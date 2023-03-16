We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Written By Kristine Fischer Published Mar 16, 2023 9:12 AM

Kayak fishing is the fastest growing segment in the sportfishing world and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. With inflation and gas prices on the rise, kayak fishing offers anglers a more economical way to get off the bank and explore waters far and wide.

Kayak fishing can be as basic or complex as you want to make it. Many anglers have begun to rig their yaks to mimic bass boats, with all the trolling motors and advanced electronics included. Other anglers prefer simplicity when it comes to picking the best kayak fishing accessories for their boat. Whether you want to trick out your kayak with everything on this list or just plan to make a few smart improvements, here are the best kayak fishing accessories you should consider adding to your vessel.

How I Chose the Best Kayak Fishing Accessories

The author has a ton of experience catching big fish from kayaks. Kristine Fischer

I’ve been kayak fishing professionally for five years now, hitting the three national tournament trails. But I’ve been fishing recreationally and competing in grassroots tournaments for several years prior to going full time. Over the years, I’ve fished out of several different styles of kayaks, and have explored lakes, rivers, inshore, and offshore waters. I recommend these accessories based on my extensive time on the water and working in a kayak shop where I sold kayaks and their accessories and had the opportunity to check out other anglers’ rigs. All of the kayak fishing accessories—some of which you might not think of—on this list are helpful tools for anglers of all levels.

Best Kayak Fishing Accessories: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Kayak Cart for Hobie Kayaks: Hobie Wheel Cart

Key Features

Price: $219

Fits Hobie kayaks

Tire capacity over 200 pounds per tire

You’ve got the kayak, but if you don’t have a trailer, how are you going to get it to the water? Kayak carts are a must have when it comes to transporting their yaks to and from the water—especially if you’re going off the beaten path and have a bit of a trek.

This cart fits in the scupper holes of Hobie kayaks and makes for a very secure system. You can have another angler lift the kayak up to get the wheels in, or simply turn the kayak on its side. The tires are foam filled and have a deep tread pattern.

Best Universal Kayak Cart: Railblaza C-Tug Kayak Cart

Key Features

Price: $139

Fits most kayaks

Puncture-free wheels

The C-tug secures with a strap over top of the kayak, and fits nearly every model out there. Though not as sturdy as a scupper cart, anglers are able to set these wheels down and load the kayaks on without having to turn the kayak on its side.

Best Kayak Crate: YakAttack BlackPak Pro

Key Features

Price: $125-$150

Sizes: 13×13, 13×16, 16×16

Rubberized feet dampen noise and secure crate

One of the first things I suggest when someone buys a fishing kayak is to also purchase a crate for gear. Being able to load several Plano boxes and other items into a crate that you can stow immediately behind you makes loading and unloading easier. Made in the USA, this tackle storage system is already popular amongst kayak anglers even though it’s relatively new. It comes with six built-in rod holders with leashes for extra security and features a 2D GridLoc mounting system, so you have the option to add a variety of other accessories. It also comes with a hinged lid to protect your items from the elements while traveling or out on the water.

Best Kayak Fish Finder: Garmin Striker 7 SV

Key Features

Size: 7 inches

Display resolution: 800×480 pixels

Price: $499

The Garmin striker 7 SV is a great all-around unit that will get you mapping, down, traditional 2D, and side scans at a great price. It’s also compact and won’t take up much space on the kayak. With the forward facing sonar craze making its way into the competitive scene, those anglers looking to have livescope will want to check out the Echomap series.

Read Next: Best Kayak Fish Finders

Key Features

Price: from $20

Sizes: 4×6, 6×10 inches

3M tape back sticks well to kayaks

Are you one of those anglers who has hooks and baits strewn across the deck of your kayak at all times? Join the club. It doesn’t seem like that big of an issue until you step on a crankbait.

MagnaLure pads feature an extra-strong magnet within the material that is strong enough to hold a pair of pliers. They are an awesome and inexpensive accessory that you can attach anywhere inside of your kayak whether it be the sidewall or up front by the hatch. By attaching one or two of these inside of the kayak, your once loose baits now have a home.

Key Features

Price: $45

Anodized aluminum shield

Side release lock secures heavy gear

Most of us have donated several pairs of high-end pliers and our favorite braid cutters to the sea. After unhooking a big fish, all sense of organization seems to vanish, but no more. The Gerber Defender Rail allows you to attach your tools (or anything else) to a retractable lanyard that mounts right on your kayak for convenience. The device is secured by either the T-bolt or the lanyard, and it pivots for easy access to any tool (or your phone) that you attach to the other end. It is built for both fresh and saltwater, as it comes with an anodized aluminum shield.

Key Features

Price: $7

Size: Spinning and casting

This is one of the best kayak fishing accessories that most anglers don’t consider until they’ve ruined a couple rods. It is a well-known fact that kayak anglers are especially hard on their gear. More rod guides have been lost to horizontal rod storage in kayaks than we’d care to admit. We get in a hurry, and shove rods into the built-in rod tubes and don’t pay any mind to the nails on-a-chalkboard-sound that follows. Purchasing rod sleeves contains rods for storage to help you protect the guides and prevent rods from tangling with each other. They are a very inexpensive way to save you money on replacement guides down the road.

Key Features

Price: $27

Contents stay safe in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes

Speaking of protecting your gear, sometimes accidents happen. Kayaks flip. Tackle loss is a bummer, but losing your phone, keys, and wallet might be worse. I always take a small, clear waterproof Plano box for my valuables. Most importantly, I will attach it to the kayak so if I do flip, those really important items will still be intact and recoverable. This particular case is big enough to fit those items, and compact enough to easily stow in a hatch or under the seat.

Key Features

Price: Starting at $65

Size: Square, lumbar, original

Lightweight

Breathable

Let’s face it; not all kayak seats are created equal. But there is a solution when it comes to seat comfort. Even folks with the cushiest seats have become loyal Kayak Kushion owners. Kayak Kushion is owned and operated by anglers and they make an ultra comfortable cushion that straps onto any kayak seat or back. These cushions come in a huge variety of colors and patterns, with a few custom options available. During those long days on the water, you won’t want to go without it!

Key Features

Price varies generally around $49

Fits a variety of specific kayak models

Want to protect your investment? The number one place plastic will wear out on a kayak is the keel. This is due to running the kayak into the boat ramp when you load and unload, and from dragging the kayak. BerleyPro was quick to come up with a solution, and they offer this keel guard in a variety of different models to fit your specific kayak. This not only prevents you from wearing a hole in the front (I’ve done it) but it will help your resale value as well.

Key Features

Price: $49

Length: 6 feet

Weight: 22 ounces

On those extra windy days, or when you’re sight fishing, you will find yourself wishing your kayak wouldn’t move. The YakGear stake-out pole is a great light weight option anglers can use to help “anchor” themselves by tying the pole to the side of the kayak, or putting the stake through the scupper. It is a much more affordable option over the Power Pole, and you’re able to stow it alongside the vessel, avoiding a long pole sticking straight up, catching overhanging limbs, cypress trees, or bridges. This 6-foot pole also floats, which is key for most kayak fishing gear.

Key Features

Price: Varies

Size: Any size that fits on your kayak

Kayak fishing is a wet sport. It’s always a good idea to bring along a set of rain gear, and a dry pair of clothes. Having a durable, waterproof dry bag for these items can be extra important in inclement weather. Most kayaks have storage within the hull that will fit a dry bag, but if yours doesn’t, you can fasten it behind you or underneath your seat.

Key Features

Price: $33

Size: 26 inches and 32 inches

Made in the USA

Everyone loves a good fish story, especially if it’s a rather large fish. But you will always have someone asking for proof of the scale or the board to verify how long it actually was. Ketch boards are popular amongst kayak tournament anglers, but they come in handy for recreational anglers who want to know just how long their catches are. A Ketch board is also handy for catch-and-keep anglers who contend with slot sizes. This polycarbonate board is one of my favorites because it’s durable and lightweight, making it an easy accessory to stow.

Read Next: How to Build a Tournament-Ready Fishing Kayak

The most important kayak accessory of all is a PFD. Kristine Fischer

FAQs

Q: What should you not bring while kayaking? High-end camera gear without a waterproof box should not come kayak fishing. Be cognizant of anything that will be ruined if wet. However, you can bring almost anything on a kayak, much like you would on a bass boat as long as it doesn’t limit out your particular kayak’s weight capacity. Q: What are the most important accessories for kayak fishing? First off, a PFD. I wear Mustang’s Survival Corp Elite Inflatable PFD. Then, a way to transport your kayak and gear, and accessories that will protect your valuables in case of an accident. Q: What’s the best paddle for kayak fishing? When it comes to paddling, you’re going to want something light and ergonomic. You might want to splurge a little if you are fishing out of a paddle-only kayak, because that is your one tool to propel you. The Bending Branches Angler Pro is a great all-around choice. If you have a pedal drive or motor kayak, you can get away with something a little less expensive, but it’s always a good idea to bring a paddle in case your drive or motor fails.

Why Trust Outdoor Life?

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

Final Thoughts on the Best Kayak Fishing Accessories

Kayak fishing can be gear intensive or incredibly simple. So match your accessories to the style of fishing you prefer. The best kayak fishing accessories will help make your time on the water more enjoyable and hopefully more productive. But at the end of the day, it will be your skills and knowledge that put fish in the boat.