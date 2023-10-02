We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Published Oct 2, 2023

When I started riding ATVs there wasn’t a shred of protective riding gear in sight. ATV helmets and pads existed, but that stuff was for motocross tracks as far as most riders were concerned. I gleefully pinned the throttle on the mighty Honda Rancher and ripped all over southern Oklahoma with nothing more than a faded ballcap and a pair of work gloves to save my bacon. Fortunately, rider safety has come a long way since then, and the best ATV helmets are so good you’ll wonder why you ever rode without one.

How I Chose the Best ATV Helmets

Preventing head trauma—concussions, skull fractures, unplanned tooth extractions, and the like—is the whole point of wearing an ATV helmet, so safety was the top priority in my quest for the best ATV helmets. To earn a spot on this list, a helmet must satisfy DOT, NASI, or Snell safety standards. Those are the same organizations that the Forest Service trusts, so you’ll be in good hands wherever you ride. You might also see helmets with an ECE rating, which is the EU’s equivalent of a DOT rating.

In addition to requiring widely used safety ratings, I stayed away from unproven ATV helmet brands. Manufacturers tend to fit certain head shapes better than others, so I looked for a nice variety, there. You should be able to find something that fits your head shape.

Finally, I worked to balance features with cost. If you have the budget for a slick, top-of-the-line ATV helmet that’s great; premium helmets are comfy, lightweight, and do a fantastic job of handling hard use. You can still find bargains, though, so don’t feel like you need to sacrifice safety to get an affordable lid.

Best ATV Helments: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Fly Racing Formula Carbon Tracer

Key Features

Safety Rating: DOT, ECE

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shell: Carbon fiber

Washable Liner: Yes

Pros

Fly’s Adaptive Impact System provides excellent crash protection

Designed to minimize injury in low- and high-speed impacts

Lightweight 12K carbon fiber shell reduces neck fatigue

Cons

Very, very expensive

Might ruin other ATV helmets for you

Fly Racing is a powerhouse in the off-road motorsports world, and the company responded to recent pressure from brands like Klim and Alpinestars with a juggernaut of a helmet: the Formula Carbon Tracer. This do-it-all helmet leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of off-road excellence, and your noggin will be in excellent hands if you can afford the high price.

It doesn’t take more than a glance at this helmet’s flashy hand-laid carbon fiber shell to know that Fly didn’t spare any expense building it. Inside, a multi-layered system of RHEON energy-absorbing cells, independently tuned zones of multi-density protection, and extra protection in key areas create one of the most sophisticated crash protection systems you can get your hands on. The expanded polypropylene chin bar is designed to spare your collarbone in the event of a crash, and the washable liner is easy to remove. All this adds up to less than three pounds in extra-small through medium sizes.

The price tag on this helmet is going to deter some ATV riders, but if you spend a lot of time logging off-road miles and you like to go fast, this is a sensible investment in your health. The helmet’s light weight and excellent ventilation will keep you comfortable on the trail or track all day. The faster you go and the gnarlier the terrain gets, the more important Fly’s cutting-edge RHEON padding becomes. Yes, it’s expensive, but the best ATV helmets typically are.

Key Features

Safety Rating: DOT, ECE

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shell: Polycarbonate

Washable Liner: Yes

Pros

Multidirectional Impact Protection System

Speaker pocket built into lining

Washable, antimicrobial, moisture-wicking liner

Cons

Disposable plastic visor screws

Built to a price point

It’s easy to drop a lot of money on riding gear and accessories, especially if you replace your helmet every five years like many riders do. The Bell MX-9 MIPS Disrupt delivers the safety features you need without a bunch of premium upgrades that jack up the price. The result is a totally trail-worthy lid for less than $200.

At the core of this ATV helmet is the Multidirectional Impact Protection System (MIPS). This allows a small amount of rotation inside the helmet to reduce the likelihood of concussion caused by snapping your head from side to side in the event of a crash. Protection against impacts is still handled by EPS foam and a polycarbonate shell. The removable liner and cheek pads are moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, and washable, so your helmet can stay fresh no matter how much you ride or how dirty you get. There’s also a speaker cutout to add a Bluetooth headset without creating pressure points.

This is a quality ATV helmet, but it does make some concessions to keep the price down. The floating visor is attached at two points rather than three, and the plastic screws are designed to break off in the event of a crash. That’ll reduce the amount of strain on your neck, but it also means you’ll need to replace the screws rather than popping them back into place. Ultimately, the MX-9 MIPS Disrupt has way more points for it than against it, and it’s the best ATV helmet for riders who want to spend more money on gas than expensive gear.

Best Youth: Fox Racing V1

Key Features

Safety Rating: DOT, ECE

Sizes: Youth S, M, L

Shell: Polycarbonate

Washable Liner: Yes

Pros

Multidirectional Impact Protection System

Magnetic visor release

Adequate ventilation

Cons

Limited selection of youth sizes and colors

Some riders report that sizes run small

Sometimes it can be hard to find quality riding gear for kids. Fox Racing didn’t just slap motocross graphics on a glorified bicycle helmet to create this ATV helmet; it’s a genuine V1 helmet scaled down to youth sizes. At the same time, it’s priced to satisfy parents who don’t want to break the bank every time their young rider hits a growth spurt.

Like some of the best ATV helmets for adults, this youth V1 comes with MIPS lining that protects against rotational strain in addition to direct impacts. That significantly reduces the risk of brain injury, which is extra important for kids who are still developing — both physically and in terms of riding skills. The magnetic visor pops off and on without tools, so you won’t be replacing parts every time your kid takes a spill. As with a lot of adult helmets, you can remove the liner and wash it to stay sanitary.

At just a little more than $100, the youth version of the Fox Racing V1 helmet is a great option for parents who want to keep costs down without sacrificing their child’s safety on the trails. In addition to being a solid piece of protective gear, this helmet is light and well-ventilated to keep your young rider happy all day. Some more color options would be nice, but for this price, you can let them sticker-bomb this helmet and make it all their own.

Best Open-Face: Bell Custom 500

Key Features

Safety Rating: DOT, ECE

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shell: Fiberglass composite

Washable Liner: No

Pros

Killer retro vibes

Sweet snap-on visor

Slimmer profile than most open-face helmets

Cons

Less protection than a full-face helmet

Glossy paint will show wear and tear quickly

If you’re looking for an open-face ATV helmet that channels cool air as well as classic style, the Bell Custom 500 is just what you need. It’s comfortable, lightweight, DOT-approved, and looks just like the helmets Steve McQueen wore back in the day. Best of all, it checks in at less than $150.

The Bell Custom 500 makes a splash with flashy color schemes and beautiful glossy paint. The quilted liner isn’t removable or washable but it is known for being very comfortable. The updated lining and shell keep a lower profile than other open-face helmets, so you won’t have to look like a bobblehead on your ATV. Bell doesn’t ship this helmet with a snap-on visor or face shield, but both are available for you to add later. When ordering, keep in mind that this helmet runs a little bit small.

In most cases, a helmet with a chin bar is preferable to an open-faced helmet but that doesn’t mean you can’t use a Bell Custom 500 to stay cool riding around the farm or taking in some leisurely trail riding. This is a great dual-purpose helmet that can split time on your ATV, UTV, or motorcycle. It’s also a great way to complete the retro look on an old three-wheeler or pay homage to the greatest motocross racer of all time, the one and only Ronnie Mac.

Best Premium Features: Klim Krios Pro

Key Features

Safety Rating: DOT, ECE

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Shell: Carbon fiber

Washable Liner: Yes

Pros

Curring-edge materials and safety features

Customizable to match your riding

Integrated Pinlock-compatible visor

Cons

Extremely expensive

Transitions Photochromatic Technology visor is a matter of personal taste

The more you ride, the better your gear needs to be. If you want the best ATV helmet possible and have the means to pay for five-star treatment, you need to look at the Klim Krios Pro. This adventure helmet brings unbeatable features to the worlds of ATV, UTV, and ADV motorcycle riding.

Like the other helmets on this list, the Krios Pro meets or exceeds DOT and ECE standards—that’s the baseline. This up-spec model benefits from hand-laid carbon fiber, Koroyd energy-absorbing material, and improved ventilation. It’s goggle-compatible, but you might be happier with the integrated face shield. The photochromatic lens automatically adjusts to ambient light so you always have a clear view, and it’s Pinlock ready so you can take advantage of the best anti-fog technology out there.

You can set up the Krios Pro in adventure, dual sport, off-road, or street configurations and make it your go-to helmet for every kind of riding. If you can get more use out of this helmet that will definitely make the price a little bit easier to stomach. Sure, the Krios Pro is expensive but if you demand the finest gear available, Klim (pronounced climb) has the best ATV helmet for you.

How to Choose the Best ATV Helmet

Take your head shape into account when choosing one of the best ATV helmets. Ashley Thess

Find Your Fit

Each helmet manufacturer has their own sizing guidelines, so find the appropriate size chart for the helmet you’re interested in buying. Using a soft tape measure, find the circumference of your head and compare that number to the sizing chart.

Head shape matters as much as size. Helmet manufacturers classify head shapes as round oval, intermediate oval, and long oval. If you compare two helmets of the same size from two different companies, it’s very possible that only one will fit you properly. That’s one of the reasons riders tend to be pretty brand-loyal.

Full-Face ATV helmets

Off-road riders almost unanimously prefer full-face helmets. You’re less likely to take an unintentional dirt bath on an ATV than a dirt bike, but the odds are still worse than riding a street bike down a paved road. If you do find yourself vaulting over the handlebar, you’ll want to have a big chin bar between your teeth and the nearest rock.

Open-Face ATV Helmets

Full-face helmets offer more protection than open-face helmets, but there are times when we’re willing to take on extra risk. If you do a lot of your off-road driving in a UTV, you can probably get away with ditching the chin bar.

A lot of people use ATVs for work. If you’re not riding aggressively and need to talk to other people, an open-face helmet can be a good idea — especially if the alternative is not wearing one at all.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to wear an ATV helmet? Rules concerning ATV helmets vary depending on where you ride. States, federal lands, and private off-road parks have their own rules so do your homework anytime you ride on land you don’t own.

In most cases, riders younger than 18 are required to wear an ATV helmet. In all cases, it’s a good idea. Q: What is an ATV helmet? Helmets are the most important piece of protective gear you can wear while riding an ATV. They protect your head against impacts and abrasion, but they’re also built to let you breathe easily and keep dirt out of your eyes. Q: Are ATV, UTV, and motocross helmets the same? Riders use the same helmets for ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. Some brands fit differently and some helmets have unique features, but you can use the same helmet for a range of off-road motorized fun. Q: Are ATV and snowmobile helmets the same? ATV helmets are different from snowmobile helmets, but that has more to do with the weather than impact protection. While ATV helmets maximize ventilation and minimize weight, snowmobile helmets are packed with thicker insulation (which makes them heavier) and they block as much outside air as possible to stay warm. Some snowmobile helmets have built-in visors so you don’t need to wear goggles, but visors don’t work as well as goggles in dusty environments. Q: Are ATV helmets street-legal? Road-legal helmets bear a DOT rating on the back of the helmet’s shell. Look for that if you want to use your ATV helmet on public roads.

Most manufacturers recommend replacing your helmet every few years, so it’s also worth considering how long your lid has been on the road when you gear up for a new riding season.

Final Thoughts

The best ATV helmet is the one that is certified (DOT, NASI, or Snell), fits your head properly, and provided the proper protection for your use case. I’ve reviewed some of the top options on the market so you can easily find that perfect helmet for you. Here are my top recommendations: