The Best Laser Levels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

I’ve got some bad news for you: Our eyes are not always reliable sources of information. If you’ve ever stepped back from a completed project and wondered why it doesn’t look right, it’s probably because you trusted your eyes instead of your tools. A laser level can fix that.

You wouldn’t fire up the circular saw without using a tape measure and square first, and you shouldn’t eyeball what plumb and level are, either. Sure, you could hang plumb lines and get some friends to hold a chalk line while you squint at the bubbles in a conventional level, but there are better ways to work.

I researched the current best laser levels and bought some of the most popular models on the market. Then I put them through hands-on testing to see what works, what doesn’t, and what you should know before you buy one.

Let’s grab a carpenter pencil and dig in.

How I Chose the Best Laser Levels

Side by side, it’s easy to compare how each laser level performs. Photo by Scott Murdock

The whole point of using a laser level is to make life easier. My first question when I tested these laser levels was, “Does this work better than a bubble level?” Anything that couldn’t do that — and work reliably every time with minimal set-up — was a non-starter. I then checked each level’s calibration.

I also considered durability. This wasn’t a torture test because laser levels are inherently delicate instruments, but I also recognize that job sites are unforgiving places. When evaluating the various makes and models available, I gave preference to ones with sturdy housings, rubberized coatings, and solid ratings for dust and water resistance.

Finally, I took into account any differentiating features that might make a particular laser level more useful for certain jobs. This includes things like clamps and batteries, as well as programming options inside the unit.

Best Laser Levels: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: DeWalt DW088

Photo by Scott Murdock See It Pros Great accuracy

Super wide throw

Hard case included Cons No locking mechanism

A little expensive for occasional use

Key Features

Laser: 1.3 mW Class II

Range: 50 feet

Accuracy: +/- 1/8 in per 30 feet

Battery: 3 AA

Dust/Waterproof: IP54

Warranty: 3 years

Price: $150

Buy once, cry once. As is so often the case, DeWalt came through with a product that’s so well-rounded that I struggle to think of someone I wouldn’t recommend it to.

DeWalt ships the DW088 in a hard case that’s fit for a construction site. Photo by Scott Murdock

The DW088 comes with a hard plastic case with metal latches, three AA batteries, and a mounting bracket. You can screw the bracket to a wall or clamp it to a piece of horizontal angle iron. There’s a metal plate on the face where you can stick the level’s magnetic arm.

I like being able to turn on the horizontal and vertical lines individually when I don’t need both. It’s a small detail that makes a workspace just a little less cluttered. Speaking of those lines, they go on forever. This level has the widest-angle throw by far so it’s great for big jobs. The red laser is bright and the lines are crisp, so you’ll get an accurate reference from end to end.

This is one of the most sophisticated laser levels of the group, with separate vertical and horizontal lasers. Photo by Scott Murdock

DeWalt has never given me a reason to doubt its products’ durability (DeWalt power tools are about as fragile as boat anchors). Still, I noticed that this is the only laser level of the bunch that doesn’t have a way for me to lock the pendulum when I’m not using it or when I want to cast a straight line on an angle. According to DeWalt’s website, it was designed to stay calibrated without a lock. I didn’t have any issues during my testing.

The DeWalt’s individually selectable lines are super crisp and long enough for massive projects. Photo by Scott Murdock

Bottom line? The DeWalt DW088 is capable enough for the job site and user-friendly enough for the DIY home renovator.

Photo by Scott Murdock See It Pros Super affordable

Four power output modes

Wide throw Cons Short warranty period

Thick laser lines

Key Features

Laser: <1 mW Class II

Range: 100 feet

Accuracy: 1/8 in per 33 feet

Battery: 2 AA

Dust/Waterproof: IP54

Warranty: 1 year

Price: $36

Do the prices of most laser levels have you second-guessing your decision to tackle that home improvement project on your own? Don’t worry, the super-affordable Motovera LL-T2 is easy on your budget.

Motovera provides a calibration target but I’d recommend checking it the old-fashioned way. Photo by Scott Murdock

Motovera keeps things simple with this one. You’ll get a mounting bracket, a soft case, and a target for checking the level’s calibration. The mount attaches to metal surfaces with magnets and screws into the level’s threaded base. Using the included target is one way to check calibration, but here’s an easier, more accurate way.

The LL-T2 gives you four power modes to choose from. That can be nice when you’re working in close quarters and want to give your eyes a rest. It’s got the second widest throw, so larger projects are fair game – as long as they’re indoors. This isn’t a tool I’d use outside.

Motovera lets you cycle through four brightness settings with the touch of a button. Photo by Scott Murdock

What I don’t like about this tool is how thick the lines are. It’s not a dealbreaker and on most DIY projects it won’t matter, but they aren’t as precise as the others on this list.

Those thick lines are easy to see but they make it harder to be ultra-precise. Photo by Scott Murdock

This is the best laser level for people on a budget. I wouldn’t recommend it to professionals, but it’s perfect for people who need to hang a few pictures every once in a while.

Best for Pros: Bosch GLL50-20G

Photo by Scott Murdock See It Pros Super bright

Very fine laser lines

Uses AA batteries or a rechargeable battery pack Cons Almost too bright indoors

Rechargeable battery pack sold separately

Key Features

Laser: <5 mW Class II

Range: 65 feet

Accuracy: +/- 1/4 in per 30 feet

Battery: 2 AA or BLM-BAT rechargeable (USB-C)

Dust/Waterproof: IP55

Warranty: 1 year

Price: $80

Need a laser level you can count on in harsh conditions, inside or out? Bosch has your back. The GLL50-20G is tough enough to survive life on the job site and refined enough to give you precise readings that will satisfy even the most discerning DIYers.

This Bosch laser level is a real powerhouse and it’s totally user-friendly. Photo by Scott Murdock

Bosch ships the GLL50-20G with a soft case and two AA batteries. The swiveling mount is integrated into the unit itself, and it doubles as a protective cover for the lens when you’re not using the tool. Mount it with the magnetic face or hang it off a screw. It’s a very well-thought-out and compact design.

This is the most powerful laser level of the bunch by a huge margin. Its razor-sharp green beams are bright enough to provide usable readings at maximum range, and you can still see it outside in direct sunlight. You have the option to use AA batteries to minimize downtime or save money with a GLM-BAT rechargeable battery pack (sold separately).

Bosch lets you choose between AA batteries and a rechargeable battery pack that’s sold separately. Photo by Scott Murdock

It’s hard to find critiques of this laser level. Its brightness is incredibly useful for outdoor projects but it can be a bit much inside. If I were using my laser level inside all day – tiling a shower, for example – I’d probably want something a little gentler on the eyes.

These lines are super fine for maximum accuracy, and they stay visible outdoors. Photo by Scott Murdock

This is a professional-grade tool for people whose paycheck relies on their ability to do quality work under a time crunch. But, it’s also a fantastic option for people who insist on doing home projects with the best tools.

Best Value: SKIL LL932301

Photo by Scott Murdock See It Pros Fine laser lines

Rechargeable battery

Best warranty in the test Cons Lowest brightness in the test

Long downtime while charging

Key Features

Laser: <1 mW Class II

Range: 65 feet

Accuracy: +/- 3/16 in per 30 feet

Battery: Rechargeable (micro USB)

Dust/Waterproof: N/A

Warranty: 5 years

Price: $83

SKIL didn’t blow me away with raw performance but I was impressed with how many great features the company packed into such a cost-effective tool.

SKIL gives you everything you need at a very reasonable price. Photo by Scott Murdock

The LL932301 comes with a soft case, mounting clamp, and micro USB charging cord. There’s no wall outlet adapter included, so pack one of those in your toolbox or be prepared to charge it from a standard USB port.

I was surprised to see such crisp, fine lines come from such an inexpensive laser level. These are great for making precise marks with minimal room for error. Rechargeable batteries have their downsides but I appreciate not having to stock up on AA batteries to keep this thing operational. It’s also worth pointing out that SKIL backs this laser level with a five-year warranty — the best guarantee of any laser level I tested.

SKIL opted for an internal rechargeable battery for this laser level. Photo by Scott Murdock

So, what didn’t I like during testing? This laser level is noticeably dimmer than the others. The rechargeable battery saves you from chasing down disposable batteries at the worst possible time, but the tradeoff is having to wait for it to charge when it runs out of juice. Better plan ahead and bring a backup power station for all your cordless tools if you’re not going to be near a wall outlet.

SKIL’s laser level isn’t the most powerful but it lets you be plenty accurate with those fine lines. Photo by Scott Murdock

If you’re on a tight budget but don’t want to sacrifice features, put SKIL’s value-forward laser level in your toolbox.

How to Choose the Best Laser Levels

A job worth doing is worth doing well, and that often requires a laser level. Photo by Scott Murdock

Now that you’ve familiarized yourself with my picks, let’s brush up on some factors that might help you choose one over the others.

Price

It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to maximize your profit margin or minimize your home renovation budget, money matters. It’s fine to spend more for features you value, but none of the laser levels I picked will let you down regardless of how much they cost.

Mounting Attachments

There’s a lot of overlap in how these laser levels perform. One of the most significant differences is how you can mount them. In addition to the standard 1/4-inch tapped hole (which they all have), consider whether you’re more likely to screw a mount to the wall, clamp it to a pipe, or stick it on an exposed piece of metal.

My advice? Pick up an inexpensive camera tripod with a 1/4-inch threaded mount so you can set up your laser level wherever you want.

Brand Loyalty (Or Lack Thereof)

We’re all brand loyal to some degree when it comes to our tools. That’s partially personal preference but it’s practical, too. Once you own a few proprietary batteries, you can save money and keep things simple by sticking with that brand for all your cordless power tools.

Laser levels let us break out of that habit because they run on common disposable batteries or have a rechargeable internal battery pack. This is one scenario where it’s ok to try something new.

The Best Laser Levels: FAQs

Q: Which laser level is best, red or green? If you work indoors, either will be fine. Green lasers tend to work better in bright sunlight. For example, Bosch claims the GLL50-20G is four times brighter than red laser levels. Q: Are cheap laser levels OK? Off-brand laser levels can work for simple DIY projects but they generally aren’t as bright or accurate as our picks. If it’s worth using a level, it’s probably worth using a good one. Q: Are laser levels always level? Laser levels are pretty fool-proof, but it is possible for them to get knocked out of calibration. If you experience repeatable issues, contact the manufacturer to see if they can repair your laser level for you.

Final Thoughts on the Best Laser Levels

You can’t go wrong with this bunch.

I’m pleased to report that all of these laser levels served me well, just in different ways. Whether you’re after a little help sprucing up the house or a serious tool for work, there’s something here for you.

Take care of your laser level, check its calibration every so often, and keep it clean. It’ll make you look like a pro in return.