit and feel. It even boasts reinforced patches on the palm.

Key Features

Colors: Realtree camo

Materials: Polyester, Thinsulate

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 4.8 ounces

Pros

Waterproof design

Pre-curved fingers

Pull-on closure

Cons

Bulkier design with lesser ergonomics

The Hot Shot Men’s Camo Defender Glove has a lot to offer. Crafted with polyester, this is a machine-washable, cold-weather, do-all glove at a great price. It’s crafted with 3M Thinsulate and 2mm foam backing, making it a solid glove for protecting against cold weather, rain, and snow. It also comes with a double-row elasticized wrist, non-slip grip, and more.

Key Features

Colors: Camo

Materials: 90 percent polyester, 10 percent spandex

Sizes: M/L and L/2XL

Weight: 1.2 ounces

Pros

Quite effective for price-point

Very durable and tough

Affordable pricing

Cons

Minimal sizes in stock

Those who want to battle the elements are far better off fine-tuning their glove purchase. Incredibly, in the lightweight glove department, that just happens to be the King’s Camo Men’s XKG Lightweight Hunting Gloves. It’s a lightweight product that hunters can benefit from. This is ideal for early season hunts, unseasonably warm sits, as well as bowhunters and gun hunters who prefer not to wear thick gloves. It’s also good for small game hunts, such as squirrels, turkeys, and more.

Best for Warm Weather: Sitka Equinox Guard Glove

Key Features

Colors: Sitka camo

Materials: Nylon, suede

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 1.3 ounces (per pair)

Pros

Great dexterity

Very breathable

Incredible insect defense

Cons

Higher price

Those looking for warm-weather gloves need three things: breathability, insect repellency, and effective dexterity. This glove was made to minimize contact with ticks, chiggers, and other unwanted pests. It also helps the hunter maintain use of their hands. It’s crafted with a specialized, high-grade textile that even reduces mosquito bites.

Best for Mid-Season: Nomad Harvester NXT Glove

Key Features

Colors: Realtree camo

Materials: 100 percent polyester with sherpa lining

Size: S/M, L/XL

Weight: Moderate weight

Pros

Three-layered laminated finish

Wind- and water-resistant

Touchscreen-compatible fingers

Elasticized wrist

Cons

Moderate price tag

This mid-fall to early-winter glove is excellent for those who want an affordable option that will work in moderate to cold conditions. Furthermore, it has a three-layered laminated finish, elasticized wrist, wind and water resistance, and more. Overall, this is an excellent product for those heading afield in late shoulder season.

Best for Cold Weather: Kuiu Yukon Pro Glove

Key Features

Colors: Camo, charcoal, olive

Materials: PrimeFlex polyester, PrimaLoft Gold insulation, HDRY waterproof membrane

Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL

Weight: 4.6 ounces (for the pair)

Pros

Wool-blend lining

Great scheduled trimming

Anatomical shape fits well and is comfortable and effective

Cons

Higher price tag

This set of gloves is great for keeping hands warm and dry from mid to late season. It’s crafted to withstand cold conditions, yet allows hunters to maintain higher levels of dexterity. Regarding protection, it comes with PrimaLoft Gold insulation, a HDRY waterproof membrane, and more.

Best for Cold-Weather Bowhunting: Sitka Fanatic Glove

Key Features

Colors: Sitka camo

Materials: Stretch polyester knit

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 1.6 ounces

Pros

Breathable

Lightweight

Warm

Great fit and feel

Cons

Higher cost

The Fanatic Glove by Sitka is another excellent option for mid season and early late season. With the half-finger for the index and thumb, it was made for archery and gun hunting alike. However, the flexibility, fit, and feel make it a particularly excellent option for bowhunters. It even comes on and off with ease thanks to a hard-working leather pull.

Best for Wet Weather: Sitka Merino 330 Glove

Key Features

Colors: Sitka camo

Materials: Merino wool, recycled synthetic interior

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 2.2 ounces

Pros

Lightweight

Durable

Warmth without extra bulk

Killer accuracy

Cons

Higher price tag

The Sitka Merino 330 Glove is lightweight and durable. It features 330-gram 17.5 micron ArmorSpun merino wool. It has a recycled synthetic interior, which improves anti-itch and comfort, as well as moisture management. Plus, these gloves can be washed in the washing machine.

Key Features

Colors: Camo

Materials: Polyester, Thinsulate, Gore-Tex

Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL

Weight: Moderate weight

Pros

Mitten styling

Very warm

Windproof

Water-resistant

Cons

Heavier weight

The Cabela’s Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper Glomitts are made for those who love mittens. They are crafted with a 100 percent polyester shell and brushed-tricot lining. It offers half-finger construction and an easy hood flip. It also features 160-gram 3M Thinsulate insulation in the palm area, and 320-gram Thinsulate on the back-of-the-hand area. It’s water-resistant and windproof thanks to the Gore-Tex Infinum WindStopper.

Best for Turkey Hunting: RedHead Camoskinz Liner Gloves

Key Features

Colors: Black, Camo

Materials: 92 percent polyester, 8 percent spandex

Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL

Weight: Very lightweight

Pros

Micro, quick-release buckle

Silicone-printed palms

Touchscreen-compatible index fingertips and thumbs

Cons

Budget build

A good turkey hunting glove needs to conceal your hands, shield them from bugs, and not overheat. Furthermore, when it comes to turkey hunting, most hunters just want a lightweight glove that’s affordable enough to lose. As a turkey hunter who’s lost many a glove in the woods, I am all too aware that the average lifespan of turkey hunting gloves is quite short. For me, the RedHead Camoskinz Liner Gloves checks these boxes.

How to Choose Hunting Gloves

There are several elements to consider when buying hunting gloves.

Time of Year

Time of year is directly linked to temperature and weather. During the early season, when it’s warmer, hunters should select a breathable, lightweight glove. Built-in insect repellant is also a big bonus in the early season. During the pre-rut and rut, temperatures can swing from warm to moderate to cold quite quickly. A glove that can regulate a wide range of temperatures is important. Of course, during the late season, when it’s brutally cold, a glove that combats the elements is certainly necessary.

Weapon of Choice

The weapon being used influences glove selection, too. For example, a bowhunter might want half-fingers for the index and/or thumb. Likewise, a gun hunter might want full fingers, but with increased ergonomics and feel.

Personal Tendencies

Of course, personal tendencies impact your choice of hunting glove. Those who tend to hunt this way or that way, might be better suited with certain glove types or features. For example, some hunters prefer mittens over gloves, fingered or fingerless gloves for the trigger finger, or certain material types for certain conditions. Most hunters have slightly different hunting styles, and the gloves we use should reflect that.

FAQs

Q: What is the best hunting glove? This depends on the factors mentioned above. The best glove will vary based on the specific needs and circumstances unique to each hunter. Q: What is the best material for hunting gloves? Again, this varies based on objectives and goals. For example, merino wool is great for cold, damp deer hunts. Q: Where is the best place to buy hunting gloves? When shopping for hunting gloves, it’s important to shop around and select a glove that fits your needs. Furthermore, it’s good to get the best possible price.

Final Thoughts on the Best Hunting Gloves

Overall, there are many great gloves. In fact, the competition is steep. Of all the markets in the outdoor industry, gloves are among the most saturated. Because of this, companies must work diligently to overcome challenges, improve products, and outpace competition. Of course, customers help with that process. Oftentimes, it’s the consumers that drive the market, and collective purchases usually drive out lesser products and promote stronger items. In time, it leads to some of the best hunting gloves, such as those I’ve recommended here.